What is the share price of Raama Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raama Finance is ₹19.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Raama Finance? The Raama Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raama Finance? The market cap of Raama Finance is ₹157.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Raama Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Raama Finance are ₹19.35 and ₹19.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raama Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raama Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raama Finance is ₹20.14 and 52-week low of Raama Finance is ₹2.92 as on .

How has the Raama Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Raama Finance has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, 31.01% for the past month, 112.64% over 3 months, 532.35% over 1 year, 190.41% across 3 years, and 103.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raama Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raama Finance are 51.30 and 5.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global