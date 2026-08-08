What is the share price of Radhe Developers (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radhe Developers (India) is ₹1.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Radhe Developers (India)? The Radhe Developers (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Radhe Developers (India)? The market cap of Radhe Developers (India) is ₹78.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Radhe Developers (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Radhe Developers (India) are ₹1.59 and ₹1.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radhe Developers (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radhe Developers (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radhe Developers (India) is ₹2.99 and 52-week low of Radhe Developers (India) is ₹1.16 as on .

How has the Radhe Developers (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Radhe Developers (India) has shown returns of -1.32% over the past day, -6.83% for the past month, -13.29% over 3 months, -46.24% over 1 year, -21.91% across 3 years, and 19.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Radhe Developers (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radhe Developers (India) are -42.86 and 1.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global