What is the share price of Quintegra Solutions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quintegra Solutions is ₹1.78 as on .

What kind of stock is Quintegra Solutions? The Quintegra Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quintegra Solutions? The market cap of Quintegra Solutions is ₹4.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Quintegra Solutions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Quintegra Solutions are ₹1.78 and ₹1.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quintegra Solutions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quintegra Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quintegra Solutions is ₹2.04 and 52-week low of Quintegra Solutions is ₹1.52 as on .

How has the Quintegra Solutions performed historically in terms of returns? The Quintegra Solutions has shown returns of -4.81% over the past day, -6.32% for the past month, -5.82% over 3 months, -2.73% over 1 year, 23.28% across 3 years, and 6.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quintegra Solutions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quintegra Solutions are -59.33 and -0.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global