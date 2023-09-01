Follow Us

R J BIO TECH LTD.

Sector : Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.58 Closed
00
As on Aug 9, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
R J Bio Tech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.58₹4.58
₹4.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.45₹8.41
₹4.58
Open Price
₹4.58
Prev. Close
₹4.58
Volume
0

R J Bio Tech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.58
  • R24.58
  • R34.58
  • Pivot
    4.58
  • S14.58
  • S24.58
  • S34.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.054.24
  • 107.784.12
  • 206.784.39
  • 506.735.36
  • 1007.366.66
  • 20012.710.36

R J Bio Tech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.8132.754.33-23.67-44.82-66.07-76.63
4.521.4414.6238.73-14.2318.0515.33
1.290.7913.4618.2521.2952.1554.72
-0.94-4.388.301.5520.08-5.60-15.01
-7.8619.1322.4617.3811.99-42.44-42.44
0.5257.67140.91121.76502.27965.33989.64
-1.48-1.3025.1543.9615.32-29.15-58.91
7.85-2.9315.4854.15160.24285.88192.29
-0.366.8210.2710.25-12.60-36.44-66.50
-0.64-8.96-10.5712.07-14.57-30.37-57.15
-0.98-1.940-14.41-52.58-80.06-92.23
04.950.185.147.3558.09102.52
0.449.444.009.18-30.3527.32173.94
-4.52-2.90-35.451.7962.3987.50475.76

R J Bio Tech Ltd. Share Holdings

R J Bio Tech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2022Board MeetingA.G.M.
22 Jun, 2022Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
15 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
09 Sep, 2021Board MeetingOthers

About R J Bio Tech Ltd.

R J Bio Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24234MH2005PLC158420 and registration number is 158420. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harshwardhan Raghavendra Joshi
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Balram Ramchandra Yerme
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Chandresh Sukla
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aditi Raghavendra Joshi
    Director

FAQs on R J Bio Tech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of R J Bio Tech Ltd.?

The market cap of R J Bio Tech Ltd. is ₹4.34 Cr as on Aug 09, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of R J Bio Tech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of R J Bio Tech Ltd. is 1.91 and PB ratio of R J Bio Tech Ltd. is -0.09 as on Aug 09, 2023.

What is the share price of R J Bio Tech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for R J Bio Tech Ltd. is ₹4.58 as on Aug 09, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of R J Bio Tech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which R J Bio Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of R J Bio Tech Ltd. is ₹8.41 and 52-week low of R J Bio Tech Ltd. is ₹3.45 as on Aug 09, 2023.

