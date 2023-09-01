Follow Us

RADAAN MEDIAWORKS (I) LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.75 Closed
-2.78-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.75₹1.80
₹1.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.30₹2.10
₹1.75
Open Price
₹1.80
Prev. Close
₹1.80
Volume
64,260

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.78
  • R21.82
  • R31.83
  • Pivot
    1.77
  • S11.73
  • S21.72
  • S31.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.361.83
  • 101.411.78
  • 201.441.74
  • 501.491.72
  • 1001.381.68
  • 2001.431.6

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.789.376.06-5.4120.6934.6216.67
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. Share Holdings

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd.

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92111TN1999PLC043163 and registration number is 043163. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V Selvaraj
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mrs. R Radikaa Sarathkumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. R Sarathkumar
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. R Rayane
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Ananthakrishnan Iyer
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. T R Vijay Viswanath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd.?

The market cap of Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. is ₹9.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. is -6.96 and PB ratio of Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. is -0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. is ₹1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. is ₹2.10 and 52-week low of Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. is ₹1.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

