Here's the live share price of Radaan Mediaworks (I) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Radaan Mediaworks (I)
|-9.70
|0.34
|-6.88
|-9.70
|-24.37
|35.42
|20.36
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Radaan Mediaworks (I) has declined 24.37% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Radaan Mediaworks (I) has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.24
|3.15
|10
|3.08
|3.12
|20
|3.01
|3.08
|50
|3.06
|3.07
|100
|3.06
|3.1
|200
|3.18
|3.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Radaan Mediaworks (I) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 48.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Radaan Mediaworks(I) - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For
|Jul 29, 2026, 06:09 AM IST IST
|Radaan Mediaworks(I) - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Radaan Mediaworks(I) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 14, 2026, 01:27 AM IST IST
|Radaan Mediaworks(I) - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jun 14, 2026, 01:20 AM IST IST
|Radaan Mediaworks(I) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/09/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92111TN1999PLC043163 and registration number is 043163. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radaan Mediaworks (I) is ₹2.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Radaan Mediaworks (I) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Radaan Mediaworks (I) is ₹16.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Radaan Mediaworks (I) are ₹3.14 and ₹2.92.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radaan Mediaworks (I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radaan Mediaworks (I) is ₹4.50 and 52-week low of Radaan Mediaworks (I) is ₹2.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Radaan Mediaworks (I) has shown returns of -5.1% over the past day, 0.34% for the past month, -6.88% over 3 months, -24.37% over 1 year, 35.42% across 3 years, and 20.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radaan Mediaworks (I) are -3.37 and -1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global