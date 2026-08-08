What is the share price of Raghunath International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raghunath International is ₹10.91 as on .

What kind of stock is Raghunath International? The Raghunath International is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raghunath International? The market cap of Raghunath International is ₹5.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Raghunath International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Raghunath International are ₹10.98 and ₹10.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raghunath International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raghunath International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raghunath International is ₹16.00 and 52-week low of Raghunath International is ₹9.01 as on .

How has the Raghunath International performed historically in terms of returns? The Raghunath International has shown returns of 7.49% over the past day, 3.61% for the past month, 1.49% over 3 months, -16.4% over 1 year, 1.94% across 3 years, and -4.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raghunath International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raghunath International are 5.17 and 0.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global