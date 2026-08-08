Here's the live share price of Quintegra Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Quintegra Solutions
|0
|-6.32
|-5.82
|4.71
|-2.73
|23.28
|6.00
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Quintegra Solutions has declined 2.73% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Quintegra Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.88
|1.87
|10
|1.9
|1.88
|20
|1.85
|1.86
|50
|1.79
|1.82
|100
|1.85
|1.77
|200
|1.58
|1.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Quintegra Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 7.46%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 90.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Quintegra Solutions - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Un Audited Financial Results.
|Jul 17, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Quintegra Solutions - Integrated Corporate Governance
|Jul 08, 2026, 07:23 PM IST IST
|Quintegra Solutions - Integrated Corporate Governance Report
|Jul 02, 2026, 07:19 PM IST IST
|Quintegra Solutions - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 21, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|Quintegra Solutions - Integrated Financial Results March 2026
Source: Dion Global
Quintegra Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52599TN1994PLC026867 and registration number is 026867. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quintegra Solutions is ₹1.78 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The Quintegra Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Quintegra Solutions is ₹4.77 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Quintegra Solutions are ₹1.78 and ₹1.78.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quintegra Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quintegra Solutions is ₹2.04 and 52-week low of Quintegra Solutions is ₹1.52 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The Quintegra Solutions has shown returns of -4.81% over the past day, -6.32% for the past month, -5.82% over 3 months, -2.73% over 1 year, 23.28% across 3 years, and 6.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quintegra Solutions are -59.33 and -0.37 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global