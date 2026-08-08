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Rainbow Foundations Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAINBOW FOUNDATIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Rainbow Foundations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.98 Closed
-0.79₹ -0.32
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rainbow Foundations Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.05₹40.30
₹39.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.07₹133.30
₹39.98
Open Price
₹40.30
Prev. Close
₹40.30
Volume
12,183

Source: Dion Global

Rainbow Foundations Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rainbow Foundations		9.651.94-14.02-34.88-70.0154.6527.93
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rainbow Foundations has declined 70.01% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Rainbow Foundations has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Rainbow Foundations Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rainbow Foundations Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.3537.94
103837.92
2038.0938.2
5039.6739.74
10042.3142.97
20050.1248.46

Source: Dion Global

Rainbow Foundations Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rainbow Foundations remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rainbow Foundations Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTRainbow Foundati - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 04:45 AM IST ISTRainbow Foundati - Financial Results For Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 31, 2026, 04:31 AM IST ISTRainbow Foundati - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME Of Board Meeeting
May 25, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTRainbow Foundati - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting To Be Held On 30.05.2026
Apr 15, 2026, 07:08 PM IST ISTRainbow Foundati - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Rainbow Foundations

Rainbow Foundations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TN1994PLC027739 and registration number is 027739. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 166.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anop Chand Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gajraj Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Navin Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Maithri Jayakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pushpala Motiram Manjith
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rikin Dilip Gandhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rainbow Foundations Share Price

What is the share price of Rainbow Foundations?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rainbow Foundations is ₹39.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rainbow Foundations?

The Rainbow Foundations is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rainbow Foundations?

The market cap of Rainbow Foundations is ₹198.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rainbow Foundations?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rainbow Foundations are ₹40.30 and ₹37.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rainbow Foundations?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rainbow Foundations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rainbow Foundations is ₹133.30 and 52-week low of Rainbow Foundations is ₹35.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rainbow Foundations performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rainbow Foundations has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, 1.94% for the past month, -14.02% over 3 months, -70.01% over 1 year, 54.65% across 3 years, and 27.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rainbow Foundations?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rainbow Foundations are 0.00 and 2.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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