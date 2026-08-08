Here's the live share price of Raghuvansh Agrofarms along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Raghuvansh Agrofarms
|0
|0
|-31.76
|-47.62
|-47.61
|-44.95
|-23.50
|LT Foods
|4.99
|13.22
|-0.14
|2.15
|-6.56
|33.20
|43.79
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.22
|7.96
|-2.29
|11.05
|4.11
|19.61
|3.18
|KRBL
|7.35
|1.38
|-0.17
|1.62
|1.63
|-1.50
|7.12
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.96
|3.60
|2.52
|23.25
|59.35
|11.81
|11.98
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-1.94
|-15.22
|-23.59
|-12.33
|-29.99
|9.73
|1.49
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|2.45
|-13.27
|3.23
|-12.37
|-12.31
|7.19
|4.25
|Sanstar
|1.70
|-6.03
|23.54
|25.83
|32.97
|-0.36
|-0.22
|GRM Overseas
|-0.55
|-10.51
|-45.79
|-45.26
|-23.73
|15.86
|13.04
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.49
|-3.89
|-6.90
|0.47
|-4.24
|10.57
|17.16
|Gulshan Polyols
|2.73
|6.53
|7.84
|43.87
|17.48
|0.55
|-1.26
|AVT Natural Products
|0.94
|1.96
|4.31
|3.38
|3.15
|-6.78
|1.02
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|1.12
|-0.55
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-0.32
|Regaal Resources
|5.93
|3.65
|-0.47
|40.60
|-34.24
|-13.04
|-8.04
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.64
|-7.14
|-13.21
|-9.37
|-6.55
|-8.57
|4.67
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-7.75
|-12.81
|2.45
|18.83
|-11.75
|7.48
|4.43
|SC Agrotech
|-8.96
|54.96
|32.90
|16.61
|130.27
|34.49
|18.57
|BharatRohan Airborne Innovations
|-4.39
|-0.20
|3.39
|2.52
|32.51
|9.84
|5.79
|Adon Agro Commodities
|6.96
|8.86
|5.89
|5.89
|5.89
|1.93
|1.15
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|-1.81
|-7.20
|-28.00
|-39.37
|-54.94
|-19.59
|17.28
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Raghuvansh Agrofarms has declined 47.61% compared to peers like LT Foods (-6.56%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.11%), KRBL (1.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Raghuvansh Agrofarms has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.79%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.81
|35.28
|10
|39.64
|38.81
|20
|45.69
|45.55
|50
|63.47
|61.24
|100
|79.74
|89.36
|200
|161.36
|144.84
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Raghuvansh Agrofarms remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 78.89% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Raghuvansh Agrofarms - Submission Of Regional Director''s Order For The Shifting Of The Registered Office From One State To A
|Jul 04, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Raghuvansh Agrofarms - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 16, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Raghuvansh Agrofarms - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jun 15, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Raghuvansh Agrofarms - Clarification sought from Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd
|May 28, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Raghuvansh Agrofarms - Board Meeting Outcome for AUDITED ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED ON 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300DL1996PLC258176 and registration number is 258176. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raghuvansh Agrofarms is ₹34.05 as on Jul 28, 2026.
The Raghuvansh Agrofarms is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Raghuvansh Agrofarms is ₹40.58 Cr as on Jul 28, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Raghuvansh Agrofarms are ₹34.05 and ₹34.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raghuvansh Agrofarms stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raghuvansh Agrofarms is ₹85.45 and 52-week low of Raghuvansh Agrofarms is ₹30.01 as on Jul 28, 2026.
The Raghuvansh Agrofarms has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -31.76% over 3 months, -47.61% over 1 year, -44.95% across 3 years, and -23.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raghuvansh Agrofarms are 9.34 and 0.51 on Jul 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global