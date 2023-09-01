Follow Us

RAJESWARI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.85 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.85₹5.14
₹4.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.80₹9.90
₹4.85
Open Price
₹4.90
Prev. Close
₹4.85
Volume
0

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.04
  • R25.24
  • R35.33
  • Pivot
    4.95
  • S14.75
  • S24.66
  • S34.46

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.034.64
  • 108.14.47
  • 207.934.51
  • 507.914.95
  • 1007.25.58
  • 2009.896.56

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.854.75-2.41-33.20-38.99-21.77-19.17
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd.

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1993PLC024868 and registration number is 024868. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of Buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G Ramamurthy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. R Usha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M S Elangovan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Vijaya Raghavan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P S Ravi Shankar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹2.68 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd. is -3.23 and PB ratio of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd. is -5.64 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹4.85 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹9.90 and 52-week low of Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹3.80 as on Aug 29, 2023.

