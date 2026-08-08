Here's the live share price of Rajeshwari Cans along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rajeshwari Cans
|1.30
|3.18
|-15.27
|-43.48
|-86.53
|-41.29
|10.91
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rajeshwari Cans has declined 86.53% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajeshwari Cans has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.61
|17.17
|10
|16.05
|16.79
|20
|16.07
|16.68
|50
|17.48
|17.4
|100
|18.44
|21.6
|200
|23.95
|42.13
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rajeshwari Cans remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Rajeshwari Cans - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Rajeshwari Cans - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 31, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Rajeshwari Cans - Non-Applicability Of ASCR- March 31 2026
|May 30, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Rajeshwari Cans - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Rajeshwari Cans - Result- Financial Result For March 31 2026
Source: Dion Global
Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13209GJ2018PLC100480 and registration number is 100480. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajeshwari Cans is ₹17.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajeshwari Cans is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rajeshwari Cans is ₹18.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajeshwari Cans are ₹17.20 and ₹16.11.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajeshwari Cans stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajeshwari Cans is ₹127.65 and 52-week low of Rajeshwari Cans is ₹14.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rajeshwari Cans has shown returns of -1.09% over the past day, 3.18% for the past month, -15.27% over 3 months, -86.53% over 1 year, -41.29% across 3 years, and 10.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajeshwari Cans are 8.05 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global