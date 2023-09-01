What is the Market Cap of Rainbow Denim Ltd.? The market cap of Rainbow Denim Ltd. is ₹4.57 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rainbow Denim Ltd.? P/E ratio of Rainbow Denim Ltd. is -2.04 and PB ratio of Rainbow Denim Ltd. is -0.03 as on .

What is the share price of Rainbow Denim Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rainbow Denim Ltd. is ₹3.44 as on .