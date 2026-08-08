What is the share price of Rajeshwari Cans? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajeshwari Cans is ₹17.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Rajeshwari Cans? The Rajeshwari Cans is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rajeshwari Cans? The market cap of Rajeshwari Cans is ₹18.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rajeshwari Cans? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rajeshwari Cans are ₹17.20 and ₹16.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajeshwari Cans? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajeshwari Cans stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajeshwari Cans is ₹127.65 and 52-week low of Rajeshwari Cans is ₹14.62 as on .

How has the Rajeshwari Cans performed historically in terms of returns? The Rajeshwari Cans has shown returns of -1.09% over the past day, 3.18% for the past month, -15.27% over 3 months, -86.53% over 1 year, -41.29% across 3 years, and 10.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rajeshwari Cans? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rajeshwari Cans are 8.05 and 1.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global