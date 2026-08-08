Here's the live share price of Rajeswari Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajeswari Infrastructure
|-9.46
|-7.98
|6.13
|11.94
|-8.16
|-0.07
|-11.74
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rajeswari Infrastructure has declined 8.16% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajeswari Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.83
|4.68
|10
|4.65
|4.69
|20
|4.64
|4.66
|50
|4.65
|4.61
|100
|4.62
|4.59
|200
|4.58
|4.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rajeswari Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 50.39% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|Rajeswari Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Rajeswari Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:21 PM IST IST
|Rajeswari Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:08 PM IST IST
|Rajeswari Infra. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Rajeswari Infra. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On 07.08.2026.
Source: Dion Global
Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72300TN1993PLC024868 and registration number is 024868. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of Buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajeswari Infrastructure is ₹4.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajeswari Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rajeswari Infrastructure is ₹2.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajeswari Infrastructure are ₹4.50 and ₹4.46.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajeswari Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajeswari Infrastructure is ₹6.80 and 52-week low of Rajeswari Infrastructure is ₹3.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajeswari Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.9% over the past day, -7.98% for the past month, 6.13% over 3 months, -8.16% over 1 year, -0.07% across 3 years, and -11.74% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajeswari Infrastructure are -17.86 and -2.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global