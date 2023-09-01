Radhe Developers (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1995PLC024491 and registration number is 024491. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.