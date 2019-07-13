Rainfall deficit shrinks: Kharif sowing picks up

IMD data shows that 59% of the country's geographical area has received normal or excess rains since June 1, whereas the corresponding figure was 26% as on July 1.
Helped by a good spell of rains in the last 11 days, the y-o-y shortfall in kharif sowing area narrowed to 9% on July 12 from 27% deficit a week ago.
Further rains in next few days are likely to spur sowing this month, even if the total area may still end up a tad lower from the 2018 level.
