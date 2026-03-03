Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

QVC Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

QVC EXPORTS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Metals - Non Ferrous

Here's the live share price of QVC Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.35 Closed
-4.69₹ -1.15
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

QVC Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.30₹23.35
₹23.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.20₹37.00
₹23.35
Open Price
₹23.30
Prev. Close
₹24.50
Volume
3,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of QVC Exports has declined 31.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -22.04%.

QVC Exports’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

QVC Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
QVC Exports		-6.60-8.43-19.62-24.68-17.93-46.55-31.33
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys		-0.22-0.74-7.7438.33103.5958.1637.98
Maithan Alloys		-0.43-2.997.22-9.2816.612.8210.28
Jainam Ferro Alloys (I)		-6.70-11.62-25.34-32.51-4.8511.0721.69
Shyam Century Ferrous		-5.38-9.56-27.86-38.65-34.83-34.68-2.20
Innomet Advanced Materials		-6.79-8.62-33.43-54.98-46.20-29.47-18.90
Impex Ferro Tech		0-2.29-5.00-18.18-28.15-16.1423.30

Over the last one year, QVC Exports has declined 17.93% compared to peers like Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (103.59%), Maithan Alloys (16.61%), Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) (-4.85%). From a 5 year perspective, QVC Exports has underperformed peers relative to Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys (37.98%) and Maithan Alloys (10.28%).

QVC Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

QVC Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.8524.71
1025.6125.12
2025.6825.8
5027.5427.3
10029.6728.89
20029.9333.14

QVC Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, QVC Exports saw a drop in promoter holding to 86.32%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.02%, and public shareholding unchanged at 26.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

QVC Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the QVC Exports fact sheet for more information

About QVC Exports

QVC Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/2005 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27109WB2005PLC104672 and registration number is 104672. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ferro Alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 358.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nilesh Kumar Sharma
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Priti Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Esanoo Kanjilal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhiraj Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Das
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Choudhari
    Independent Director

FAQs on QVC Exports Share Price

What is the share price of QVC Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for QVC Exports is ₹23.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is QVC Exports?

The QVC Exports is operating in the Metals - Non Ferrous Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of QVC Exports?

The market cap of QVC Exports is ₹24.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of QVC Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of QVC Exports are ₹23.35 and ₹23.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of QVC Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which QVC Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of QVC Exports is ₹37.00 and 52-week low of QVC Exports is ₹22.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the QVC Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The QVC Exports has shown returns of -4.69% over the past day, -12.71% for the past month, -19.76% over 3 months, -22.04% over 1 year, -46.55% across 3 years, and -31.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of QVC Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of QVC Exports are 0.00 and 0.41 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

QVC Exports News

More QVC Exports News
icon
Market Pulse