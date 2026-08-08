Here's the live share price of Raj Oil Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Raj Oil Mills
|-0.18
|-2.34
|-0.56
|0.02
|-5.67
|0.14
|-3.47
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Raj Oil Mills has declined 5.67% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Raj Oil Mills has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44.63
|44.71
|10
|44.62
|44.75
|20
|44.96
|44.92
|50
|45.53
|45.1
|100
|44.52
|45.33
|200
|46.95
|46.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Raj Oil Mills saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.32%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Raj Oil Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for A) To Consider And Approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Statements Of The Com
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Raj Oil Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Raj Oil Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Raj Oil Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 27, 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|Raj Oil Mills - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
Source: Dion Global
Raj Oil Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142MH2001PLC133714 and registration number is 133714. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 151.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raj Oil Mills is ₹44.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raj Oil Mills is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Raj Oil Mills is ₹70.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Raj Oil Mills are ₹44.50 and ₹44.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raj Oil Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raj Oil Mills is ₹62.06 and 52-week low of Raj Oil Mills is ₹36.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raj Oil Mills has shown returns of -0.56% over the past day, -2.34% for the past month, -0.56% over 3 months, -5.67% over 1 year, 0.14% across 3 years, and -3.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raj Oil Mills are 15.16 and 22.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global