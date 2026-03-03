Facebook Pixel Code
Radiowalla Network Share Price

NSE
BSE

RADIOWALLA NETWORK

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Radiowalla Network along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.50 Closed
-2.88₹ -1.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Radiowalla Network Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.50₹52.00
₹50.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.00₹87.00
₹50.50
Open Price
₹52.00
Prev. Close
₹52.00
Volume
4,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Radiowalla Network has declined 16.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.28%.

Radiowalla Network’s current P/E of 48.05x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Radiowalla Network Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Radiowalla Network		0.90-4.27-21.09-15.97-38.41-26.30-16.73
Sun TV Network		6.2714.7313.4111.4511.2412.494.32
Prime Focus		2.736.9556.2993.89185.1352.8531.89
Affle 3I		-2.91-17.51-16.77-28.70-3.0510.253.49
PVR INOX		-1.523.11-10.03-9.4013.54-13.19-6.44
Amagi Media Labs		-0.84-0.249.109.109.102.951.76
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-4.372.00-15.59-27.60-6.63-25.05-17.63
Tips Music		-4.70-0.38-4.37-6.45-7.8452.8763.13
Latent View Analytics		-5.34-30.63-28.67-23.10-9.90-2.91-7.74
Saregama India		0.240.40-11.29-33.52-26.67-0.2422.66
Network18 Media & Investments		-3.89-11.14-25.16-39.00-18.28-17.47-4.35
Aqylon Nexus		-18.44-33.75-12.316.61157.03775.57282.15
Hathway Cable & Datacom		-3.64-6.53-20.39-30.10-20.63-12.14-19.66
Signpost India		2.4222.1221.06-8.5413.48-8.71-5.32
Den Networks		-3.44-5.32-14.31-24.77-11.64-3.53-14.26
Balaji Telefilms		-0.9413.54-11.66-5.2196.0731.8710.69
New Delhi Television		-1.98-4.97-5.69-28.64-13.19-23.1812.99
TV Today Network		-2.171.12-10.19-19.80-19.66-16.44-14.92
GTPL Hathway		-15.69-26.12-40.85-50.54-44.15-19.71-14.27
OnMobile Global		-5.16-2.99-22.14-9.161.10-11.38-14.15

Over the last one year, Radiowalla Network has declined 38.41% compared to peers like Sun TV Network (11.24%), Prime Focus (185.13%), Affle 3I (-3.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Radiowalla Network has underperformed peers relative to Sun TV Network (4.32%) and Prime Focus (31.89%).

Radiowalla Network Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Radiowalla Network Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
552.1552.05
1052.7752.68
2054.4254.08
5057.7956.85
10060.3659.91
20063.9168.06

Radiowalla Network Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Radiowalla Network saw a rise in promoter holding to 41.25%, while DII stake decreased to 2.22%, FII holding unchanged at 0.57%, and public shareholding moved down to 55.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About Radiowalla Network

Radiowalla Network Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93090KA2010PLC183658 and registration number is 183658. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Harvinderjit Singh Bhatia
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Srivatsa
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Gurneet Kaur Bhatia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Lulla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Radiowalla Network Share Price

What is the share price of Radiowalla Network?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radiowalla Network is ₹50.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Radiowalla Network?

The Radiowalla Network is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Radiowalla Network?

The market cap of Radiowalla Network is ₹35.59 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Radiowalla Network?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Radiowalla Network are ₹52.00 and ₹50.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radiowalla Network?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radiowalla Network stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radiowalla Network is ₹87.00 and 52-week low of Radiowalla Network is ₹49.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Radiowalla Network performed historically in terms of returns?

The Radiowalla Network has shown returns of -2.88% over the past day, -8.68% for the past month, -12.4% over 3 months, -41.28% over 1 year, -26.3% across 3 years, and -16.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Radiowalla Network?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radiowalla Network are 48.05 and 1.82 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Radiowalla Network News

