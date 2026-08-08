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Raj Oil Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAJ OIL MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Raj Oil Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.25 Closed
-0.56₹ -0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Raj Oil Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.25₹44.50
₹44.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.00₹62.06
₹44.25
Open Price
₹44.50
Prev. Close
₹44.50
Volume
14

Source: Dion Global

Raj Oil Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Raj Oil Mills		-0.18-2.34-0.560.02-5.670.14-3.47
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Raj Oil Mills has declined 5.67% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Raj Oil Mills has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Raj Oil Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Raj Oil Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
544.6344.71
1044.6244.75
2044.9644.92
5045.5345.1
10044.5245.33
20046.9546.33

Source: Dion Global

Raj Oil Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Raj Oil Mills saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.32%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Raj Oil Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTRaj Oil Mills - Board Meeting Intimation for A) To Consider And Approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Statements Of The Com
Jul 27, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTRaj Oil Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 27, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTRaj Oil Mills - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Jul 27, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTRaj Oil Mills - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 27, 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTRaj Oil Mills - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)

Source: Dion Global

About Raj Oil Mills

Raj Oil Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142MH2001PLC133714 and registration number is 133714. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 151.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Parvez Shafee Ahmed Shaikh
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Atikurraheman Daudbhai Mukhi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tabrez Shafiahmed Shaikh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amir Atikurrehman Mukhi
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kiran Raghavendra Awasthi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rishang Sanjay Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Huzefa Dawood Ghadiali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Unmesh Breed
    Independent Director

FAQs on Raj Oil Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Raj Oil Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raj Oil Mills is ₹44.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Raj Oil Mills?

The Raj Oil Mills is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raj Oil Mills?

The market cap of Raj Oil Mills is ₹70.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Raj Oil Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Raj Oil Mills are ₹44.50 and ₹44.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raj Oil Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raj Oil Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raj Oil Mills is ₹62.06 and 52-week low of Raj Oil Mills is ₹36.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Raj Oil Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Raj Oil Mills has shown returns of -0.56% over the past day, -2.34% for the past month, -0.56% over 3 months, -5.67% over 1 year, 0.14% across 3 years, and -3.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raj Oil Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raj Oil Mills are 15.16 and 22.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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