RAJ OIL MILLS LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | NSE
₹44.35 Closed
4.972.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Raj Oil Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.75₹44.35
₹44.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.05₹56.90
₹44.35
Open Price
₹42.50
Prev. Close
₹42.25
Volume
22,243

Raj Oil Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R145.22
  • R246.08
  • R347.82
  • Pivot
    43.48
  • S142.62
  • S240.88
  • S340.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.5242.39
  • 1057.3342.55
  • 2057.7342.89
  • 5059.7242.92
  • 10060.5442.58
  • 20066.343.06

Raj Oil Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.19-10.4020.524.110.201,578.401,578.40
-5.80-14.81-20.39-7.32-48.5031.1831.18
-0.80-7.3119.8031.703.38105.0213,021.05
3.22-0.933.4312.82-3.71175.36142.58
5.4913.0629.38106.7459.2589.8989.89
-0.56-7.113.55-4.936.2415.5124.62
1.82-4.9812.27-1.5025.19648.62722.66
7.045.046.7817.8838.31284.65284.65
2.385.9413.247.721,013.882,951.062,970.12
4.4131.6933.6228.63-11.836.166.16
1.49-1.282.33-4.80-0.9788.65137.45
2.261.127.100.5611.04-8.59196.72
-10.00-36.84-46.00-58.42-74.66-28.48-20.00
042.8642.86-16.67-33.33-76.74-96.44
0.768.84-2.2015.272.5687.79-26.87
3.541.90-10.560.63-30.90-30.00-22.47

Raj Oil Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Raj Oil Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Raj Oil Mills Ltd.

Raj Oil Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142MH2001PLC133714 and registration number is 133714. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 118.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Parvez Shaikh
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Atikurraheman Daudbhai Mukhi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tabrez Shafiahmed Shaikh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amir Atikurrehman Mukhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Humayun Shafi Ahmed Shaikh
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Needa Altaf Mukhi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Siraj Umar Furniturewala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kiran Raghavendra Awasthi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rishang Sanjay Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Huzefa Dawood Ghadiali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Unmesh Breed
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Dash
    Independent Director

FAQs on Raj Oil Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Raj Oil Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Raj Oil Mills Ltd. is ₹66.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raj Oil Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Raj Oil Mills Ltd. is 28.34 and PB ratio of Raj Oil Mills Ltd. is -9.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Raj Oil Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raj Oil Mills Ltd. is ₹44.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raj Oil Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raj Oil Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raj Oil Mills Ltd. is ₹56.90 and 52-week low of Raj Oil Mills Ltd. is ₹34.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

