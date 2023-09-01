What is the Market Cap of Rahul Merchandising Ltd.? The market cap of Rahul Merchandising Ltd. is ₹3.47 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rahul Merchandising Ltd.? P/E ratio of Rahul Merchandising Ltd. is -193.92 and PB ratio of Rahul Merchandising Ltd. is -18.23 as on .

What is the share price of Rahul Merchandising Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rahul Merchandising Ltd. is ₹9.89 as on .