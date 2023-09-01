Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rajath Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1984PLC007486 and registration number is 007486. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rajath Finance Ltd. is ₹7.18 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rajath Finance Ltd. is -48.12 and PB ratio of Rajath Finance Ltd. is 1.05 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajath Finance Ltd. is ₹17.95 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajath Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajath Finance Ltd. is ₹17.95 and 52-week low of Rajath Finance Ltd. is ₹11.13 as on Aug 21, 2023.