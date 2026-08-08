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Racl Geartech Share Price

NSE
BSE

RACL GEARTECH

Raunaq Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Racl Geartech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,471.10 Closed
-0.27₹ -4.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Racl Geartech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,438.00₹1,510.00
₹1,471.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹817.00₹1,682.15
₹1,471.10
Open Price
₹1,478.05
Prev. Close
₹1,475.15
Volume
4,590

Source: Dion Global

Racl Geartech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Racl Geartech		16.6311.2110.6331.0155.804.6822.19
JTEKT India		-1.13-3.60-1.38-6.2910.15-2.474.12
Shanthi Gears		-2.07-8.87-12.08-10.96-25.39-3.5916.97
Carraro India		-6.74-4.99-14.64-12.7615.54-7.66-4.67
SAR Auto Products		-8.0227.2163.9694.38119.5846.9366.30
The Hi-Tech Gears		-0.17-15.02-8.88-13.68-16.9313.4612.40
ZF Steering Gear (India)		-0.21-2.44-18.51-16.97-40.84-6.435.98
HIM Teknoforge		-1.9434.7621.1325.2023.0627.0615.62
Bharat Gears		-15.31-15.98-9.52-11.9520.98-5.985.10

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Racl Geartech has gained 55.80% compared to peers like JTEKT India (10.15%), Shanthi Gears (-25.39%), Carraro India (15.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Racl Geartech has outperformed peers relative to JTEKT India (4.12%) and Shanthi Gears (16.97%).

Racl Geartech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Racl Geartech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,278.481,335.02
101,307.551,322.2
201,308.821,319.94
501,312.911,313.55
1001,298.921,287.04
2001,209.341,218.2

Source: Dion Global

Racl Geartech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Racl Geartech saw a rise in promoter holding to 42.70%, while DII stake unchanged at 3.22%, FII holding fell to 9.27%, and public shareholding moved up to 44.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Racl Geartech Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
73,4220.678.85

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Racl Geartech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTRacl Geartech - Enclosed Is The Financial Presentation For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Aug 07, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTRacl Geartech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTRacl Geartech - Results For Financial Statements For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTRacl Geartech - Board Meeting Outcome for Enclosed Is The Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 7, 2026.
Aug 03, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTRacl Geartech - Board Meeting Intimation for Enclosed Is The Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On August 7

Source: Dion Global

About Racl Geartech

Racl Geartech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300DL1983PLC016136 and registration number is 016136. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 477.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gursharan Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Narinder Paul Kaur
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anil Sharma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Shashank Ramesh Anikhindi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Keswani
    Independent Director
  • Brig.(Retd) Harinder Pal Singh Bedi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Malini Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Racl Geartech Share Price

What is the share price of Racl Geartech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Racl Geartech is ₹1,471.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Racl Geartech?

The Racl Geartech is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Racl Geartech?

The market cap of Racl Geartech is ₹1,734.14 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Racl Geartech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Racl Geartech are ₹1,510.00 and ₹1,438.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Racl Geartech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Racl Geartech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Racl Geartech is ₹1,682.15 and 52-week low of Racl Geartech is ₹817.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Racl Geartech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Racl Geartech has shown returns of -0.27% over the past day, 11.21% for the past month, 10.63% over 3 months, 55.8% over 1 year, 4.68% across 3 years, and 22.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Racl Geartech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Racl Geartech are 35.43 and 4.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.10 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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