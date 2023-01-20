Radiant Cash, Sah Polymers, Supriya Lifescience among 42 NSE stocks to hit 52-week low, 43 rises to 52-week high

Domestic indices were trading in red in the intraday trade on Friday. The BSE Sensex was down 156.68 points or 0.26% at 60,701.75 and NSE Nifty 50 slipped below 18050, trading 61.90 pts or 0.34% down at 18,045.95. All the broader market indices were trading in red with the Nifty 100 falling 0.06%, Nifty Midcap 100 dropping 0.26%, Nifty LargeMidcap down 250 down 0.18% and Nifty Total Market plunging 0.10%. On the other hand, sectoral indices were trading mixed. Bank Nifty rose 0.75%, Nifty IT climbed 0.25%, Nifty PSU Bank up 0.80% and Nifty Oil & Gas advanced 0.25% while Nifty Auto fell 0.16%, Nifty FMCG dropped 0.85%, Nifty Metal slipped 0.55% and Nifty Pharma was down 0.47%. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Coforge, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Infosys, Tata Motors, Vedanta Ltd and ICICI Bank were the most active NSE equities.

Nifty 50 gainers & Losers

IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Coal India, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, State Bank of India, HCL Tech, ITC and Wipro were the top gainers while Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Nestle India, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance, Apollo Hospitals, SBI Life, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finserv were the top laggards.

NSE 52-week highs and lows

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd, Chembond Chemicals Ltd, Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Ltd, Hisar Metal Industries Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Landmark Cars Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Ltd and Swan Energy Ltd were among 43 stocks that hit 52-week highs. On the flip side, Bharat Rasayan Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Heranba Industries Ltd, ICDS Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd, Plastiblends India Ltd, Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd, Sah Polymers Ltd and Supriya Lifescience Ltd were among the 42 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Toppers & Gainers

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd, Gallantt Ispat Ltd, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd, Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd, Ashapura Minechem Ltd, Nureca Ltd, Centrum Capital, Apollo Pipes, Indo Tech Transformers, Barbeque Nation Hospitality and Compuage Infocom Ltd were the volume gainers on NSE. On the BSE, volume toppers were HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank.