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Radhagobind Commercial Share Price

NSE
BSE

RADHAGOBIND COMMERCIAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Radhagobind Commercial along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.20 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Radhagobind Commercial Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.20₹2.20
₹2.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.43₹4.07
₹2.20
Open Price
₹2.20
Prev. Close
₹2.20
Volume
6

Source: Dion Global

Radhagobind Commercial Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Radhagobind Commercial		6.80-22.81-39.06-21.150.469.8422.42
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Radhagobind Commercial has gained 0.46% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Radhagobind Commercial has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Radhagobind Commercial Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Radhagobind Commercial Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.192.2
102.452.32
202.642.49
502.842.71
1002.832.69
2002.322.55

Source: Dion Global

Radhagobind Commercial Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Radhagobind Commercial remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Radhagobind Commercial Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTRadhagobind Commerci - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 15, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTRadhagobind Commerci - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jun 16, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTRadhagobind Commerci - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Public Announcement
Jun 15, 2026, 12:03 AM IST ISTRadhagobind Commerci - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Public Announcement
Jun 02, 2026, 03:55 AM IST ISTRadhagobind Commerci - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Public Announcement

Source: Dion Global

About Radhagobind Commercial

Radhagobind Commercial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1981PLC033680 and registration number is 033680. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Louis Jose
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Leelamma Thenumkal Joseph
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Thengunthara Sujesh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Radhagobind Commercial Share Price

What is the share price of Radhagobind Commercial?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radhagobind Commercial is ₹2.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Radhagobind Commercial?

The Radhagobind Commercial is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Radhagobind Commercial?

The market cap of Radhagobind Commercial is ₹3.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Radhagobind Commercial?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Radhagobind Commercial are ₹2.20 and ₹2.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radhagobind Commercial?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radhagobind Commercial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radhagobind Commercial is ₹4.07 and 52-week low of Radhagobind Commercial is ₹1.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Radhagobind Commercial performed historically in terms of returns?

The Radhagobind Commercial has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -22.81% for the past month, -39.06% over 3 months, 0.46% over 1 year, 9.84% across 3 years, and 22.42% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Radhagobind Commercial?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radhagobind Commercial are 27.74 and 0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Radhagobind Commercial News

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