Quint Digital Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110DL1985PLC373314 and registration number is 176592. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Operation of other websites that act as portals to the internet, such as media sites providing periodically updated content. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.