What is the share price of Racl Geartech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Racl Geartech is ₹1,471.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Racl Geartech? The Racl Geartech is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Racl Geartech? The market cap of Racl Geartech is ₹1,734.14 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Racl Geartech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Racl Geartech are ₹1,510.00 and ₹1,438.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Racl Geartech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Racl Geartech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Racl Geartech is ₹1,682.15 and 52-week low of Racl Geartech is ₹817.00 as on .

How has the Racl Geartech performed historically in terms of returns? The Racl Geartech has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, 11.21% for the past month, 10.63% over 3 months, 55.8% over 1 year, 4.68% across 3 years, and 22.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Racl Geartech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Racl Geartech are 35.43 and 4.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global