Rail Vikas Nigam IPO receives tepid response on Day 1, subscribed merely 0.08 times

By: | Updated: March 30, 2019 4:29 AM

The IPO is an offer for sale of 25.34 crore shares by the government of India, which is expected to get Rs 481 crore, at upper end of price band, through this public issue.

Rail Vikas Nigam, Rail Vikas Nigam limited, Rail Vikas Nigam IPO, High net-worth individuals, initial public offer, market newsRail Vikas Nigam has set a price band of Rs 17 to Rs 19 for its initial public offer (IPO).

The initial public offer (IPO) of Rail Vikas Nigam was subscribed merely 0.08 times on Friday, the first day of the offer, with investors bidding for 2.19 crore shares of the 25.34 crore shares offered to them. High net-worth individuals (HNI) bid for 0.01 times their allocation, retail investors 0.23 times, and employees bid for only 0.15 times of their allocation.

Rail Vikas Nigam has set a price band of Rs 17 to Rs 19 for its initial public offer (IPO). The IPO is an offer for sale of 25.34 crore shares by the government of India, which is expected to get Rs 481 crore, at upper end of price band, through this public issue. The issue will close on April 3, 2019. Retail investors as well as eligible employee bidders will get shares at a discount of 50 paise per share on final issue price.

RVNL is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Rail Vikas Nigam IPO receives tepid response on Day 1, subscribed merely 0.08 times
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition