Radhakishan Damani enters top 100 rich list; these stocks have earned him over 30% returns in 2021

Radhakishan Damani is a known value investor, whom Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala calls his guru.

Billionaire investor Radhakishan Damani entered the elite club of the world’s 100 richest people yesterday with his net worth soaring to $19.3 billion. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Radhakishan Damani’s net worth has jumped $4.41 billion so far this year, making him the 97th richest person in the world and the sixth Indian billionaire to enter the top 100 club. Radhakishan Damani is a known value investor, whom Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala calls his guru. The promoter of retail hypermarket chain Avenue Supermarts, Radhakishan Damani has pocketed healthy returns from many stocks over the years. So far this year, the ace investor has seen 5 of his stocks surge over 30%.

Radhakishan Damani’s Avenue Supermarts (DMart) is his largest holding by value. Being the promoter of Avenue Supermarts, Radhakishan Damani owns a 65.2% stake in the company along with his family members, valued at roughly Rs 1.54 lakh crore. So far this year, Avenue Supermarts’ share price has jumped 31%. On January 1, the stock was trading at Rs 2,789 per share, and on yesterday’s closing, it was up at Rs 3,649 apiece. The majority of gains recorded by Radhakishan Damani’s net worth in 2021 have come from his stake in Avenue Supermarts.

The billionaire investor has been a shareholder in Sundaram Finance for more than half a decade now. Radhakishan Damani has invested in the company through his company, Bright Star Investments. The company holds a 2.4% stake in Chennai-based Sundaram Finance. The value of Radhakishan Damani’s 2.4% stake in the company, at yesterday’s closing price, is Rs 634 crore. In 2021 so far, Sundaram Finance share price has surged 33.7% to now trade at Rs 2,460 per share.

The Tata Group company is also one that has helped Radhakishan Damani pocket smart returns in 2021. Radhakishan Damani owns a 1.52% stake in Trent through his company Derive Trading and Resorts. Trent is the retail unit of Tata Group, operating Westside, Zudio, Start, and Landmark — four formats of retail outlets offering fashion, groceries, and entertainment. The value of Radhakishan Damani’s stake in the company is pegged at Rs 488 crore. The stock price of Trent has gapped 33.51% so far this year and now sits at Rs 900.75 per share.

Radhakishan Damani trimmed his stake in Blue Dart Express during the previous quarter, booking partial profits after the rally in the stock. Blue Dart Express share price has soared 42% so far this year. The billionaire investor holds a 1.7% stake in the company, valued at Rs 230 crore.

Metropolis is another firm where Radhakishan Damani trimmed his stake during the previous quarter, after a rally in the stock price. The share price of Metropolis Healthcare has zoomed 39% so far this year. The stock was trading at Rs 2015 per share on January 1 and at yesterday’s closing the stock was up at Rs 2,799 per share. With the help of the rally in Metropolis’ share price, the value of Radhakishan Damani’s stake in the company has soared to Rs 229.7 crore.