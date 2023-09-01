Follow Us

R J Shah & Company Ltd. Share Price

R J SHAH & COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹403.75 Closed
00
As on Jul 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
R J Shah & Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹403.75₹403.75
₹403.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹370.50₹427.00
₹403.75
Open Price
₹403.75
Prev. Close
₹403.75
Volume
0

R J Shah & Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1403.75
  • R2403.75
  • R3403.75
  • Pivot
    403.75
  • S1403.75
  • S2403.75
  • S3403.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5388.6409.34
  • 10398.72406.81
  • 20404.23407.86
  • 50423.15433.36
  • 100487.760
  • 200308.670

R J Shah & Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-5.00-5.00-5.000.94-57.4133.67
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

R J Shah & Company Ltd. Share Holdings

R J Shah & Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About R J Shah & Company Ltd.

R J Shah & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH1957PLC010986 and registration number is 010986. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Construction & Contracting
  • Address
    Mahul Road, Antop Hill, Mumbai Maharashtra 400037
  • Contact
    rjshah_191@hotmail.com0

Management

  • Ms. Kalindi Shah
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Ms. Tejaswini Shah
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Raghavendra Raichur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Swati Agrawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Masand
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Novile Mody
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on R J Shah & Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of R J Shah & Company Ltd.?

The market cap of R J Shah & Company Ltd. is ₹11.31 Cr as on Jul 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of R J Shah & Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of R J Shah & Company Ltd. is 20.13 and PB ratio of R J Shah & Company Ltd. is 0.36 as on Jul 31, 2023.

What is the share price of R J Shah & Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R J Shah & Company Ltd. is ₹403.75 as on Jul 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of R J Shah & Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R J Shah & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R J Shah & Company Ltd. is ₹427.00 and 52-week low of R J Shah & Company Ltd. is ₹370.50 as on Jul 31, 2023.

