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Radhe Developers (India) Share Price

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BSE

RADHE DEVELOPERS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Radhe Developers (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.50 Closed
-1.32₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Radhe Developers (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.48₹1.59
₹1.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.16₹2.99
₹1.50
Open Price
₹1.59
Prev. Close
₹1.52
Volume
1,15,485

Source: Dion Global

Radhe Developers (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Radhe Developers (India)		2.04-6.83-14.77-18.03-47-21.9119.06
Larsen & Toubro		2.73.841.8-1.6612.1515.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.794.09-23.28-26.28-30.5223.250.71
NBCC (India)		0.420.69-5.38-6.66-10.0643.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.6-1.55-8.17-10.89-9.615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.1627.5690.4168.198971.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-9.39-19.82-19.75-32.84-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.31.22-14.28-7.88-34.47-2.2211.3
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-1.5412.9515.5232.332942.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-5.76-0.2-4.38-27.27-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-0.5-3.32-8.23-14.51316.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-10-11.933.32-9.947.3220.9
Keystone Realtors		-5.1-8.16-12.41-21.17-35.41-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5112.7-16-6.04-31.73-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.510.687.58-3.3-32.05-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-7.3315.7220.341.256.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.6-8.92-18.1122.5242.7874.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-0.34-12.24-21.32-44.75-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-5.92-13.67-27.75-38.44.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-9.86-1.11-7.07-19.03-16.611.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Radhe Developers (India) has declined 47.00% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (12.15%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-30.52%), NBCC (India) (-10.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Radhe Developers (India) has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Radhe Developers (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Radhe Developers (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.481.47
101.491.49
201.551.52
501.621.59
1001.611.64
2001.771.78

Source: Dion Global

Radhe Developers (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Radhe Developers (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Radhe Developers (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTRadhe Developers - Intimation Regarding Severe Waterlogging At The Registered Office
Jul 17, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTRadhe Developers - Financial Results For The Qtr Ended On June 30, 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTRadhe Developers - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, July 17, 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 08:24 PM IST ISTRadhe Developers - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligati
Jul 07, 2026, 05:32 AM IST ISTRadhe Developers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Radhe Developers (India)

Radhe Developers (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1995PLC024491 and registration number is 024491. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 54.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Patel
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Alok Vaidy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jahnavi Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nirav V Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharat Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tushar Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dineshsingh Kshatriya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Radhe Developers (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Radhe Developers (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radhe Developers (India) is ₹1.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Radhe Developers (India)?

The Radhe Developers (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Radhe Developers (India)?

The market cap of Radhe Developers (India) is ₹78.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Radhe Developers (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Radhe Developers (India) are ₹1.59 and ₹1.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radhe Developers (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radhe Developers (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radhe Developers (India) is ₹2.99 and 52-week low of Radhe Developers (India) is ₹1.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Radhe Developers (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Radhe Developers (India) has shown returns of -1.32% over the past day, -6.83% for the past month, -13.29% over 3 months, -46.24% over 1 year, -21.91% across 3 years, and 19.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Radhe Developers (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radhe Developers (India) are -42.86 and 1.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Radhe Developers (India) News

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