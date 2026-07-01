Here's the live share price of Raama Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Raama Finance
|5.85
|31.01
|112.64
|123.70
|532.35
|190.41
|103.09
|Bajaj Finance
|4.41
|13.03
|25.37
|1.56
|7.32
|11.96
|10.80
|Shriram Finance
|4.98
|13.46
|19.55
|6.48
|47.64
|44.29
|31.18
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|3.93
|20.08
|32.34
|5.26
|10.11
|16.21
|28.42
|Muthoot Finance
|-3.91
|-7.70
|-5.14
|-21.14
|14.17
|34.23
|15.14
|L&T Finance
|8.49
|14.59
|29.33
|1.80
|50.73
|34.49
|27.31
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-2.34
|-3.72
|-6.59
|-29.58
|-37.59
|-11.18
|-9.37
|Sundaram Finance
|0.13
|6.95
|2.95
|-12.35
|-12.94
|19.97
|10.98
|Piramal Finance
|2.80
|12.34
|18.59
|35.12
|62.88
|17.66
|10.25
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|-2.21
|14.99
|22.46
|-12.10
|0.32
|98.15
|108.25
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|8.39
|7.03
|10.34
|-21.90
|16.96
|-1.17
|15.61
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.59
|12.53
|19.72
|-8.83
|-5.35
|8.96
|24.51
|Manappuram Finance
|1.21
|2.25
|28.76
|4.33
|17.34
|34.66
|13.87
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|4.64
|15.22
|37.20
|26.03
|31.34
|5.93
|12.59
|IIFL Finance
|-4.94
|8.50
|18.10
|-15.83
|7.42
|1.14
|15.75
|Five-Star Business Finance
|1.70
|13.07
|43.05
|-6.71
|-34.58
|-7.99
|0.60
|SBFC Finance
|1.44
|-1.24
|12.36
|-12.84
|-18.87
|-0.44
|-0.27
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.31
|-9.77
|16.10
|-7.82
|-23.19
|8.37
|30.35
|Dhenu Buildcon Infra
|8.02
|14.16
|45.30
|77.24
|118.51
|84.61
|40.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Raama Finance has gained 532.35% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (7.32%), Shriram Finance (47.64%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (10.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Raama Finance has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (10.80%) and Shriram Finance (31.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.32
|18.5
|10
|16.69
|17.27
|20
|15.68
|15.89
|50
|13.41
|13.88
|100
|11.61
|12.25
|200
|9.73
|10.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Raama Finance saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.92%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 45.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 30, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Raama Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Jun 24, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|Ramchandra Leasing - Intimation Regarding Extension Of Timeline For Website Updation
|Jun 10, 2026, 06:25 AM IST IST
|Ramchandra Leasing - Intimation Regarding Change In Website Domain And Email ID
|Jun 04, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Ramchandra Leasing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Corporate Office Address
|Jun 04, 2026, 01:40 AM IST IST
|Ramchandra Leasing - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910GJ1993PLC018912 and registration number is 018912. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raama Finance is ₹19.35 as on Jun 30, 2026.
The Raama Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Raama Finance is ₹157.05 Cr as on Jun 30, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Raama Finance are ₹19.35 and ₹19.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raama Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raama Finance is ₹20.14 and 52-week low of Raama Finance is ₹2.92 as on Jun 30, 2026.
The Raama Finance has shown returns of -1.98% over the past day, 31.01% for the past month, 112.64% over 3 months, 532.35% over 1 year, 190.41% across 3 years, and 103.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raama Finance are 51.30 and 5.35 on Jun 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global