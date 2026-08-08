What is the share price of Rajeswari Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajeswari Infrastructure is ₹4.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Rajeswari Infrastructure? The Rajeswari Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajeswari Infrastructure? The market cap of Rajeswari Infrastructure is ₹2.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajeswari Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajeswari Infrastructure are ₹4.50 and ₹4.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajeswari Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajeswari Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajeswari Infrastructure is ₹6.80 and 52-week low of Rajeswari Infrastructure is ₹3.61 as on .

How has the Rajeswari Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Rajeswari Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.9% over the past day, -7.98% for the past month, 6.13% over 3 months, -8.16% over 1 year, -0.07% across 3 years, and -11.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajeswari Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajeswari Infrastructure are -17.86 and -2.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global