What is the share price of Raja Bahadur International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raja Bahadur International is ₹5,026.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Raja Bahadur International? The Raja Bahadur International is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raja Bahadur International? The market cap of Raja Bahadur International is ₹125.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Raja Bahadur International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Raja Bahadur International are ₹5,026.00 and ₹5,001.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raja Bahadur International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raja Bahadur International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raja Bahadur International is ₹6,099.00 and 52-week low of Raja Bahadur International is ₹4,135.10 as on .

How has the Raja Bahadur International performed historically in terms of returns? The Raja Bahadur International has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, -3.35% for the past month, 8.96% over 3 months, 14.23% over 1 year, 12.45% across 3 years, and -16.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raja Bahadur International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raja Bahadur International are 100.94 and 9.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global