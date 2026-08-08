Here's the live share price of Rachana Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rachana Infrastructure
|-2.58
|5.01
|11.36
|10.87
|8.17
|-29.82
|-22.90
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.52
|-2.89
|-12.83
|-14.62
|-28.84
|-13.39
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|4.60
|4.59
|-6.68
|-4.45
|-4.87
|13.24
|-4.24
|Ceigall India
|-2.74
|-12.06
|-8.96
|16.43
|30.67
|-4.83
|-2.93
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.46
|4.69
|5.48
|4.68
|11.08
|3.03
|1.81
|GE Power India
|5.67
|-13.65
|14.27
|118.94
|142.00
|59.12
|18.66
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.44
|-2.99
|-19.96
|-17.00
|-39.30
|-12.65
|-10.35
|Indiqube Spaces
|5.09
|6.44
|5.76
|4.94
|-8.68
|-5.73
|-3.48
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.51
|-1.26
|-3.64
|-16.17
|-27.70
|9.98
|18.97
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.32
|-10.05
|-25.86
|-31.56
|-51.78
|-13.64
|-8.42
|Chavda Infra
|11.80
|60.58
|31.91
|29.19
|29.96
|17.64
|10.24
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.20
|2.81
|12.53
|11.41
|-2.96
|-1.00
|-0.60
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.94
|-1.94
|-14.62
|-16.56
|-62.72
|-28.03
|-17.91
|Dev Accelerator
|0.18
|-3.30
|-19.62
|-16.50
|-46.92
|-19.03
|-11.90
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|11.83
|27.12
|4.70
|22.29
|-9.66
|37.09
|29.36
|RBM Infracon
|0.45
|1.14
|-30.32
|-34.08
|-42.54
|72.86
|37.01
|Active Infrastructures
|0
|-4.09
|-4.92
|0.59
|0.59
|-0.88
|-0.53
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.61
|-0.12
|-3.66
|-10.98
|-14.31
|39.22
|6.88
|Marc Technocrats
|13.80
|37.55
|41.40
|145.60
|85.50
|22.87
|13.15
|Dhara Rail Projects
|3.14
|-2.47
|6.40
|16.02
|-12.38
|-4.31
|-2.61
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rachana Infrastructure has gained 8.17% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.84%), Dilip Buildcon (-4.87%), Ceigall India (30.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Rachana Infrastructure has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.24%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.96
|38.46
|10
|38.98
|38.66
|20
|38.81
|38.73
|50
|38.08
|37.99
|100
|36.06
|37.01
|200
|35.85
|36.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rachana Infrastructure saw a rise in promoter holding to 71.15%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Rachana Infrastructure fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203GJ2001PLC039725 and registration number is 039725. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 137.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rachana Infrastructure is ₹37.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rachana Infrastructure is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Rachana Infrastructure is ₹70.23 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rachana Infrastructure are ₹38.90 and ₹37.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rachana Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rachana Infrastructure is ₹47.50 and 52-week low of Rachana Infrastructure is ₹27.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rachana Infrastructure has shown returns of 0.13% over the past day, 5.01% for the past month, 11.36% over 3 months, 8.17% over 1 year, -29.82% across 3 years, and -22.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rachana Infrastructure are 6.94 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global