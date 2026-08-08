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Raghuvansh Agrofarms Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAGHUVANSH AGROFARMS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Raghuvansh Agrofarms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.05 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 28, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Raghuvansh Agrofarms Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.05₹34.05
₹34.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.01₹85.45
₹34.05
Open Price
₹34.05
Prev. Close
₹34.05
Volume
625

Source: Dion Global

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Raghuvansh Agrofarms		00-31.76-47.62-47.61-44.95-23.50
LT Foods		4.9913.22-0.142.15-6.5633.2043.79
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.227.96-2.2911.054.1119.613.18
KRBL		7.351.38-0.171.621.63-1.507.12
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-2.963.602.5223.2559.3511.8111.98
Kaveri Seed Company		-1.94-15.22-23.59-12.33-29.999.731.49
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		2.45-13.273.23-12.37-12.317.194.25
Sanstar		1.70-6.0323.5425.8332.97-0.36-0.22
GRM Overseas		-0.55-10.51-45.79-45.26-23.7315.8613.04
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.49-3.89-6.900.47-4.2410.5717.16
Gulshan Polyols		2.736.537.8443.8717.480.55-1.26
AVT Natural Products		0.941.964.313.383.15-6.781.02
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		1.12-0.55-1.60-1.60-1.60-0.53-0.32
Regaal Resources		5.933.65-0.4740.60-34.24-13.04-8.04
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.64-7.14-13.21-9.37-6.55-8.574.67
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-7.75-12.812.4518.83-11.757.484.43
SC Agrotech		-8.9654.9632.9016.61130.2734.4918.57
BharatRohan Airborne Innovations		-4.39-0.203.392.5232.519.845.79
Adon Agro Commodities		6.968.865.895.895.891.931.15
Indo US Bio-Tech		-1.81-7.20-28.00-39.37-54.94-19.5917.28

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Raghuvansh Agrofarms has declined 47.61% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Raghuvansh Agrofarms has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.8135.28
1039.6438.81
2045.6945.55
5063.4761.24
10079.7489.36
200161.36144.84

Source: Dion Global

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Raghuvansh Agrofarms remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 78.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Raghuvansh Agrofarms Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 20, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTRaghuvansh Agrofarms - Submission Of Regional Director''s Order For The Shifting Of The Registered Office From One State To A
Jul 04, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTRaghuvansh Agrofarms - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 16, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTRaghuvansh Agrofarms - Clarification On Price Movement
Jun 15, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTRaghuvansh Agrofarms - Clarification sought from Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd
May 28, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTRaghuvansh Agrofarms - Board Meeting Outcome for AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED ON 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Raghuvansh Agrofarms

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300DL1996PLC258176 and registration number is 258176. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anand Kumar Mishra
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Subodh Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Renu Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Niranjan Swaroop Goel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kavya Agarwwal
    Non Exe.Additional Director

FAQs on Raghuvansh Agrofarms Share Price

What is the share price of Raghuvansh Agrofarms?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raghuvansh Agrofarms is ₹34.05 as on Jul 28, 2026.

What kind of stock is Raghuvansh Agrofarms?

The Raghuvansh Agrofarms is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raghuvansh Agrofarms?

The market cap of Raghuvansh Agrofarms is ₹40.58 Cr as on Jul 28, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Raghuvansh Agrofarms?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Raghuvansh Agrofarms are ₹34.05 and ₹34.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raghuvansh Agrofarms?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raghuvansh Agrofarms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raghuvansh Agrofarms is ₹85.45 and 52-week low of Raghuvansh Agrofarms is ₹30.01 as on Jul 28, 2026.

How has the Raghuvansh Agrofarms performed historically in terms of returns?

The Raghuvansh Agrofarms has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -31.76% over 3 months, -47.61% over 1 year, -44.95% across 3 years, and -23.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raghuvansh Agrofarms?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raghuvansh Agrofarms are 9.34 and 0.51 on Jul 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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