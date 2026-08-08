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Rajeswari Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJESWARI INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Rajeswari Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.50 Closed
0.90₹ 0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rajeswari Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.46₹4.50
₹4.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.61₹6.80
₹4.50
Open Price
₹4.46
Prev. Close
₹4.46
Volume
1,527

Source: Dion Global

Rajeswari Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajeswari Infrastructure		-9.46-7.986.1311.94-8.16-0.07-11.74
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rajeswari Infrastructure has declined 8.16% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajeswari Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Rajeswari Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rajeswari Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.834.68
104.654.69
204.644.66
504.654.61
1004.624.59
2004.584.63

Source: Dion Global

Rajeswari Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajeswari Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 50.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rajeswari Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTRajeswari Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Aug 07, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTRajeswari Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 08:21 PM IST ISTRajeswari Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 07, 2026, 08:08 PM IST ISTRajeswari Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Aug 07, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTRajeswari Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On 07.08.2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Rajeswari Infrastructure

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1993PLC024868 and registration number is 024868. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of Buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. G Ramamurthy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. R Usha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M S Elangovan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Vijaya Raghavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P S Ravi Shankar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rajeswari Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Rajeswari Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajeswari Infrastructure is ₹4.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajeswari Infrastructure?

The Rajeswari Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajeswari Infrastructure?

The market cap of Rajeswari Infrastructure is ₹2.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajeswari Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajeswari Infrastructure are ₹4.50 and ₹4.46.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajeswari Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajeswari Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajeswari Infrastructure is ₹6.80 and 52-week low of Rajeswari Infrastructure is ₹3.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rajeswari Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajeswari Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.9% over the past day, -7.98% for the past month, 6.13% over 3 months, -8.16% over 1 year, -0.07% across 3 years, and -11.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajeswari Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajeswari Infrastructure are -17.86 and -2.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rajeswari Infrastructure News

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