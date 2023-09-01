Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13209GJ2018PLC100480 and registration number is 100480. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 25.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. is ₹89.18 Cr as on Aug 17, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. is 10.24 as on Aug 17, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. is ₹170.00 as on Aug 17, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. is ₹188.00 and 52-week low of Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. is ₹31.50 as on Aug 17, 2023.