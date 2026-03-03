Here's the live share price of Radiowalla Network along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Radiowalla Network has declined 16.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.28%.
Radiowalla Network’s current P/E of 48.05x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Radiowalla Network
|0.90
|-4.27
|-21.09
|-15.97
|-38.41
|-26.30
|-16.73
|Sun TV Network
|6.27
|14.73
|13.41
|11.45
|11.24
|12.49
|4.32
|Prime Focus
|2.73
|6.95
|56.29
|93.89
|185.13
|52.85
|31.89
|Affle 3I
|-2.91
|-17.51
|-16.77
|-28.70
|-3.05
|10.25
|3.49
|PVR INOX
|-1.52
|3.11
|-10.03
|-9.40
|13.54
|-13.19
|-6.44
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.84
|-0.24
|9.10
|9.10
|9.10
|2.95
|1.76
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-4.37
|2.00
|-15.59
|-27.60
|-6.63
|-25.05
|-17.63
|Tips Music
|-4.70
|-0.38
|-4.37
|-6.45
|-7.84
|52.87
|63.13
|Latent View Analytics
|-5.34
|-30.63
|-28.67
|-23.10
|-9.90
|-2.91
|-7.74
|Saregama India
|0.24
|0.40
|-11.29
|-33.52
|-26.67
|-0.24
|22.66
|Network18 Media & Investments
|-3.89
|-11.14
|-25.16
|-39.00
|-18.28
|-17.47
|-4.35
|Aqylon Nexus
|-18.44
|-33.75
|-12.31
|6.61
|157.03
|775.57
|282.15
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|-3.64
|-6.53
|-20.39
|-30.10
|-20.63
|-12.14
|-19.66
|Signpost India
|2.42
|22.12
|21.06
|-8.54
|13.48
|-8.71
|-5.32
|Den Networks
|-3.44
|-5.32
|-14.31
|-24.77
|-11.64
|-3.53
|-14.26
|Balaji Telefilms
|-0.94
|13.54
|-11.66
|-5.21
|96.07
|31.87
|10.69
|New Delhi Television
|-1.98
|-4.97
|-5.69
|-28.64
|-13.19
|-23.18
|12.99
|TV Today Network
|-2.17
|1.12
|-10.19
|-19.80
|-19.66
|-16.44
|-14.92
|GTPL Hathway
|-15.69
|-26.12
|-40.85
|-50.54
|-44.15
|-19.71
|-14.27
|OnMobile Global
|-5.16
|-2.99
|-22.14
|-9.16
|1.10
|-11.38
|-14.15
Over the last one year, Radiowalla Network has declined 38.41% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.24%), Prime Focus (185.13%), Affle 3I (-3.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Radiowalla Network has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.32%) and Prime Focus (31.89%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|52.15
|52.05
|10
|52.77
|52.68
|20
|54.42
|54.08
|50
|57.79
|56.85
|100
|60.36
|59.91
|200
|63.91
|68.06
In the latest quarter, Radiowalla Network saw a rise in promoter holding to 41.25%, while DII stake decreased to 2.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.57%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Radiowalla Network fact sheet for more information
Radiowalla Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93090KA2010PLC183658 and registration number is 183658. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radiowalla Network is ₹50.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Radiowalla Network is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Radiowalla Network is ₹35.59 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Radiowalla Network are ₹52.00 and ₹50.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radiowalla Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radiowalla Network is ₹87.00 and 52-week low of Radiowalla Network is ₹49.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Radiowalla Network has shown returns of -2.88% over the past day, -8.68% for the past month, -12.4% over 3 months, -41.28% over 1 year, -26.3% across 3 years, and -16.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radiowalla Network are 48.05 and 1.82 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.