RAJASTHAN GASES LTD.

Sector : LPG Bottling/Distribution | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.00 Closed
2.560.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rajasthan Gases Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.61₹8.55
₹8.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.11₹10.90
₹8.00
Open Price
₹8.55
Prev. Close
₹7.80
Volume
3,389

Rajasthan Gases Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.5
  • R28.99
  • R39.44
  • Pivot
    8.05
  • S17.56
  • S27.11
  • S36.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.827.83
  • 108.817.85
  • 208.557.82
  • 508.677.85
  • 1007.97.98
  • 2007.748.06

Rajasthan Gases Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.256.95-11.013.23-21.2669.13100.00
-3.04-4.19-8.67-11.14-82.57257.45759.91
1.01-5.17-6.27-10.46-4.3045.84197.90
2.03-8.03-3.5614.0418.2113.6118.20
12.9420.9943.7154.6541.18378.58101.75
15.1471.22241.18125.24314.291,075.68-45.10
26.5637.1728.1135.3920.07215.81114.53
-7.51-15.24-33.46-37.14-59.92302.33368.51
1.27-9.47-2.057.7414.02123.7019.19

Rajasthan Gases Ltd. Share Holdings

Rajasthan Gases Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Rajasthan Gases Ltd.

Rajasthan Gases Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24111MH1993PLC272204 and registration number is 272204. Currently company belongs to the Industry of LPG Bottling/Distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nikhilesh Narendra Khandelwal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Gauri Bhagat
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Mundra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rajasthan Gases Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rajasthan Gases Ltd.?

The market cap of Rajasthan Gases Ltd. is ₹4.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rajasthan Gases Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rajasthan Gases Ltd. is -7.55 and PB ratio of Rajasthan Gases Ltd. is 0.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rajasthan Gases Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rajasthan Gases Ltd. is ₹8.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rajasthan Gases Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rajasthan Gases Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rajasthan Gases Ltd. is ₹10.90 and 52-week low of Rajasthan Gases Ltd. is ₹6.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

