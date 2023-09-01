Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.52
|-5.57
|-3.18
|-3.09
|-16.80
|-7.61
|-4.04
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.86
|6.73
|23.17
|32.00
|32.87
|183.30
|199.68
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.23
|11.86
|9.98
|6.36
|6.69
|118.86
|132.04
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.04
|-1.23
|-0.90
|26.33
|54.42
|357.63
|282.21
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.28
|15.64
|65.80
|92.60
|56.58
|797.94
|387.26
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rainbow Foundations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TN1994PLC027739 and registration number is 027739. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rainbow Foundations Ltd. is ₹51.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rainbow Foundations Ltd. is 49.52 and PB ratio of Rainbow Foundations Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rainbow Foundations Ltd. is ₹10.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rainbow Foundations Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rainbow Foundations Ltd. is ₹14.70 and 52-week low of Rainbow Foundations Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.