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Quintegra Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

QUINTEGRA SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Quintegra Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.78 Closed
-4.81₹ -0.09
As on Jul 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Quintegra Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.78₹1.78
₹1.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.52₹2.04
₹1.78
Open Price
₹1.78
Prev. Close
₹1.87
Volume
3,768

Source: Dion Global

Quintegra Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Quintegra Solutions		0-6.32-5.824.71-2.7323.286.00
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Quintegra Solutions has declined 2.73% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Quintegra Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Quintegra Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Quintegra Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.881.87
101.91.88
201.851.86
501.791.82
1001.851.77
2001.581.61

Source: Dion Global

Quintegra Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Quintegra Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 7.46%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 90.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Quintegra Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTQuintegra Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Un Audited Financial Results.
Jul 17, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTQuintegra Solutions - Integrated Corporate Governance
Jul 08, 2026, 07:23 PM IST ISTQuintegra Solutions - Integrated Corporate Governance Report
Jul 02, 2026, 07:19 PM IST ISTQuintegra Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 21, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTQuintegra Solutions - Integrated Financial Results March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Quintegra Solutions

Quintegra Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52599TN1994PLC026867 and registration number is 026867. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Meleveettil Padmanabhan
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. V Sriraman
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sangeetha Pichamuthu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K S M Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sasi Rekha Balachander
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrasekar Krishnamoorthy
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Quintegra Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Quintegra Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quintegra Solutions is ₹1.78 as on Jul 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is Quintegra Solutions?

The Quintegra Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quintegra Solutions?

The market cap of Quintegra Solutions is ₹4.77 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Quintegra Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Quintegra Solutions are ₹1.78 and ₹1.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quintegra Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quintegra Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quintegra Solutions is ₹2.04 and 52-week low of Quintegra Solutions is ₹1.52 as on Jul 20, 2026.

How has the Quintegra Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Quintegra Solutions has shown returns of -4.81% over the past day, -6.32% for the past month, -5.82% over 3 months, -2.73% over 1 year, 23.28% across 3 years, and 6.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quintegra Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quintegra Solutions are -59.33 and -0.37 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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