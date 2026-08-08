Here's the live share price of Raj Television Network along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Raj Television Network
|-11.46
|-15.63
|-58.25
|-75.60
|-76.23
|-38.34
|-24.12
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Raj Television Network has declined 76.23% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Raj Television Network has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.61
|10.75
|10
|11.77
|11.17
|20
|11.84
|11.63
|50
|13.11
|14.05
|100
|20.66
|19.46
|200
|30.73
|28.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Raj Television Network saw a rise in promoter holding to 70.97%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 04:28 PM IST IST
|Raj Television Netwo - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:37 PM IST IST
|Raj Television Netwo - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 04, 2026, 04:06 PM IST IST
|Raj Television Netwo - Clarification
|Jun 03, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Raj Television Netwo - Clarification sought from Raj Television Network Ltd
|May 13, 2026, 03:58 AM IST IST
|Raj Television Netwo - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Raj Television Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92490TN1994PLC027709 and registration number is 027709. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Radio broadcasting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 70.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raj Television Network is ₹10.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raj Television Network is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Raj Television Network is ₹52.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Raj Television Network are ₹10.24 and ₹9.96.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raj Television Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raj Television Network is ₹46.90 and 52-week low of Raj Television Network is ₹9.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raj Television Network has shown returns of 0.9% over the past day, -15.63% for the past month, -58.25% over 3 months, -76.23% over 1 year, -38.34% across 3 years, and -24.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raj Television Network are 66.05 and 0.42 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global