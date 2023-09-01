Follow Us

RAGHUNATH INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Pan Masala/Tobacco Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.60 Closed
-2.24-0.22
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Raghunath International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.36₹9.80
₹9.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.22₹16.25
₹9.60
Open Price
₹9.80
Prev. Close
₹9.82
Volume
5,962

Raghunath International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.81
  • R210.03
  • R310.25
  • Pivot
    9.59
  • S19.37
  • S29.15
  • S38.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.189.82
  • 10149.86
  • 2014.029.96
  • 5014.3910.25
  • 10014.7210.79
  • 20018.5611.8

Raghunath International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.81-10.61-8.66-16.74-31.67433.33288.66
4.4718.2813.148.79-17.8897.608.98
0.3011.8533.1526.2919.7980.36-13.02
10.2321.5327.6027.6027.6027.6027.74

Raghunath International Ltd. Share Holdings

Raghunath International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Raghunath International Ltd.

Raghunath International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52312UP1994PLC022559 and registration number is 022559. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. G N Choudhary
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Samar Bahadur Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Manish Singh
    Director
  • Mrs. Aakanksha Yuvraj Dalmia
    Woman Director

FAQs on Raghunath International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Raghunath International Ltd.?

The market cap of Raghunath International Ltd. is ₹4.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raghunath International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Raghunath International Ltd. is -18.05 and PB ratio of Raghunath International Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Raghunath International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raghunath International Ltd. is ₹9.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raghunath International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raghunath International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raghunath International Ltd. is ₹16.25 and 52-week low of Raghunath International Ltd. is ₹9.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

