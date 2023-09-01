Follow Us

Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. Share Price

RAJESHWARI CANS LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹170.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 17, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.00₹170.00
₹170.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.50₹188.00
₹170.00
Open Price
₹170.00
Prev. Close
₹170.00
Volume
0

Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1170
  • R2170
  • R3170
  • Pivot
    170
  • S1170
  • S2170
  • S3170

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 579.64167.24
  • 1066.58163.22
  • 2050.73154.04
  • 5036.44121.47
  • 10028.6188.24
  • 20018.330

Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0013.4811.84407.46750.00750.00
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. Share Holdings

Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Rajeshwari Cans Ltd.

Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13209GJ2018PLC100480 and registration number is 100480. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Charuben Sheth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharatkumar Vora
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Harshadkumar Vora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Vora
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pratik Vora
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mr. Suvidh Turakhia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrakant Kamdar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Rajeshwari Cans Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd.?

The market cap of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. is ₹89.18 Cr as on Aug 17, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. is 10.24 as on Aug 17, 2023.

What is the share price of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. is ₹170.00 as on Aug 17, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. is ₹188.00 and 52-week low of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. is ₹31.50 as on Aug 17, 2023.

