Rabi foodgrain output to hit a new high in 2018-19

Rabi foodgrain output to hit new high in 2018-19

India is poised to harvest record foodgrains in 2018-19 as the production of cereals and pulses grown during rabi season is likely to touch an all-time high. The bumper production for the third consecutive year will be a challenge for the next government to ensure farmers get reasonably good prices, as mandi rates of many kharif oilseeds and pulses were seen 30-40% below their MSPs.

“There will be a record output of foodgrains in rabi season. First time, wheat production in the country is likely to exceed 100 million tonne this year. The weather has been very favourable so far and there is no report of any disease from any centres,” director general of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Trilochan Mohapatra told FE. The total foodgrains output in 2017-18 was record 284.83 million tonne, including 144.10 million tonne from rabi season.

The prediction of low temperature for the next few days will help the wheat and other crops, Mohapatra said, adding hailstorms in some parts earlier this month is very localised and there will be no impact on the total production. He also said the productivity of crops had been improved due to constant efforts of agriculture scientists.

The government’s second advance estimates will be released this month, after which production of rabi crops will be known. Last year, the country missed to achieve 100 million tonne in wheat production (it was 99.7 million tonne) after unseasonable rains affected the crops in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The sowing area under wheat is nearly at same level as last year. According to agriculture ministry data, wheat acreage was at 29.85 million hectare as of February 15 against 29.98 million hectare in the year-ago period.

READ ALSO | Essar Steel IBC verdict expected today; will ArcelorMittal’s fight be finally over?

According to the first advance estimate, released in September last year, the production of kharif foodgrains is seen at 141.59 million tonne in 2018-19 crop year (July-June), up from 140.73 million tonne in 2017-18. Officials said there could be an upward revision in kharif output at the second advance estimates since the first forecast is always conservative.

After raising the MSP of kharif crops in 4-52% for 2018-19 to fulfill an electoral promise of providing 50% profit over cost of production, the Modi government announced the PM-AASHA scheme in September last year.

Leaving the procurement of paddy, wheat and coarse cereals to the Food Corporation of India, the government asked Nafed to purchase oilseeds and pulses under MSP operation. While the PM-AASHA also comprises a price deficiency support scheme that doesn’t involve physical procurement of the produce, it hasn’t picked up anywhere, except in Madhya Pradesh.