Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Raama Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAAMA FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Raama Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.35 Closed
-1.98₹ -0.39
As on Jun 30, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Raama Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.35₹19.35
₹19.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.92₹20.14
₹19.35
Open Price
₹19.35
Prev. Close
₹19.74
Volume
23,652

Source: Dion Global

Raama Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Raama Finance		5.8531.01112.64123.70532.35190.41103.09
Bajaj Finance		4.4113.0325.371.567.3211.9610.80
Shriram Finance		4.9813.4619.556.4847.6444.2931.18
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		3.9320.0832.345.2610.1116.2128.42
Muthoot Finance		-3.91-7.70-5.14-21.1414.1734.2315.14
L&T Finance		8.4914.5929.331.8050.7334.4927.31
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-2.34-3.72-6.59-29.58-37.59-11.18-9.37
Sundaram Finance		0.136.952.95-12.35-12.9419.9710.98
Piramal Finance		2.8012.3418.5935.1262.8817.6610.25
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		-2.2114.9922.46-12.100.3298.15108.25
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		8.397.0310.34-21.9016.96-1.1715.61
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.5912.5319.72-8.83-5.358.9624.51
Manappuram Finance		1.212.2528.764.3317.3434.6613.87
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		4.6415.2237.2026.0331.345.9312.59
IIFL Finance		-4.948.5018.10-15.837.421.1415.75
Five-Star Business Finance		1.7013.0743.05-6.71-34.58-7.990.60
SBFC Finance		1.44-1.2412.36-12.84-18.87-0.44-0.27
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.31-9.7716.10-7.82-23.198.3730.35
Dhenu Buildcon Infra		8.0214.1645.3077.24118.5184.6140.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Raama Finance has gained 532.35% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (7.32%), Shriram Finance (47.64%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (10.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Raama Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (10.80%) and Shriram Finance (31.18%).

Raama Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Raama Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.3218.5
1016.6917.27
2015.6815.89
5013.4113.88
10011.6112.25
2009.7310.18

Source: Dion Global

Raama Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Raama Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.92%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Raama Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 30, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTRaama Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Jun 24, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTRamchandra Leasing - Intimation Regarding Extension Of Timeline For Website Updation
Jun 10, 2026, 06:25 AM IST ISTRamchandra Leasing - Intimation Regarding Change In Website Domain And Email ID
Jun 04, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTRamchandra Leasing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Corporate Office Address
Jun 04, 2026, 01:40 AM IST ISTRamchandra Leasing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About Raama Finance

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1993PLC018912 and registration number is 018912. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Saremal Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Gadiya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Harsha Hitesh Bhanshali
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Nitinkumar Bhawarlal Parmar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Raama Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Raama Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raama Finance is ₹19.35 as on Jun 30, 2026.

What kind of stock is Raama Finance?

The Raama Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raama Finance?

The market cap of Raama Finance is ₹157.05 Cr as on Jun 30, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Raama Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Raama Finance are ₹19.35 and ₹19.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raama Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raama Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raama Finance is ₹20.14 and 52-week low of Raama Finance is ₹2.92 as on Jun 30, 2026.

How has the Raama Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Raama Finance has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, 31.01% for the past month, 112.64% over 3 months, 532.35% over 1 year, 190.41% across 3 years, and 103.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raama Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raama Finance are 51.30 and 5.35 on Jun 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Raama Finance News

More Raama Finance News
Market Pulse