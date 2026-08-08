Here's the live share price of Radhe Developers (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Radhe Developers (India)
|2.04
|-6.83
|-14.77
|-18.03
|-47
|-21.91
|19.06
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.7
|3.84
|1.8
|-1.66
|12.15
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|4.09
|-23.28
|-26.28
|-30.52
|23.2
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|0.69
|-5.38
|-6.66
|-10.06
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.6
|-1.55
|-8.17
|-10.89
|-9.6
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.16
|27.56
|90.41
|68.19
|89
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-9.39
|-19.82
|-19.75
|-32.84
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.3
|1.22
|-14.28
|-7.88
|-34.47
|-2.22
|11.3
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-1.54
|12.95
|15.52
|32.33
|29
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-5.76
|-0.2
|-4.38
|-27.27
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-0.5
|-3.32
|-8.23
|-14.51
|3
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-10
|-11.93
|3.32
|-9.94
|7.32
|20.9
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.1
|-8.16
|-12.41
|-21.17
|-35.41
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|12.7
|-16
|-6.04
|-31.73
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.5
|10.68
|7.58
|-3.3
|-32.05
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-7.33
|15.72
|20.3
|41.25
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.6
|-8.92
|-18.11
|22.52
|42.78
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-0.34
|-12.24
|-21.32
|-44.75
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-5.92
|-13.67
|-27.75
|-38.4
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-9.86
|-1.11
|-7.07
|-19.03
|-16.6
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Radhe Developers (India) has declined 47.00% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (12.15%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-30.52%), NBCC (India) (-10.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Radhe Developers (India) has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.48
|1.47
|10
|1.49
|1.49
|20
|1.55
|1.52
|50
|1.62
|1.59
|100
|1.61
|1.64
|200
|1.77
|1.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Radhe Developers (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|Radhe Developers - Intimation Regarding Severe Waterlogging At The Registered Office
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Radhe Developers - Financial Results For The Qtr Ended On June 30, 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Radhe Developers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, July 17, 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:24 PM IST IST
|Radhe Developers - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligati
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:32 AM IST IST
|Radhe Developers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Radhe Developers (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1995PLC024491 and registration number is 024491. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 54.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radhe Developers (India) is ₹1.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Radhe Developers (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Radhe Developers (India) is ₹78.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Radhe Developers (India) are ₹1.59 and ₹1.48.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radhe Developers (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radhe Developers (India) is ₹2.99 and 52-week low of Radhe Developers (India) is ₹1.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Radhe Developers (India) has shown returns of -1.32% over the past day, -6.83% for the past month, -13.29% over 3 months, -46.24% over 1 year, -21.91% across 3 years, and 19.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radhe Developers (India) are -42.86 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global