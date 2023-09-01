Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
R T Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/05/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1980PLC022582 and registration number is 022582. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Rice milling. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of R T Exports Ltd. is ₹15.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of R T Exports Ltd. is 161.61 and PB ratio of R T Exports Ltd. is 1.7 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R T Exports Ltd. is ₹36.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R T Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R T Exports Ltd. is ₹56.80 and 52-week low of R T Exports Ltd. is ₹8.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.