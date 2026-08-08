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Rajeshwari Cans Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJESHWARI CANS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Rajeshwari Cans along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.20 Closed
-1.09₹ -0.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rajeshwari Cans Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.11₹17.20
₹17.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.62₹127.65
₹17.20
Open Price
₹16.12
Prev. Close
₹17.39
Volume
2,800

Source: Dion Global

Rajeshwari Cans Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rajeshwari Cans		1.303.18-15.27-43.48-86.53-41.2910.91
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rajeshwari Cans has declined 86.53% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Rajeshwari Cans has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Rajeshwari Cans Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rajeshwari Cans Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.6117.17
1016.0516.79
2016.0716.68
5017.4817.4
10018.4421.6
20023.9542.13

Source: Dion Global

Rajeshwari Cans Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rajeshwari Cans remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rajeshwari Cans Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTRajeshwari Cans - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTRajeshwari Cans - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 31, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTRajeshwari Cans - Non-Applicability Of ASCR- March 31 2026
May 30, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTRajeshwari Cans - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTRajeshwari Cans - Result- Financial Result For March 31 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Rajeshwari Cans

Rajeshwari Cans Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/01/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L13209GJ2018PLC100480 and registration number is 100480. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bharatkumar Vora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harshadkumar Vora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Vora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pratik Vora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Suvidh Turakhia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rajeshwari Cans Share Price

What is the share price of Rajeshwari Cans?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajeshwari Cans is ₹17.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rajeshwari Cans?

The Rajeshwari Cans is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajeshwari Cans?

The market cap of Rajeshwari Cans is ₹18.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajeshwari Cans?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajeshwari Cans are ₹17.20 and ₹16.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajeshwari Cans?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajeshwari Cans stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajeshwari Cans is ₹127.65 and 52-week low of Rajeshwari Cans is ₹14.62 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rajeshwari Cans performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rajeshwari Cans has shown returns of -1.09% over the past day, 3.18% for the past month, -15.27% over 3 months, -86.53% over 1 year, -41.29% across 3 years, and 10.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajeshwari Cans?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajeshwari Cans are 8.05 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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