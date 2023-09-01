Follow Us

R T EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Commodities - Trading - Rice | Smallcap | BSE
₹36.20 Closed
-4.96-1.89
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

R T Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.20₹39.99
₹36.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.60₹56.80
₹36.20
Open Price
₹39.99
Prev. Close
₹38.09
Volume
94

R T Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R138.73
  • R241.25
  • R342.52
  • Pivot
    37.46
  • S134.94
  • S233.67
  • S331.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.9236.25
  • 1028.5235.97
  • 2023.1335.45
  • 5014.4833.23
  • 1009.2830.18
  • 2007.9426.19

R T Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.0512.003.2889.03295.63855.15409.86
0.532.627.9216.6821.6453.674.22
-0.75-10.6837.9866.3174.89197.38194.99
-3.8510.346.49-39.07-52.87733.89875.61
-4.975.0615.9727.9889.43100.1089.52
-2.71-6.36-7.25-33.77-54.81200.09-2.09
0026.9056.04-5.8313.89-36.43

R T Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

R T Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About R T Exports Ltd.

R T Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1980PLC022582 and registration number is 022582. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rice milling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhavik R Bhimjyani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Asha Y Dawda
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manohar Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on R T Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of R T Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of R T Exports Ltd. is ₹15.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of R T Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of R T Exports Ltd. is 161.61 and PB ratio of R T Exports Ltd. is 1.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of R T Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R T Exports Ltd. is ₹36.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of R T Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R T Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R T Exports Ltd. is ₹56.80 and 52-week low of R T Exports Ltd. is ₹8.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

