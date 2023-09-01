Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|16.34
|-6.58
|-58.09
|-78.47
|-76.09
|-25.23
|-25.23
|7.84
|4.52
|14.51
|5.89
|-9.04
|-3.84
|-37.35
|1.13
|22.25
|54.17
|64.23
|63.80
|166.53
|210.62
|0.11
|-2.10
|0.51
|25.33
|-5.68
|-27.05
|-27.05
|9.40
|49.94
|61.43
|57.88
|17.73
|586.52
|1,257.78
|7.14
|0.75
|44.98
|63.53
|31.29
|-12.58
|-60.67
|4.95
|11.87
|61.12
|62.93
|42.81
|275.26
|64.75
|8.35
|9.74
|33.65
|51.70
|21.42
|-62.27
|-77.33
|-0.88
|-6.09
|9.40
|25.28
|3.93
|373.40
|350.36
|4.89
|-1.67
|-10.61
|-27.83
|-30.99
|-32.18
|-76.63
|-0.65
|2.68
|-1.61
|-2.86
|-2.86
|-2.86
|-2.86
|-4.71
|8.00
|10.96
|6.58
|-41.73
|-75.60
|-96.72
|0.72
|2.21
|0.72
|-0.71
|-3.47
|110.61
|-24.46
|-1.30
|0.63
|12.68
|17.66
|17.14
|116.08
|42.77
|27.49
|119.35
|85.09
|50.93
|112.98
|112.98
|112.98
|1.93
|8.84
|11.81
|2.31
|-21.08
|-30.05
|-30.05
|1.86
|4.78
|-1.18
|-5.00
|-0.77
|86.52
|90.51
|0
|16.67
|7.69
|-12.50
|-53.33
|-6.67
|-30.00
|1.88
|-11.42
|-47.00
|-42.77
|-15.56
|267.15
|94.87
|1.30
|4.01
|11.91
|-7.63
|-42.08
|-87.63
|-27.81
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45203GJ2001PLC039725 and registration number is 039725. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹192.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. is 2.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹103.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹1,250.00 and 52-week low of Rachana Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹85.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.