MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Quintegra Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52599TN1994PLC026867 and registration number is 026867. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Quintegra Solutions Ltd. is ₹2.95 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Quintegra Solutions Ltd. is -84.62 and PB ratio of Quintegra Solutions Ltd. is -0.23 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quintegra Solutions Ltd. is ₹1.10 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quintegra Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quintegra Solutions Ltd. is ₹1.30 and 52-week low of Quintegra Solutions Ltd. is ₹.85 as on Aug 28, 2023.