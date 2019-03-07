Raising the pitch! Govt bodies seek hike in cotton MSP for 2019-20

In 2018-19, cotton output in the country is expected to be lowest in eight years due to late and deficient monsoon rainfall in the main cotton growing states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra unit of the Commission on Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) is seeking a 15% increase in the minimum support price ( MSP) of cotton for the season of 2019-20.

In a recent meeting convened by the CACP, Maharashtra unit chairman Pasha Patel said the commission had recommended a rise in the MSP, taking the increased cost of production into account. “Our sample survey from 279 cotton-growing areas in the state found at least 15% increase in the cost of production, and therefore a decision was taken to seek a rise to support farmer incomes,” he said.

The meeting held in Rajasthan was attended by top officials of the central commission, heads of departments of agriculture universities of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra.

Patel clarified that there was no intention to prevent farmers from shifting to other crops such as soyabean. In Maharashtra, farmers usually switch to soyabean if they do not get prices for cotton. The MSP for medium-staple variety of cotton is at Rs 5,150 per quintal, and that for long-staple is at Rs 5,450 per quintal, which are roughly equivalent to Rs 43,000-43,500 per candy (1 candy equals to 356 kg). The government had raised the MSP for cotton by 26% this year. When contacted Atul Ganatra, president of Cotton Association of India (CAI), said the Centre was mulling to raise the MSP of cotton. At the meeting, CAI suggested connecting the MSP to quality and figure out a mechanism to incentivise better-quality cotton suitably.

The government should stress on using good quality seeds, in addition to good irrigation facilities, he said. Industry officials have said even the Cotton Corporation of India has lent its support towards increasing the MSP of cotton.

The spot market prices of CAI for cotton of staple length 30 mm have dropped to Rs 42,100 per bale on March 1 from Rs 43,400 per bale on January 1. Prices of raw cotton are moving below the minimum support price levels.

The decline in the domestic prices has brought export parity, maintained traders. Prices are declining this season despite forecast of lower cotton production and higher exports figures for the first three months of cotton season that started in October.

In 2018-19, cotton output in the country is expected to be lowest in eight years due to late and deficient monsoon rainfall in the main cotton growing states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. Lower acreage in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reduced cotton production in south India by close to 14 % or 13 lakh bales.

Moreover, CAI, in its latest release, forecast cotton output at 330 lakh bales, down by 10 % compared to last year’s production of 365 lakh bales. It has also predicted imports to be higher by about 80 % on-year to 27 lakh bales. From the demand side, CAI has revised downward the consumption requirement by mills to 316 lakh bales from 324 lakh last season. Cotton sowing normally starts late April in irrigated areas of north India, while in rain-fed regions of the country, it starts in June.