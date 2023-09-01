Follow Us

Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RADHA MADHAV CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.95 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.95₹1.95
₹1.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.15₹2.80
₹1.95
Open Price
₹1.95
Prev. Close
₹1.95
Volume
51,384

Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.95
  • R21.95
  • R31.95
  • Pivot
    1.95
  • S11.95
  • S21.95
  • S31.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.871.85
  • 101.831.74
  • 201.781.65
  • 5021.66
  • 1001.951.7
  • 2002.441.8

Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.4344.44-22.008.33-22.00-44.29-94.91
-3.1710.149.443.1911.08123.667.01
1.1425.0233.5879.24142.89783.92553.87
-1.68-13.66-1.9522.5516.23-31.2162.37
9.85-4.63-8.94-10.56-42.9679.34103.72
26.129.1814.8314.28-38.3242.4052.46
4.933.6649.6774.7820.54255.73-5.38
6.876.721.6915.63-34.6255.45144.26
7.6023.3969.44101.2353.4145.7545.75
3.490.43-7.7831.2036.521.51-2.50
-2.762.4627.4970.5024.476,206.802,800.21
11.8811.4920.688.89-20.23185.05334.12
7.47-6.7615.1846.130.85299.32236.18
4.160.35-16.3916.1581.80257.85190.84
2.85-12.16-14.322.57-43.7849.1499.48
-2.237.606.1212.18-13.56623.12544.36
-3.99-1.2621.1618.33-6.74147.5389.10
2.450.407.9621.55-30.2823.34-31.89
7.4712.5791.90127.1436.01227.01191.83
1.331.8417.0042.521.2944.6444.64

Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
26 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
26 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
29 Sep, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd.

Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74950DD2005PLC003775 and registration number is 003775. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other retail sale not in stores, stalls or markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 91.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2020.

Management

  • Mr. Nilamadhabasisa Das
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamakhyaprasad Dala Behera
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nitin Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Imaran Khan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Niharika Kanojiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd. is ₹17.81 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd. is -0.65 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.95 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd. is ₹2.80 and 52-week low of Radha Madhav Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.15 as on Aug 31, 2023.

