Here's the live share price of R J Shah & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|R J Shah & Company
|-4.66
|4.08
|6.48
|-3.42
|-5.01
|4.46
|-4.47
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, R J Shah & Company has declined 5.01% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, R J Shah & Company has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|490.19
|491.49
|10
|485.83
|486.91
|20
|474.35
|491.92
|50
|541.63
|512.94
|100
|529.81
|518.39
|200
|488.27
|506.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, R J Shah & Company saw a rise in promoter holding to 53.27%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.79%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 44.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|R J Shah & Co. - For Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|R J Shah & Co. - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|Jul 18, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|R J Shah & Co. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results.
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:24 PM IST IST
|R J Shah & Co. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|R J Shah & Co. - Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
R J Shah & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/1957 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202MH1957PLC010986 and registration number is 010986. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R J Shah & Company is ₹484.50 as on Jul 24, 2026.
The R J Shah & Company is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of R J Shah & Company is ₹13.57 Cr as on Jul 24, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of R J Shah & Company are ₹484.50 and ₹484.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R J Shah & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R J Shah & Company is ₹660.00 and 52-week low of R J Shah & Company is ₹432.30 as on Jul 24, 2026.
The R J Shah & Company has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 4.08% for the past month, 6.48% over 3 months, -5.01% over 1 year, 4.46% across 3 years, and -4.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of R J Shah & Company are 5.61 and 0.31 on Jul 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.52 per annum.
Source: Dion Global