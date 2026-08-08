Here's the live share price of Raja Bahadur International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Raja Bahadur International
|0.50
|-3.35
|8.96
|16.61
|14.23
|12.45
|-16.48
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Raja Bahadur International has gained 14.23% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Raja Bahadur International has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5,274.81
|5,132.15
|10
|5,257.4
|5,226.13
|20
|5,449.17
|5,309.48
|50
|5,239.11
|5,222.42
|100
|4,894.31
|5,033.44
|200
|4,755.36
|4,943.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Raja Bahadur International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.40%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Raja Bahadur Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration, Adoption And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Statements
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:25 PM IST IST
|Raja Bahadur Intl. - Intimation To Physical Shareholders For Updating The KYC Details
|Jul 11, 2026, 05:11 PM IST IST
|Raja Bahadur Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 05:21 PM IST IST
|Raja Bahadur Intl. - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The 4Th Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31.
|May 26, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Raja Bahadur Intl. - Re-Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor
Source: Dion Global
Raja Bahadur International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1926 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1926PLC001273 and registration number is 001273. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raja Bahadur International is ₹5,026.00 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Raja Bahadur International is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Raja Bahadur International is ₹125.65 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Raja Bahadur International are ₹5,026.00 and ₹5,001.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raja Bahadur International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raja Bahadur International is ₹6,099.00 and 52-week low of Raja Bahadur International is ₹4,135.10 as on Aug 04, 2026.
The Raja Bahadur International has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, -3.35% for the past month, 8.96% over 3 months, 14.23% over 1 year, 12.45% across 3 years, and -16.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raja Bahadur International are 100.94 and 9.62 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global