RAINBOW DENIM LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.44 Closed
00
As on May 18, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rainbow Denim Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.16₹3.44
₹3.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.67₹5.74
₹3.44
Open Price
₹3.44
Prev. Close
₹3.44
Volume
0

Rainbow Denim Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.53
  • R23.63
  • R33.81
  • Pivot
    3.35
  • S13.25
  • S23.07
  • S32.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.973.47
  • 104.133.55
  • 204.143.58
  • 504.183.57
  • 1004.613.63
  • 2005.133.81

Rainbow Denim Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.71-4.97-12.9111.33-29.5163.812.69
1.262.871.724.22-21.46107.7616.83
1.6439.4022.5218.0148.26134.7692.05
5.318.4324.0842.0615.987.637.63
27.3546.9170.2493.00110.591,342.00817.01
1.12-8.79-2.2710.36-19.1111.65-14.00
6.03-0.7713.5516.7916.51129.79-28.71
23.4931.3965.09106.3742.04481.44428.42
0.326.13-4.606.98-33.04236.34603.94
-1.37-14.41-3.7330.42-8.82333.9969.26
5.5129.6243.2982.6833.37518.2783.37
4.563.3327.2935.55-12.3185.5550.40
1.3110.357.2440.62213.811,312.871,848.05
5.906.212.2012.1365.36423.80-16.66
3.63-3.3119.5424.8523.786.99-23.75
10.00-10.63-15.26-19.44-20.30142.15139.72
4.23-5.861.5310.96-12.6950.99-59.11
5.5412.0117.18168.82522.624,131.485,263.85
2.341.9732.7625.66-16.61131.846.96
-1.75-4.4734.5232.52-3.61139.03-3.17

Rainbow Denim Ltd. Share Holdings

Rainbow Denim Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rainbow Denim Ltd.

Rainbow Denim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101PB1999PLC022452 and registration number is 022452. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Weaving, manufacture of cotton and cotton mixture fabrics.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. H D Ramsinghani
    Chairman
  • Mr. Brij Lal Khanna
    Director
  • Mr. D N Singh
    Director
  • Mr. R G Kulkarni
    Director

FAQs on Rainbow Denim Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rainbow Denim Ltd.?

The market cap of Rainbow Denim Ltd. is ₹4.57 Cr as on May 18, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rainbow Denim Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rainbow Denim Ltd. is -2.04 and PB ratio of Rainbow Denim Ltd. is -0.03 as on May 18, 2023.

What is the share price of Rainbow Denim Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rainbow Denim Ltd. is ₹3.44 as on May 18, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rainbow Denim Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rainbow Denim Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rainbow Denim Ltd. is ₹5.74 and 52-week low of Rainbow Denim Ltd. is ₹2.67 as on May 18, 2023.

