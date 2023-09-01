What is the Market Cap of R J Bio Tech Ltd.? The market cap of R J Bio Tech Ltd. is ₹4.34 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of R J Bio Tech Ltd.? P/E ratio of R J Bio Tech Ltd. is 1.91 and PB ratio of R J Bio Tech Ltd. is -0.09 as on .

What is the share price of R J Bio Tech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R J Bio Tech Ltd. is ₹4.58 as on .