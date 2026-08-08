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Raghunath International Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAGHUNATH INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Raghunath International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.91 Closed
7.49₹ 0.76
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Raghunath International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.26₹10.98
₹10.91
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.01₹16.00
₹10.91
Open Price
₹10.26
Prev. Close
₹10.15
Volume
2,396

Source: Dion Global

Raghunath International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Raghunath International		3.91.961.49-9.01-16.011.94-4.92
DLF		-2.111.786.02-3.88-13.659.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.758.625.3110.820.5718.523.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-2.985.15-0.51-1.3339.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-6.343.688.2933.6330.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-5.054.2913.5513.3217.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.64.610.5614.964.949.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6613.8810.559.916.0446.2656
Brigade Enterprises		0.4916.872.48-3.82-17.949.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-6.06-13.47-11.5431.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.44.18-11.69-12.11-27.9220.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-2.33-12.59-26.59-25.966.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-733.2926.9224.41-11.49-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.64-0.73-10.09-6.83-34.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.429.7617.474.2715.27-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-8.12-3.35-2.24-11.8811.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-7.936.23.95-12.0620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-0.02-25.4-14.19-24.48-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-2.3-3.78-14.22-21.1327.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.093.319.4241.637.14-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Raghunath International has declined 16.01% compared to peers like DLF (-13.65%), Lodha Developers (0.57%), Prestige Estates Projects (-1.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Raghunath International has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Raghunath International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Raghunath International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.3410.08
1010.4310.23
2010.4810.41
5010.8910.71
10010.9811.02
20011.6311.55

Source: Dion Global

Raghunath International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Raghunath International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Raghunath International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTRaghunath Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting - Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
Jul 11, 2026, 05:08 PM IST ISTRaghunath Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2026, 03:04 AM IST ISTRaghunath Intl. - Revised Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Jun 12, 2026, 03:03 AM IST ISTRaghunath Intl. - Revised Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
May 30, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTRaghunath Intl. - Regulation 23(9)

Source: Dion Global

About Raghunath International

Raghunath International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52312UP1994PLC022559 and registration number is 022559. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. G N Choudhary
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Asha Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aakanksha Yuvraj Dalmia
    Woman Director

FAQs on Raghunath International Share Price

What is the share price of Raghunath International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raghunath International is ₹10.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Raghunath International?

The Raghunath International is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raghunath International?

The market cap of Raghunath International is ₹5.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Raghunath International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Raghunath International are ₹10.98 and ₹10.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raghunath International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raghunath International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raghunath International is ₹16.00 and 52-week low of Raghunath International is ₹9.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Raghunath International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Raghunath International has shown returns of 7.49% over the past day, 3.61% for the past month, 1.49% over 3 months, -16.4% over 1 year, 1.94% across 3 years, and -4.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raghunath International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raghunath International are 5.17 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Raghunath International News

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