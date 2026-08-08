Here's the live share price of Radhagobind Commercial along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Radhagobind Commercial
|6.80
|-22.81
|-39.06
|-21.15
|0.46
|9.84
|22.42
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Radhagobind Commercial has gained 0.46% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Radhagobind Commercial has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.19
|2.2
|10
|2.45
|2.32
|20
|2.64
|2.49
|50
|2.84
|2.71
|100
|2.83
|2.69
|200
|2.32
|2.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Radhagobind Commercial remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Radhagobind Commerci - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 15, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Radhagobind Commerci - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jun 16, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Radhagobind Commerci - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Public Announcement
|Jun 15, 2026, 12:03 AM IST IST
|Radhagobind Commerci - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Public Announcement
|Jun 02, 2026, 03:55 AM IST IST
|Radhagobind Commerci - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Public Announcement
Source: Dion Global
Radhagobind Commercial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1981PLC033680 and registration number is 033680. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radhagobind Commercial is ₹2.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Radhagobind Commercial is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Radhagobind Commercial is ₹3.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Radhagobind Commercial are ₹2.20 and ₹2.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radhagobind Commercial stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radhagobind Commercial is ₹4.07 and 52-week low of Radhagobind Commercial is ₹1.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Radhagobind Commercial has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -22.81% for the past month, -39.06% over 3 months, 0.46% over 1 year, 9.84% across 3 years, and 22.42% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radhagobind Commercial are 27.74 and 0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global