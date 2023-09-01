Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-0.20
|-7.77
|-34.52
|-51.58
|-22.86
|103.65
|6.02
|21.67
|30.37
|15.21
|9.28
|89.92
|89.92
|3.78
|-5.41
|-7.56
|-7.91
|-22.40
|95.81
|159.11
|0.43
|65.14
|92.99
|104.26
|125.62
|516.12
|148.86
|-7.23
|4.83
|34.23
|89.67
|-37.16
|713.97
|482.57
|0.14
|3.40
|10.76
|-10.83
|-49.02
|10.41
|-81.35
|-5.75
|-32.21
|-43.65
|-90.57
|-95.85
|-68.79
|-49.52
|0
|-1.00
|-8.31
|-29.55
|-43.56
|-60.58
|-72.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Stock Split
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|25 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40300DL1996PLC258176 and registration number is 258176. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. is ₹242.70 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.
P/E ratio of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. is 4.6 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. is ₹203.65 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. is ₹609.00 and 52-week low of Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd. is ₹180.00 as on Aug 25, 2023.