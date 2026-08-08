What is the share price of Rachana Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rachana Infrastructure is ₹37.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Rachana Infrastructure? The Rachana Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rachana Infrastructure? The market cap of Rachana Infrastructure is ₹70.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rachana Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rachana Infrastructure are ₹38.90 and ₹37.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rachana Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rachana Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rachana Infrastructure is ₹47.50 and 52-week low of Rachana Infrastructure is ₹27.60 as on .

How has the Rachana Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Rachana Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, 5.01% for the past month, 11.36% over 3 months, 8.17% over 1 year, -29.82% across 3 years, and -22.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rachana Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rachana Infrastructure are 6.94 and 0.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global