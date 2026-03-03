Here's the live share price of QVC Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of QVC Exports has declined 31.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -22.04%.
QVC Exports’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|QVC Exports
|-6.60
|-8.43
|-19.62
|-24.68
|-17.93
|-46.55
|-31.33
|Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
|-0.22
|-0.74
|-7.74
|38.33
|103.59
|58.16
|37.98
|Maithan Alloys
|-0.43
|-2.99
|7.22
|-9.28
|16.61
|2.82
|10.28
|Jainam Ferro Alloys (I)
|-6.70
|-11.62
|-25.34
|-32.51
|-4.85
|11.07
|21.69
|Shyam Century Ferrous
|-5.38
|-9.56
|-27.86
|-38.65
|-34.83
|-34.68
|-2.20
|Innomet Advanced Materials
|-6.79
|-8.62
|-33.43
|-54.98
|-46.20
|-29.47
|-18.90
|Impex Ferro Tech
|0
|-2.29
|-5.00
|-18.18
|-28.15
|-16.14
|23.30
Over the last one year, QVC Exports has declined 17.93% compared to peers like Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (103.59%), Maithan Alloys (16.61%), Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) (-4.85%). From a 5 year perspective, QVC Exports has underperformed peers relative to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (37.98%) and Maithan Alloys (10.28%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.85
|24.71
|10
|25.61
|25.12
|20
|25.68
|25.8
|50
|27.54
|27.3
|100
|29.67
|28.89
|200
|29.93
|33.14
In the latest quarter, QVC Exports saw a drop in promoter holding to 86.32%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the QVC Exports fact sheet for more information
QVC Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27109WB2005PLC104672 and registration number is 104672. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ferro Alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 358.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for QVC Exports is ₹23.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The QVC Exports is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of QVC Exports is ₹24.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of QVC Exports are ₹23.35 and ₹23.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which QVC Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of QVC Exports is ₹37.00 and 52-week low of QVC Exports is ₹22.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The QVC Exports has shown returns of -4.69% over the past day, -12.71% for the past month, -19.76% over 3 months, -22.04% over 1 year, -46.55% across 3 years, and -31.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of QVC Exports are 0.00 and 0.41 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.