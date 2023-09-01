Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RACHANA INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹103.60 Closed
4.964.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.00₹103.60
₹103.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.60₹1,250.00
₹103.60
Open Price
₹103.60
Prev. Close
₹98.70
Volume
39,100

Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1104.47
  • R2105.33
  • R3107.07
  • Pivot
    102.73
  • S1101.87
  • S2100.13
  • S399.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,175.6593.92
  • 101,089.6794.53
  • 20921.2399.5
  • 50633.18147.69
  • 100408.95214.3
  • 200204.480

Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
16.34-6.58-58.09-78.47-76.09-25.23-25.23
7.844.5214.515.89-9.04-3.84-37.35
1.1322.2554.1764.2363.80166.53210.62
0.11-2.100.5125.33-5.68-27.05-27.05
9.4049.9461.4357.8817.73586.521,257.78
7.140.7544.9863.5331.29-12.58-60.67
4.9511.8761.1262.9342.81275.2664.75
8.359.7433.6551.7021.42-62.27-77.33
-0.88-6.099.4025.283.93373.40350.36
4.89-1.67-10.61-27.83-30.99-32.18-76.63
-0.652.68-1.61-2.86-2.86-2.86-2.86
-4.718.0010.966.58-41.73-75.60-96.72
0.722.210.72-0.71-3.47110.61-24.46
-1.300.6312.6817.6617.14116.0842.77
27.49119.3585.0950.93112.98112.98112.98
1.938.8411.812.31-21.08-30.05-30.05
1.864.78-1.18-5.00-0.7786.5290.51
016.677.69-12.50-53.33-6.67-30.00
1.88-11.42-47.00-42.77-15.56267.1594.87
1.304.0111.91-7.63-42.08-87.63-27.81

Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rachana Infrastructure Ltd.

Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203GJ2001PLC039725 and registration number is 039725. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Girishkumar Raval
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashokkumar Raval
    Director
  • Mr. Bhaminiben Baldevprasad Mehta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kalpit Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saureen Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bharatkumar Chaudhary
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rachana Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹192.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. is 2.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹103.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹1,250.00 and 52-week low of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹85.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data