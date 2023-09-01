What is the Market Cap of R J Shah & Company Ltd.? The market cap of R J Shah & Company Ltd. is ₹11.31 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of R J Shah & Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of R J Shah & Company Ltd. is 20.13 and PB ratio of R J Shah & Company Ltd. is 0.36 as on .

What is the share price of R J Shah & Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R J Shah & Company Ltd. is ₹403.75 as on .