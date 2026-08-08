What is the share price of R J Shah & Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R J Shah & Company is ₹484.50 as on .

What kind of stock is R J Shah & Company? The R J Shah & Company is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of R J Shah & Company? The market cap of R J Shah & Company is ₹13.57 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of R J Shah & Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of R J Shah & Company are ₹484.50 and ₹484.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of R J Shah & Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R J Shah & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R J Shah & Company is ₹660.00 and 52-week low of R J Shah & Company is ₹432.30 as on .

How has the R J Shah & Company performed historically in terms of returns? The R J Shah & Company has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 4.08% for the past month, 6.48% over 3 months, -5.01% over 1 year, 4.46% across 3 years, and -4.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of R J Shah & Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of R J Shah & Company are 5.61 and 0.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global