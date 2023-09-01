Follow Us

Raj Television Network Ltd. Share Price

RAJ TELEVISION NETWORK LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹48.40 Closed
3.421.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Raj Television Network Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹46.95₹48.50
₹48.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.00₹63.90
₹48.40
Open Price
₹47.05
Prev. Close
₹46.80
Volume
5,154

Raj Television Network Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R149.02
  • R249.53
  • R350.57
  • Pivot
    47.98
  • S147.47
  • S246.43
  • S345.92

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 544.4147.12
  • 1043.0147.03
  • 204246.56
  • 5044.0146.14
  • 10043.0545.98
  • 20042.3245.62

Raj Television Network Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.418.040.1017.053.3132.4233.33
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Raj Television Network Ltd. Share Holdings

Raj Television Network Ltd. Corporate Actions

  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Raj Television Network Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    15-Aug, 2023 | 09:29 PM

About Raj Television Network Ltd.

Raj Television Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92490TN1994PLC027709 and registration number is 027709. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Radio broadcasting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M Raajhendhran
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. M Rajarathnam
    Executive Director
  • Mr. M Ravindran
    Executive Director - Operations
  • Mr. M Raghunathan
    Executive Director - Marketing
  • Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Ravindran
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. R Rajagopalan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. A Kaliyamurthy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S Venkateswaran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohan Kameswaran
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. A Arjuna Pai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Raj Television Network Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Raj Television Network Ltd.?

The market cap of Raj Television Network Ltd. is ₹251.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raj Television Network Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Raj Television Network Ltd. is 193.21 and PB ratio of Raj Television Network Ltd. is 1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Raj Television Network Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raj Television Network Ltd. is ₹48.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raj Television Network Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raj Television Network Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raj Television Network Ltd. is ₹63.90 and 52-week low of Raj Television Network Ltd. is ₹37.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

