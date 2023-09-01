Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.05
|-4.84
|33.87
|52.29
|124.05
|1,220.95
|1,685.22
|8.94
|9.23
|12.64
|41.86
|75.61
|352.55
|280.28
|1.11
|-11.94
|8.80
|22.84
|47.56
|75.55
|2.33
|1.16
|-0.48
|35.16
|100.12
|27.94
|147.55
|-33.38
|3.46
|-1.39
|43.90
|56.95
|84.82
|202.97
|-10.75
|2.59
|10.81
|39.77
|29.61
|105.00
|372.99
|491.35
|2.21
|-4.36
|4.87
|4.69
|-5.87
|220.02
|15.43
|3.67
|7.81
|24.18
|61.95
|41.27
|122.81
|-30.98
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Racl Geartech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300DL1983PLC016136 and registration number is 016136. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 271.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Racl Geartech Ltd. is ₹1,380.04 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Racl Geartech Ltd. is 34.35 and PB ratio of Racl Geartech Ltd. is 8.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Racl Geartech Ltd. is ₹1,280.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Racl Geartech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Racl Geartech Ltd. is ₹1,470.10 and 52-week low of Racl Geartech Ltd. is ₹444.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.