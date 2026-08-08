Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Raja Bahadur International Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJA BAHADUR INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Raja Bahadur International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5,026.00 Closed
0.50₹ 25.00
As on Aug 04, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Raja Bahadur International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5,001.00₹5,026.00
₹5,026.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,135.10₹6,099.00
₹5,026.00
Open Price
₹5,005.00
Prev. Close
₹5,001.00
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

Raja Bahadur International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Raja Bahadur International		0.50-3.358.9616.6114.2312.45-16.48
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Raja Bahadur International has gained 14.23% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Raja Bahadur International has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Raja Bahadur International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Raja Bahadur International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55,274.815,132.15
105,257.45,226.13
205,449.175,309.48
505,239.115,222.42
1004,894.315,033.44
2004,755.364,943.62

Source: Dion Global

Raja Bahadur International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Raja Bahadur International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.40%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 24.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Raja Bahadur International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:18 PM IST ISTRaja Bahadur Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration, Adoption And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Statements
Aug 04, 2026, 05:25 PM IST ISTRaja Bahadur Intl. - Intimation To Physical Shareholders For Updating The KYC Details
Jul 11, 2026, 05:11 PM IST ISTRaja Bahadur Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 05:21 PM IST ISTRaja Bahadur Intl. - Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The 4Th Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31.
May 26, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTRaja Bahadur Intl. - Re-Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor

Source: Dion Global

About Raja Bahadur International

Raja Bahadur International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1926 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17120MH1926PLC001273 and registration number is 001273. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shridhar Pittie
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nayankumar C Mirani
    Addl. Non-Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohan V Tanksale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep G Gokhale
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ranjana Kaul
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narayan V Kamath
    Addnl.Independent Director
  • Mr. Umang Pittie
    Additional Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vaibhav Pittie
    Additional Whole Time Director

FAQs on Raja Bahadur International Share Price

What is the share price of Raja Bahadur International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raja Bahadur International is ₹5,026.00 as on Aug 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Raja Bahadur International?

The Raja Bahadur International is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raja Bahadur International?

The market cap of Raja Bahadur International is ₹125.65 Cr as on Aug 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Raja Bahadur International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Raja Bahadur International are ₹5,026.00 and ₹5,001.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raja Bahadur International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raja Bahadur International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raja Bahadur International is ₹6,099.00 and 52-week low of Raja Bahadur International is ₹4,135.10 as on Aug 04, 2026.

How has the Raja Bahadur International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Raja Bahadur International has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, -3.35% for the past month, 8.96% over 3 months, 14.23% over 1 year, 12.45% across 3 years, and -16.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raja Bahadur International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raja Bahadur International are 100.94 and 9.62 on Aug 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Raja Bahadur International News

More Raja Bahadur International News
Market Pulse