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Raj Television Network Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJ TELEVISION NETWORK

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Raj Television Network along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.04 Closed
0.90₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Raj Television Network Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.96₹10.24
₹10.04
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.78₹46.90
₹10.04
Open Price
₹10.00
Prev. Close
₹9.95
Volume
7,490

Source: Dion Global

Raj Television Network Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Raj Television Network		-11.46-15.63-58.25-75.60-76.23-38.34-24.12
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Raj Television Network has declined 76.23% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Raj Television Network has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Raj Television Network Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Raj Television Network Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.6110.75
1011.7711.17
2011.8411.63
5013.1114.05
10020.6619.46
20030.7328.29

Source: Dion Global

Raj Television Network Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Raj Television Network saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.97%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Raj Television Network Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 04:28 PM IST ISTRaj Television Netwo - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company
Jul 07, 2026, 04:37 PM IST ISTRaj Television Netwo - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 04, 2026, 04:06 PM IST ISTRaj Television Netwo - Clarification
Jun 03, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTRaj Television Netwo - Clarification sought from Raj Television Network Ltd
May 13, 2026, 03:58 AM IST ISTRaj Television Netwo - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Raj Television Network

Raj Television Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92490TN1994PLC027709 and registration number is 027709. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Radio broadcasting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. M Raajhendhran
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M Rajarathnam
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M Ravindran
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. M Raghunathan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Bharathi Sridhar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subramaniam Muthiah Balaji
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subramanian Sivakumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Venkateswaran Sambamurthy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. R Vijayalakshmi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Raj Television Network Share Price

What is the share price of Raj Television Network?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raj Television Network is ₹10.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Raj Television Network?

The Raj Television Network is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raj Television Network?

The market cap of Raj Television Network is ₹52.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Raj Television Network?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Raj Television Network are ₹10.24 and ₹9.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raj Television Network?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raj Television Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raj Television Network is ₹46.90 and 52-week low of Raj Television Network is ₹9.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Raj Television Network performed historically in terms of returns?

The Raj Television Network has shown returns of 0.9% over the past day, -15.63% for the past month, -58.25% over 3 months, -76.23% over 1 year, -38.34% across 3 years, and -24.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raj Television Network?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raj Television Network are 66.05 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Raj Television Network News

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