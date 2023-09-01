What is the Market Cap of Raghunath International Ltd.? The market cap of Raghunath International Ltd. is ₹4.80 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raghunath International Ltd.? P/E ratio of Raghunath International Ltd. is -18.05 and PB ratio of Raghunath International Ltd. is 0.51 as on .

What is the share price of Raghunath International Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raghunath International Ltd. is ₹9.60 as on .