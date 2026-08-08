What is the share price of Rainbow Foundations? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rainbow Foundations is ₹39.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Rainbow Foundations? The Rainbow Foundations is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rainbow Foundations? The market cap of Rainbow Foundations is ₹198.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rainbow Foundations? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rainbow Foundations are ₹40.30 and ₹37.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rainbow Foundations? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rainbow Foundations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rainbow Foundations is ₹133.30 and 52-week low of Rainbow Foundations is ₹35.07 as on .

How has the Rainbow Foundations performed historically in terms of returns? The Rainbow Foundations has shown returns of -0.79% over the past day, 1.94% for the past month, -14.02% over 3 months, -70.01% over 1 year, 54.65% across 3 years, and 27.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rainbow Foundations? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rainbow Foundations are 0.00 and 2.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global