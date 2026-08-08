What is the share price of Radaan Mediaworks (I)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Radaan Mediaworks (I) is ₹2.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Radaan Mediaworks (I)? The Radaan Mediaworks (I) is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Radaan Mediaworks (I)? The market cap of Radaan Mediaworks (I) is ₹16.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Radaan Mediaworks (I)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Radaan Mediaworks (I) are ₹3.14 and ₹2.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Radaan Mediaworks (I)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Radaan Mediaworks (I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Radaan Mediaworks (I) is ₹4.50 and 52-week low of Radaan Mediaworks (I) is ₹2.30 as on .

How has the Radaan Mediaworks (I) performed historically in terms of returns? The Radaan Mediaworks (I) has shown returns of -5.1% over the past day, 0.34% for the past month, -6.88% over 3 months, -24.37% over 1 year, 35.42% across 3 years, and 20.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Radaan Mediaworks (I)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Radaan Mediaworks (I) are -3.37 and -1.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global