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R J Shah & Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

R J SHAH & COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of R J Shah & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹484.50 Closed
-4.98₹ -25.40
As on Jul 24, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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R J Shah & Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹484.50₹484.50
₹484.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹432.30₹660.00
₹484.50
Open Price
₹484.50
Prev. Close
₹509.90
Volume
50

Source: Dion Global

R J Shah & Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
R J Shah & Company		-4.664.086.48-3.42-5.014.46-4.47
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, R J Shah & Company has declined 5.01% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, R J Shah & Company has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

R J Shah & Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

R J Shah & Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5490.19491.49
10485.83486.91
20474.35491.92
50541.63512.94
100529.81518.39
200488.27506.31

Source: Dion Global

R J Shah & Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, R J Shah & Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 53.27%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.79%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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R J Shah & Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTR J Shah & Co. - For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTR J Shah & Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Jul 18, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTR J Shah & Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results.
Jul 10, 2026, 05:24 PM IST ISTR J Shah & Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTR J Shah & Co. - Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About R J Shah & Company

R J Shah & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH1957PLC010986 and registration number is 010986. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Kalindi Rajendra Shah
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pranav Rajesh Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Neville Soli Mody
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Masand
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Jatin Mehta
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on R J Shah & Company Share Price

What is the share price of R J Shah & Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R J Shah & Company is ₹484.50 as on Jul 24, 2026.

What kind of stock is R J Shah & Company?

The R J Shah & Company is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of R J Shah & Company?

The market cap of R J Shah & Company is ₹13.57 Cr as on Jul 24, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of R J Shah & Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of R J Shah & Company are ₹484.50 and ₹484.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of R J Shah & Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R J Shah & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R J Shah & Company is ₹660.00 and 52-week low of R J Shah & Company is ₹432.30 as on Jul 24, 2026.

How has the R J Shah & Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The R J Shah & Company has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 4.08% for the past month, 6.48% over 3 months, -5.01% over 1 year, 4.46% across 3 years, and -4.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of R J Shah & Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of R J Shah & Company are 5.61 and 0.31 on Jul 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

R J Shah & Company News

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