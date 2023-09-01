Follow Us

RAJA BAHADUR INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹3,874.80 Closed
0-0.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Raja Bahadur International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3,874.80₹3,874.80
₹3,874.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3,100.00₹4,200.00
₹3,874.80
Open Price
₹3,874.80
Prev. Close
₹3,874.90
Volume
1

Raja Bahadur International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13,874.8
  • R23,874.8
  • R33,874.8
  • Pivot
    3,874.8
  • S13,874.8
  • S23,874.8
  • S33,874.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54,134.853,789.43
  • 104,111.323,771.84
  • 204,071.613,739.07
  • 504,053.223,691.06
  • 1004,032.83,685.37
  • 2004,153.963,790.22

Raja Bahadur International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.133.8012.317.63-1.90172.45153.06
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Raja Bahadur International Ltd. Share Holdings

Raja Bahadur International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Raja Bahadur International Ltd.

Raja Bahadur International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1926 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1926PLC001273 and registration number is 001273. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 30.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoharlal M Pittie
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shridhar Pittie
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nayankumar C Mirani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohan V Tanksale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep G Gokhale
    Additional Director
  • Ms. Malvika S Pittie
    Woman Director

FAQs on Raja Bahadur International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Raja Bahadur International Ltd.?

The market cap of Raja Bahadur International Ltd. is ₹96.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raja Bahadur International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Raja Bahadur International Ltd. is -15.97 and PB ratio of Raja Bahadur International Ltd. is 8.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Raja Bahadur International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raja Bahadur International Ltd. is ₹3,874.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raja Bahadur International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raja Bahadur International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raja Bahadur International Ltd. is ₹4,200.00 and 52-week low of Raja Bahadur International Ltd. is ₹3,100.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

