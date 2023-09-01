Follow Us

Quintegra Solutions Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

QUINTEGRA SOLUTIONS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.10 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Quintegra Solutions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.00₹1.10
₹1.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.85₹1.30
₹1.10
Open Price
₹1.00
Prev. Close
₹1.10
Volume
44,671

Quintegra Solutions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.13
  • R21.17
  • R31.23
  • Pivot
    1.07
  • S11.03
  • S20.97
  • S30.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.231.03
  • 101.211
  • 201.270.99
  • 501.521.05
  • 1001.271.1
  • 2000.911.07

Quintegra Solutions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
015.7915.7922.22-8.3322.2210.00
0.12-1.931.85-0.018.1050.7164.91
1.755.859.51-3.41-1.3158.07101.50
2.944.344.037.8828.2872.26126.45
1.792.482.436.681.6153.5580.34
3.376.496.6611.7316.91114.45198.92
3.207.359.528.9316.5968.6564.63
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.665.9822.9918.0316.10115.6494.87
-0.231.39-4.5817.60-19.24563.90404.08
7.7615.127.0212.8062.84475.61561.36
4.386.9214.4130.8333.3039.230.58
3.7512.5519.5426.8255.77188.40294.80
4.7410.039.2442.42110.781,365.851,056.33
7.2216.5724.2078.94104.33340.82131.18
2.58-0.225.8235.5092.60352.80302.83
9.0622.2853.6990.7864.17213.7176.15
-2.85-18.8024.5446.4334.33345.322,283.27
3.978.7837.3985.64131.26209.2658.93
6.1510.0721.9560.7921.60292.39178.42

Quintegra Solutions Ltd. Share Holdings

Quintegra Solutions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Quintegra Solutions Ltd.

Quintegra Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52599TN1994PLC026867 and registration number is 026867. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Meleveettil Padmanabhan
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. V Sriraman
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. G Venkatarajulu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Kalyanaraman
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sangeetha Pichamuthu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K S M Rao
    Independent Director

FAQs on Quintegra Solutions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Quintegra Solutions Ltd.?

The market cap of Quintegra Solutions Ltd. is ₹2.95 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Quintegra Solutions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Quintegra Solutions Ltd. is -84.62 and PB ratio of Quintegra Solutions Ltd. is -0.23 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Quintegra Solutions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quintegra Solutions Ltd. is ₹1.10 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quintegra Solutions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quintegra Solutions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quintegra Solutions Ltd. is ₹1.30 and 52-week low of Quintegra Solutions Ltd. is ₹.85 as on Aug 28, 2023.

