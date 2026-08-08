What is the share price of Radhagobind Commercial? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radhagobind Commercial is ₹2.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Radhagobind Commercial? The Radhagobind Commercial is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Radhagobind Commercial? The market cap of Radhagobind Commercial is ₹3.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Radhagobind Commercial? Today’s highest and lowest price of Radhagobind Commercial are ₹2.20 and ₹2.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radhagobind Commercial? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radhagobind Commercial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radhagobind Commercial is ₹4.07 and 52-week low of Radhagobind Commercial is ₹1.43 as on .

How has the Radhagobind Commercial performed historically in terms of returns? The Radhagobind Commercial has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -22.81% for the past month, -39.06% over 3 months, 0.46% over 1 year, 9.84% across 3 years, and 22.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Radhagobind Commercial? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radhagobind Commercial are 27.74 and 0.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global