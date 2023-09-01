What is the Market Cap of Quintegra Solutions Ltd.? The market cap of Quintegra Solutions Ltd. is ₹2.95 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Quintegra Solutions Ltd.? P/E ratio of Quintegra Solutions Ltd. is -84.62 and PB ratio of Quintegra Solutions Ltd. is -0.23 as on .

What is the share price of Quintegra Solutions Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quintegra Solutions Ltd. is ₹1.10 as on .