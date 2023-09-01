What is the Market Cap of Raja Bahadur International Ltd.? The market cap of Raja Bahadur International Ltd. is ₹96.87 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raja Bahadur International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Raja Bahadur International Ltd. is -15.97 and PB ratio of Raja Bahadur International Ltd. is 8.71 as on .

What is the share price of Raja Bahadur International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raja Bahadur International Ltd. is ₹3,874.80 as on .