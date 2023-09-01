Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.81
|32.75
|4.33
|-23.67
|-44.82
|-66.07
|-76.63
|4.52
|1.44
|14.62
|38.73
|-14.23
|18.05
|15.33
|1.29
|0.79
|13.46
|18.25
|21.29
|52.15
|54.72
|-0.94
|-4.38
|8.30
|1.55
|20.08
|-5.60
|-15.01
|-7.86
|19.13
|22.46
|17.38
|11.99
|-42.44
|-42.44
|0.52
|57.67
|140.91
|121.76
|502.27
|965.33
|989.64
|-1.48
|-1.30
|25.15
|43.96
|15.32
|-29.15
|-58.91
|7.85
|-2.93
|15.48
|54.15
|160.24
|285.88
|192.29
|-0.36
|6.82
|10.27
|10.25
|-12.60
|-36.44
|-66.50
|-0.64
|-8.96
|-10.57
|12.07
|-14.57
|-30.37
|-57.15
|-0.98
|-1.94
|0
|-14.41
|-52.58
|-80.06
|-92.23
|0
|4.95
|0.18
|5.14
|7.35
|58.09
|102.52
|0.44
|9.44
|4.00
|9.18
|-30.35
|27.32
|173.94
|-4.52
|-2.90
|-35.45
|1.79
|62.39
|87.50
|475.76
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|22 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|09 Sep, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
R J Bio Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24234MH2005PLC158420 and registration number is 158420. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of R J Bio Tech Ltd. is ₹4.34 Cr as on Aug 09, 2023.
P/E ratio of R J Bio Tech Ltd. is 1.91 and PB ratio of R J Bio Tech Ltd. is -0.09 as on Aug 09, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R J Bio Tech Ltd. is ₹4.58 as on Aug 09, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R J Bio Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R J Bio Tech Ltd. is ₹8.41 and 52-week low of R J Bio Tech Ltd. is ₹3.45 as on Aug 09, 2023.