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Radaan Mediaworks (I) Share Price

NSE
BSE

RADAAN MEDIAWORKS (I)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Radaan Mediaworks (I) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.98 Closed
-5.10₹ -0.16
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Radaan Mediaworks (I) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.92₹3.14
₹2.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.30₹4.50
₹2.98
Open Price
₹2.92
Prev. Close
₹3.14
Volume
1,992

Source: Dion Global

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Radaan Mediaworks (I)		-9.700.34-6.88-9.70-24.3735.4220.36
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Radaan Mediaworks (I) has declined 24.37% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Radaan Mediaworks (I) has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.243.15
103.083.12
203.013.08
503.063.07
1003.063.1
2003.183.22

Source: Dion Global

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Radaan Mediaworks (I) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Radaan Mediaworks (I) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTRadaan Mediaworks(I) - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For
Jul 29, 2026, 06:09 AM IST ISTRadaan Mediaworks(I) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 14, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTRadaan Mediaworks(I) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 14, 2026, 01:27 AM IST ISTRadaan Mediaworks(I) - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jun 14, 2026, 01:20 AM IST ISTRadaan Mediaworks(I) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Radaan Mediaworks (I)

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92111TN1999PLC043163 and registration number is 043163. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. R Radikaa Sarathkumar
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. R Sarathkumar
    Director - Operations
  • Mr. R Rayane
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Narayanan Ananthakrishnan Iyer
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. T R Vijay Viswanath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishna chandar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Radaan Mediaworks (I) Share Price

What is the share price of Radaan Mediaworks (I)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radaan Mediaworks (I) is ₹2.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Radaan Mediaworks (I)?

The Radaan Mediaworks (I) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Radaan Mediaworks (I)?

The market cap of Radaan Mediaworks (I) is ₹16.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Radaan Mediaworks (I)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Radaan Mediaworks (I) are ₹3.14 and ₹2.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radaan Mediaworks (I)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radaan Mediaworks (I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radaan Mediaworks (I) is ₹4.50 and 52-week low of Radaan Mediaworks (I) is ₹2.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Radaan Mediaworks (I) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Radaan Mediaworks (I) has shown returns of -5.1% over the past day, 0.34% for the past month, -6.88% over 3 months, -24.37% over 1 year, 35.42% across 3 years, and 20.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Radaan Mediaworks (I)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radaan Mediaworks (I) are -3.37 and -1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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