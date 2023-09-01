Follow Us

Quint Digital Media Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

QUINT DIGITAL MEDIA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹150.80 Closed
-3.24-5.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Quint Digital Media Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹149.00₹159.75
₹150.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.70₹204.81
₹150.80
Open Price
₹159.75
Prev. Close
₹155.85
Volume
47,685

Quint Digital Media Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1157.37
  • R2163.93
  • R3168.12
  • Pivot
    153.18
  • S1146.62
  • S2142.43
  • S3135.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5303.87152.14
  • 10304.02151.23
  • 20306.31151.22
  • 50314.78150.41
  • 100321.43146.69
  • 200365.07148.07

Quint Digital Media Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.485.387.2252.71-14.5445.85372.41
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Quint Digital Media Ltd. Share Holdings

Quint Digital Media Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Scheme of Arrangement
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Quarterly Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
01 Dec, 2022Board MeetingRights issue

About Quint Digital Media Ltd.

Quint Digital Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1985PLC373314 and registration number is 176592. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of other websites that act as portals to the internet, such as media sites providing periodically updated content. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Parshotam Dass Agarwal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Ms. Ritu Kapur
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Vandana Malik
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raghav Bahl
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohan Lal Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Krishna Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Abha Kapoor
    Independent Director

FAQs on Quint Digital Media Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Quint Digital Media Ltd.?

The market cap of Quint Digital Media Ltd. is ₹709.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Quint Digital Media Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Quint Digital Media Ltd. is 87.47 and PB ratio of Quint Digital Media Ltd. is 4.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Quint Digital Media Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quint Digital Media Ltd. is ₹150.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quint Digital Media Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quint Digital Media Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quint Digital Media Ltd. is ₹204.81 and 52-week low of Quint Digital Media Ltd. is ₹79.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

