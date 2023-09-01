Follow Us

RAINBOW FOUNDATIONS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.35 Closed
0.580.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rainbow Foundations Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.03₹10.75
₹10.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.60₹14.70
₹10.35
Open Price
₹10.75
Prev. Close
₹10.29
Volume
4,049

Rainbow Foundations Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.72
  • R211.1
  • R311.44
  • Pivot
    10.38
  • S110
  • S29.66
  • S39.28

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51210.37
  • 1011.8910.41
  • 2011.9410.52
  • 5012.1510.61
  • 10011.310.62
  • 20011.8510.77

Rainbow Foundations Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.52-5.57-3.18-3.09-16.80-7.61-4.04
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Rainbow Foundations Ltd. Share Holdings

Rainbow Foundations Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rainbow Foundations Ltd.

Rainbow Foundations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TN1994PLC027739 and registration number is 027739. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anop Chand Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gajraj Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Maithri Jayakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sampat Raj Singhvi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pushpala Motiram Manjith
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navin Jain
    Executive Director

FAQs on Rainbow Foundations Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rainbow Foundations Ltd.?

The market cap of Rainbow Foundations Ltd. is ₹51.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rainbow Foundations Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rainbow Foundations Ltd. is 49.52 and PB ratio of Rainbow Foundations Ltd. is 0.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rainbow Foundations Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rainbow Foundations Ltd. is ₹10.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rainbow Foundations Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rainbow Foundations Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rainbow Foundations Ltd. is ₹14.70 and 52-week low of Rainbow Foundations Ltd. is ₹7.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

