Raj Television Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92490TN1994PLC027709 and registration number is 027709. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Radio broadcasting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Raj Television Network Ltd. is ₹251.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Raj Television Network Ltd. is 193.21 and PB ratio of Raj Television Network Ltd. is 1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raj Television Network Ltd. is ₹48.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raj Television Network Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raj Television Network Ltd. is ₹63.90 and 52-week low of Raj Television Network Ltd. is ₹37.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.