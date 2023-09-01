Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAGHUVANSH AGROFARMS LTD.

Sector : Agricultural Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹203.65 Closed
00
As on Aug 25, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹203.50₹204.50
₹203.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹180.00₹609.00
₹203.65
Open Price
₹204.00
Prev. Close
₹203.65
Volume
0

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1204.27
  • R2204.88
  • R3205.27
  • Pivot
    203.88
  • S1203.27
  • S2202.88
  • S3202.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5446.4204.05
  • 10437.6205.05
  • 20448.03208.69
  • 50436.65240.13
  • 100438.86296.44
  • 200335.74334.69

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-0.20-7.77-34.52-51.58-22.86103.65
6.0221.6730.3715.219.2889.9289.92
3.78-5.41-7.56-7.91-22.4095.81159.11
0.4365.1492.99104.26125.62516.12148.86
-7.234.8334.2389.67-37.16713.97482.57
0.143.4010.76-10.83-49.0210.41-81.35
-5.75-32.21-43.65-90.57-95.85-68.79-49.52
0-1.00-8.31-29.55-43.56-60.58-72.75

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. Share Holdings

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Stock Split
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
25 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd.

Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300DL1996PLC258176 and registration number is 258176. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Maheshwari
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Subodh Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Renu Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Niranjan Swaroop Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Agarwal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd.?

The market cap of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. is ₹242.70 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. is 4.6 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the share price of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. is ₹203.65 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. is ₹609.00 and 52-week low of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. is ₹180.00 as on Aug 25, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data