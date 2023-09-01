Follow Us

RADHAGOBIND COMMERCIAL LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.64 Closed
1.860.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Radhagobind Commercial Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.56₹1.66
₹1.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.44₹3.67
₹1.64
Open Price
₹1.60
Prev. Close
₹1.61
Volume
5,339

Radhagobind Commercial Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.68
  • R21.72
  • R31.78
  • Pivot
    1.62
  • S11.58
  • S21.52
  • S31.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 528.41.63
  • 1029.111.62
  • 2026.231.64
  • 5022.931.81
  • 10023.592.03
  • 20017.922.16

Radhagobind Commercial Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.610-42.21-34.92-13.68-0.9114.13
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Radhagobind Commercial Ltd. Share Holdings

Radhagobind Commercial Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Radhagobind Commercial Ltd.

Radhagobind Commercial Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1981PLC033680 and registration number is 033680. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nilanjan Basu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Saswata Sundar Laga
    Director
  • Ms. Ankita Halder
    Director
  • Mr. Louis Jose
    Director
  • Mr. Leelamma Thenumkal Joseph
    Director
  • Mr. Thengunthara Sujesh
    Director

FAQs on Radhagobind Commercial Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd.?

The market cap of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd. is ₹2.36 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd. is -5.4 and PB ratio of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd. is 0.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radhagobind Commercial Ltd. is ₹1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radhagobind Commercial Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd. is ₹3.67 and 52-week low of Radhagobind Commercial Ltd. is ₹1.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

