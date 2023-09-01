What is the Market Cap of Rainbow Foundations Ltd.? The market cap of Rainbow Foundations Ltd. is ₹51.35 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rainbow Foundations Ltd.? P/E ratio of Rainbow Foundations Ltd. is 49.52 and PB ratio of Rainbow Foundations Ltd. is 0.76 as on .

What is the share price of Rainbow Foundations Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rainbow Foundations Ltd. is ₹10.35 as on .