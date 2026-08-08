What is the share price of Raghuvansh Agrofarms? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raghuvansh Agrofarms is ₹34.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Raghuvansh Agrofarms? The Raghuvansh Agrofarms is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raghuvansh Agrofarms? The market cap of Raghuvansh Agrofarms is ₹40.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Raghuvansh Agrofarms? Today’s highest and lowest price of Raghuvansh Agrofarms are ₹34.05 and ₹34.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raghuvansh Agrofarms? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raghuvansh Agrofarms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raghuvansh Agrofarms is ₹85.45 and 52-week low of Raghuvansh Agrofarms is ₹30.01 as on .

How has the Raghuvansh Agrofarms performed historically in terms of returns? The Raghuvansh Agrofarms has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -31.76% over 3 months, -47.61% over 1 year, -44.95% across 3 years, and -23.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raghuvansh Agrofarms? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raghuvansh Agrofarms are 9.34 and 0.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global