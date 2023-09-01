Follow Us

RAHUL MERCHANDISING LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.89 Closed
00
As on Jul 24, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rahul Merchandising Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.89₹9.89
₹9.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.73₹9.89
₹9.89
Open Price
₹9.89
Prev. Close
₹9.89
Volume
0

Rahul Merchandising Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.89
  • R29.89
  • R39.89
  • Pivot
    9.89
  • S19.89
  • S29.89
  • S39.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.879.06
  • 106.858.41
  • 207.027.84
  • 507.17.46
  • 1007.587.81
  • 2009.560

Rahul Merchandising Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.9921.2040.0840.0846.521.646.69
1.262.871.724.22-21.46107.7616.83
1.6439.4022.5218.0148.26134.7692.05
5.318.4324.0842.0615.987.637.63
27.3546.9170.2493.00110.591,342.00817.01
1.12-8.79-2.2710.36-19.1111.65-14.00
6.03-0.7713.5516.7916.51129.79-28.71
23.4931.3965.09106.3742.04481.44428.42
0.326.13-4.606.98-33.04236.34603.94
-1.37-14.41-3.7330.42-8.82333.9969.26
5.5129.6243.2982.6833.37518.2783.37
4.563.3327.2935.55-12.3185.5550.40
1.3110.357.2440.62213.811,312.871,848.05
5.906.212.2012.1365.36423.80-16.66
3.63-3.3119.5424.8523.786.99-23.75
10.00-10.63-15.26-19.44-20.30142.15139.72
4.23-5.861.5310.96-12.6950.99-59.11
5.5412.0117.18168.82522.624,131.485,263.85
2.341.9732.7625.66-16.61131.846.96
-1.75-4.4734.5232.52-3.61139.03-3.17

Rahul Merchandising Ltd. Share Holdings

Rahul Merchandising Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rahul Merchandising Ltd.

Rahul Merchandising Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC052461 and registration number is 052461. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vaibhav Goel
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Snehlata Kaim
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankush Aggarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rahul Merchandising Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rahul Merchandising Ltd.?

The market cap of Rahul Merchandising Ltd. is ₹3.47 Cr as on Jul 24, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rahul Merchandising Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rahul Merchandising Ltd. is -193.92 and PB ratio of Rahul Merchandising Ltd. is -18.23 as on Jul 24, 2023.

What is the share price of Rahul Merchandising Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rahul Merchandising Ltd. is ₹9.89 as on Jul 24, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rahul Merchandising Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rahul Merchandising Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rahul Merchandising Ltd. is ₹9.89 and 52-week low of Rahul Merchandising Ltd. is ₹6.73 as on Jul 24, 2023.

