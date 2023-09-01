Follow Us

Rajath Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAJATH FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.95 Closed
00
As on Aug 21, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rajath Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.95₹17.95
₹17.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.13₹17.95
₹17.95
Open Price
₹17.95
Prev. Close
₹17.95
Volume
0

Rajath Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.95
  • R217.95
  • R317.95
  • Pivot
    17.95
  • S117.95
  • S217.95
  • S317.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.6116.4
  • 109.6414.86
  • 208.6912.95
  • 509.9413.59
  • 10020.6628.69
  • 20080.0788.85

Rajath Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
015.6621.3727.4054.61156.43136.50
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Rajath Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Rajath Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rajath Finance Ltd.

Rajath Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1984PLC007486 and registration number is 007486. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hitesh Manubhai Bagdai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhavdeep Vajubhai Vala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kantilal Kalidas Khakhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ketanbhai Govindbhai Dhulesiya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Hitesh Bagdai
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Janish Navinchandra Ajmera
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rajath Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rajath Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Rajath Finance Ltd. is ₹7.18 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajath Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rajath Finance Ltd. is -48.12 and PB ratio of Rajath Finance Ltd. is 1.05 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Rajath Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajath Finance Ltd. is ₹17.95 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajath Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajath Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajath Finance Ltd. is ₹17.95 and 52-week low of Rajath Finance Ltd. is ₹11.13 as on Aug 21, 2023.

