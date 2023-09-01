Follow Us

Radhe Developers (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RADHE DEVELOPERS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.08 Closed
0.330.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Radhe Developers (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.07₹3.14
₹3.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.77₹11.95
₹3.08
Open Price
₹3.13
Prev. Close
₹3.07
Volume
6,25,240

Radhe Developers (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.12
  • R23.17
  • R33.19
  • Pivot
    3.1
  • S13.05
  • S23.03
  • S32.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.263.12
  • 109.433.14
  • 209.643.15
  • 5010.513.27
  • 10011.133.94
  • 20010.835.32

Radhe Developers (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.60-0.65-1.91-62.62-71.13470.37191.25
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Radhe Developers (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Radhe Developers (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
21 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Radhe Developers (India) Ltd.

Radhe Developers (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1995PLC024491 and registration number is 024491. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Patel
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Bharat Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tushar Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Mehra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jahnavi Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Alok Vaidya
    Director

FAQs on Radhe Developers (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Radhe Developers (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Radhe Developers (India) Ltd. is ₹155.11 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Radhe Developers (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Radhe Developers (India) Ltd. is -531.03 and PB ratio of Radhe Developers (India) Ltd. is 2.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Radhe Developers (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radhe Developers (India) Ltd. is ₹3.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radhe Developers (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radhe Developers (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radhe Developers (India) Ltd. is ₹11.95 and 52-week low of Radhe Developers (India) Ltd. is ₹2.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

