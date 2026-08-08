Here's the live share price of Racl Geartech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Racl Geartech
|16.63
|11.21
|10.63
|31.01
|55.80
|4.68
|22.19
|JTEKT India
|-1.13
|-3.60
|-1.38
|-6.29
|10.15
|-2.47
|4.12
|Shanthi Gears
|-2.07
|-8.87
|-12.08
|-10.96
|-25.39
|-3.59
|16.97
|Carraro India
|-6.74
|-4.99
|-14.64
|-12.76
|15.54
|-7.66
|-4.67
|SAR Auto Products
|-8.02
|27.21
|63.96
|94.38
|119.58
|46.93
|66.30
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|-0.17
|-15.02
|-8.88
|-13.68
|-16.93
|13.46
|12.40
|ZF Steering Gear (India)
|-0.21
|-2.44
|-18.51
|-16.97
|-40.84
|-6.43
|5.98
|HIM Teknoforge
|-1.94
|34.76
|21.13
|25.20
|23.06
|27.06
|15.62
|Bharat Gears
|-15.31
|-15.98
|-9.52
|-11.95
|20.98
|-5.98
|5.10
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Racl Geartech has gained 55.80% compared to peers like JTEKT India (10.15%), Shanthi Gears (-25.39%), Carraro India (15.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Racl Geartech has outperformed peers relative to JTEKT India (4.12%) and Shanthi Gears (16.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,278.48
|1,335.02
|10
|1,307.55
|1,322.2
|20
|1,308.82
|1,319.94
|50
|1,312.91
|1,313.55
|100
|1,298.92
|1,287.04
|200
|1,209.34
|1,218.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Racl Geartech saw a rise in promoter holding to 42.70%, while DII stake unchanged at 3.22%, FII holding fell to 9.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|73,422
|0.67
|8.85
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Racl Geartech - Enclosed Is The Financial Presentation For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Racl Geartech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Racl Geartech - Results For Financial Statements For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Racl Geartech - Board Meeting Outcome for Enclosed Is The Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 7, 2026.
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Racl Geartech - Board Meeting Intimation for Enclosed Is The Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 7
Source: Dion Global
Racl Geartech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300DL1983PLC016136 and registration number is 016136. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 477.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Racl Geartech is ₹1,471.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Racl Geartech is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Racl Geartech is ₹1,734.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Racl Geartech are ₹1,510.00 and ₹1,438.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Racl Geartech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Racl Geartech is ₹1,682.15 and 52-week low of Racl Geartech is ₹817.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Racl Geartech has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, 11.21% for the past month, 10.63% over 3 months, 55.8% over 1 year, 4.68% across 3 years, and 22.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Racl Geartech are 35.43 and 4.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.
Source: Dion Global