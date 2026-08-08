Here's the live share price of Raghunath International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Raghunath International
|3.9
|1.96
|1.49
|-9.01
|-16.01
|1.94
|-4.92
|DLF
|-2.11
|1.78
|6.02
|-3.88
|-13.65
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|8.6
|25.31
|10.82
|0.57
|18.5
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-2.98
|5.15
|-0.51
|-1.33
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-6.34
|3.68
|8.29
|33.63
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-5.05
|4.29
|13.55
|13.32
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.6
|4.6
|10.56
|14.96
|4.94
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|13.88
|10.55
|9.9
|16.04
|46.26
|56
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|16.87
|2.48
|-3.82
|-17.94
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-6.06
|-13.47
|-11.54
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.4
|4.18
|-11.69
|-12.11
|-27.92
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-2.33
|-12.59
|-26.59
|-25.96
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7
|33.29
|26.92
|24.41
|-11.49
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|-0.73
|-10.09
|-6.83
|-34.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|9.76
|17.47
|4.27
|15.27
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-8.12
|-3.35
|-2.24
|-11.88
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-7.93
|6.2
|3.95
|-12.06
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-0.02
|-25.4
|-14.19
|-24.48
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-2.3
|-3.78
|-14.22
|-21.13
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|3.31
|9.42
|41.63
|7.14
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Raghunath International has declined 16.01% compared to peers like DLF (-13.65%), Lodha Developers (0.57%), Prestige Estates Projects (-1.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Raghunath International has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.34
|10.08
|10
|10.43
|10.23
|20
|10.48
|10.41
|50
|10.89
|10.71
|100
|10.98
|11.02
|200
|11.63
|11.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Raghunath International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 58.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Raghunath Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting - Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial
|Jul 11, 2026, 05:08 PM IST IST
|Raghunath Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2026, 03:04 AM IST IST
|Raghunath Intl. - Revised Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|Jun 12, 2026, 03:03 AM IST IST
|Raghunath Intl. - Revised Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Raghunath Intl. - Regulation 23(9)
Source: Dion Global
Raghunath International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52312UP1994PLC022559 and registration number is 022559. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raghunath International is ₹10.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raghunath International is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Raghunath International is ₹5.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Raghunath International are ₹10.98 and ₹10.26.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raghunath International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raghunath International is ₹16.00 and 52-week low of Raghunath International is ₹9.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raghunath International has shown returns of 7.49% over the past day, 3.61% for the past month, 1.49% over 3 months, -16.4% over 1 year, 1.94% across 3 years, and -4.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raghunath International are 5.17 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global