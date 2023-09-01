Follow Us

RACL GEARTECH LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Gears & Drive | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,280.00 Closed
-1.44-18.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Racl Geartech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,257.00₹1,315.00
₹1,280.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹444.40₹1,470.10
₹1,280.00
Open Price
₹1,310.00
Prev. Close
₹1,298.70
Volume
10,003

Racl Geartech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,311
  • R21,342
  • R31,369
  • Pivot
    1,284
  • S11,253
  • S21,226
  • S31,195

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5544.51,314.08
  • 10535.51,322.69
  • 20519.921,319.8
  • 50545.411,261.97
  • 100550.951,151.62
  • 200575.23995.98

Racl Geartech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.05-4.8433.8752.29124.051,220.951,685.22
8.949.2312.6441.8675.61352.55280.28
1.11-11.948.8022.8447.5675.552.33
1.16-0.4835.16100.1227.94147.55-33.38
3.46-1.3943.9056.9584.82202.97-10.75
2.5910.8139.7729.61105.00372.99491.35
2.21-4.364.874.69-5.87220.0215.43
3.677.8124.1861.9541.27122.81-30.98

Racl Geartech Ltd. Share Holdings

Racl Geartech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Racl Geartech Ltd.

Racl Geartech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300DL1983PLC016136 and registration number is 016136. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 271.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gursharan Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dev Raj Arya
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Narinder Paul Kaur
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anil Sharma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shashank Ramesh Anikhind
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Keswani
    Independent Director
  • Brig. Harinder Pal Singh Bedi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Malini Bansal
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Racl Geartech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Racl Geartech Ltd.?

The market cap of Racl Geartech Ltd. is ₹1,380.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Racl Geartech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Racl Geartech Ltd. is 34.35 and PB ratio of Racl Geartech Ltd. is 8.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Racl Geartech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Racl Geartech Ltd. is ₹1,280.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Racl Geartech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Racl Geartech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Racl Geartech Ltd. is ₹1,470.10 and 52-week low of Racl Geartech Ltd. is ₹444.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

