What is the share price of Raj Oil Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raj Oil Mills is ₹44.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Raj Oil Mills? The Raj Oil Mills is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raj Oil Mills? The market cap of Raj Oil Mills is ₹70.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Raj Oil Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Raj Oil Mills are ₹44.50 and ₹44.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raj Oil Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raj Oil Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raj Oil Mills is ₹62.06 and 52-week low of Raj Oil Mills is ₹36.00 as on .

How has the Raj Oil Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Raj Oil Mills has shown returns of -0.56% over the past day, -2.34% for the past month, -0.56% over 3 months, -5.67% over 1 year, 0.14% across 3 years, and -3.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raj Oil Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raj Oil Mills are 15.16 and 22.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global