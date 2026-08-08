Here's the live share price of Rainbow Foundations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rainbow Foundations
|9.65
|1.94
|-14.02
|-34.88
|-70.01
|54.65
|27.93
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rainbow Foundations has declined 70.01% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Rainbow Foundations has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.35
|37.94
|10
|38
|37.92
|20
|38.09
|38.2
|50
|39.67
|39.74
|100
|42.31
|42.97
|200
|50.12
|48.46
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rainbow Foundations remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 58.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Rainbow Foundati - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 04:45 AM IST IST
|Rainbow Foundati - Financial Results For Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 31, 2026, 04:31 AM IST IST
|Rainbow Foundati - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME Of Board Meeeting
|May 25, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Rainbow Foundati - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting To Be Held On 30.05.2026
|Apr 15, 2026, 07:08 PM IST IST
|Rainbow Foundati - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Rainbow Foundations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TN1994PLC027739 and registration number is 027739. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 166.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rainbow Foundations is ₹39.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rainbow Foundations is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rainbow Foundations is ₹198.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rainbow Foundations are ₹40.30 and ₹37.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rainbow Foundations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rainbow Foundations is ₹133.30 and 52-week low of Rainbow Foundations is ₹35.07 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rainbow Foundations has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, 1.94% for the past month, -14.02% over 3 months, -70.01% over 1 year, 54.65% across 3 years, and 27.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rainbow Foundations are 0.00 and 2.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global