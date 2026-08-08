What is the share price of Raj Television Network? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raj Television Network is ₹10.04 as on .

What kind of stock is Raj Television Network? The Raj Television Network is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raj Television Network? The market cap of Raj Television Network is ₹52.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Raj Television Network? Today’s highest and lowest price of Raj Television Network are ₹10.24 and ₹9.96.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raj Television Network? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raj Television Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raj Television Network is ₹46.90 and 52-week low of Raj Television Network is ₹9.78 as on .

How has the Raj Television Network performed historically in terms of returns? The Raj Television Network has shown returns of 0.9% over the past day, -15.63% for the past month, -58.25% over 3 months, -76.23% over 1 year, -38.34% across 3 years, and -24.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raj Television Network? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raj Television Network are 66.05 and 0.42 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global