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Rachana Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

RACHANA INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of Rachana Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.75 Closed
0.13₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rachana Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.00₹38.90
₹37.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.60₹47.50
₹37.75
Open Price
₹37.70
Prev. Close
₹37.70
Volume
8,400

Source: Dion Global

Rachana Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rachana Infrastructure		-2.585.0111.3610.878.17-29.82-22.90
G R Infraprojects		-1.52-2.89-12.83-14.62-28.84-13.39-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		4.604.59-6.68-4.45-4.8713.24-4.24
Ceigall India		-2.74-12.06-8.9616.4330.67-4.83-2.93
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.464.695.484.6811.083.031.81
GE Power India		5.67-13.6514.27118.94142.0059.1218.66
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.44-2.99-19.96-17.00-39.30-12.65-10.35
Indiqube Spaces		5.096.445.764.94-8.68-5.73-3.48
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.51-1.26-3.64-16.17-27.709.9818.97
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.32-10.05-25.86-31.56-51.78-13.64-8.42
Chavda Infra		11.8060.5831.9129.1929.9617.6410.24
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.202.8112.5311.41-2.96-1.00-0.60
Highway Infrastructure		-1.94-1.94-14.62-16.56-62.72-28.03-17.91
Dev Accelerator		0.18-3.30-19.62-16.50-46.92-19.03-11.90
A2Z Infra Engineering		11.8327.124.7022.29-9.6637.0929.36
RBM Infracon		0.451.14-30.32-34.08-42.5472.8637.01
Active Infrastructures		0-4.09-4.920.590.59-0.88-0.53
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.61-0.12-3.66-10.98-14.3139.226.88
Marc Technocrats		13.8037.5541.40145.6085.5022.8713.15
Dhara Rail Projects		3.14-2.476.4016.02-12.38-4.31-2.61

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rachana Infrastructure has gained 8.17% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.84%), Dilip Buildcon (-4.87%), Ceigall India (30.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Rachana Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.24%).

Rachana Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rachana Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.9638.46
1038.9838.66
2038.8138.73
5038.0837.99
10036.0637.01
20035.8536.94

Source: Dion Global

Rachana Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rachana Infrastructure saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.15%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rachana Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rachana Infrastructure fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Rachana Infrastructure

Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203GJ2001PLC039725 and registration number is 039725. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 137.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Girishkumar Ochchhavlal Raval
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Raval
    Director
  • Mr. Bhaminiben Baldevprasad Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Kalpit Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharatkumar Chaudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhwani Solanki
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rachana Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Rachana Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rachana Infrastructure is ₹37.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rachana Infrastructure?

The Rachana Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rachana Infrastructure?

The market cap of Rachana Infrastructure is ₹70.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rachana Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rachana Infrastructure are ₹38.90 and ₹37.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rachana Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rachana Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rachana Infrastructure is ₹47.50 and 52-week low of Rachana Infrastructure is ₹27.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rachana Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rachana Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, 5.01% for the past month, 11.36% over 3 months, 8.17% over 1 year, -29.82% across 3 years, and -22.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rachana Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rachana Infrastructure are 6.94 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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