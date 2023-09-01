Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Raghunath International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52312UP1994PLC022559 and registration number is 022559. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Raghunath International Ltd. is ₹4.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Raghunath International Ltd. is -18.05 and PB ratio of Raghunath International Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raghunath International Ltd. is ₹9.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raghunath International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raghunath International Ltd. is ₹16.25 and 52-week low of Raghunath International Ltd. is ₹9.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.