Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.78
|9.37
|6.06
|-5.41
|20.69
|34.62
|16.67
|-1.20
|10.76
|36.64
|31.77
|7.27
|30.10
|-47.45
|2.74
|16.34
|37.01
|41.32
|23.78
|33.13
|-20.22
|3.09
|13.64
|25.62
|15.88
|-4.09
|26.83
|31.03
|-1.17
|-5.36
|12.41
|5.45
|-17.88
|103.20
|516.87
|3.37
|21.86
|33.47
|53.28
|14.60
|55.96
|5.14
|1.79
|-5.29
|24.46
|18.14
|-5.48
|685.70
|550.58
|2.44
|19.12
|6.14
|17.40
|-5.66
|85.89
|28.77
|1.16
|5.44
|-1.23
|2.00
|25.26
|2.79
|82.42
|7.40
|5.80
|20.37
|44.66
|13.42
|-4.58
|-4.58
|2.64
|13.92
|60.23
|121.63
|111.46
|1,660.80
|4,052.83
|-3.72
|0.84
|27.92
|18.69
|26.13
|71.56
|-74.47
|1.50
|4.97
|21.15
|10.46
|-6.11
|-49.10
|-7.90
|0.35
|3.66
|35.97
|49.01
|33.73
|1,146.15
|57.28
|-1.72
|-20.47
|-9.25
|15.78
|21.73
|125.95
|7.51
|1.87
|4.56
|34.57
|43.89
|16.89
|-42.44
|-15.50
|2.43
|14.39
|42.26
|35.31
|-11.93
|67.41
|92.31
|-2.20
|-5.74
|-10.46
|8.09
|-56.41
|532.84
|492.04
|6.57
|7.42
|16.30
|6.29
|-21.82
|-3.39
|-50.76
|0.42
|7.66
|51.27
|33.52
|-34.88
|70.71
|-59.83
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92111TN1999PLC043163 and registration number is 043163. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. is ₹9.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. is -6.96 and PB ratio of Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. is -0.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. is ₹1.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. is ₹2.10 and 52-week low of Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. is ₹1.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.