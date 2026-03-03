Facebook Pixel Code
Quicktouch Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

QUICKTOUCH TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Quicktouch Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.30 Closed
-5.00₹ -1.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Quicktouch Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.30₹32.30
₹32.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.15₹72.00
₹32.30
Open Price
₹32.30
Prev. Close
₹34.00
Volume
1,500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Quicktouch Technologies has declined 19.68% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -37.88%.

Quicktouch Technologies’s current P/E of -5.46x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Quicktouch Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Quicktouch Technologies		-5.00-5.28-0.92-35.40-34.62-30.59-19.68
Tata Consultancy Services		1.55-18.97-17.81-15.63-25.18-7.87-3.10
Infosys		1.05-22.17-18.36-12.86-24.56-4.49-0.83
HCL Technologies		2.37-19.13-16.43-6.49-12.817.007.27
Wipro		-0.78-18.18-22.03-20.43-29.970.57-1.83
Tech Mahindra		0-21.62-12.73-10.79-9.897.436.63
LTIMindtree		-2.15-27.13-28.49-15.15-8.89-2.212.40
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.27-6.884.0422.6222.627.034.16
Persistent Systems		0.24-25.57-26.18-12.92-11.7024.3140.76
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.10-12.50-15.20-18.60-12.6229.5016.23
MphasiS		1.46-20.00-21.16-22.03-0.442.755.87
Coforge		-4.08-32.09-39.21-32.86-20.9810.9316.80
Hexaware Technologies		-2.22-35.71-38.46-37.75-42.38-15.10-9.36
Tata Elxsi		-1.08-19.22-14.01-18.02-18.45-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.44-11.99-13.52-15.25-12.89-23.82-15.06
Pine Labs		-10.74-19.04-26.71-27.68-27.68-10.24-6.28
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.80-40.08-37.99-37.41-3.4339.77
Zensar Technologies		5.77-15.49-23.02-27.00-19.1428.2713.52
Fractal Analytics		-9.66-11.29-11.29-11.29-11.29-3.91-2.37
TBO Tek		-10.22-19.64-30.43-26.11-1.71-5.80-3.52

Over the last one year, Quicktouch Technologies has declined 34.62% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Quicktouch Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).

Quicktouch Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Quicktouch Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.4233.5
1032.6633.47
2034.2234.26
5037.1236.06
10038.1539.48
20047.6650.07

Quicktouch Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Quicktouch Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Quicktouch Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Quicktouch Technologies fact sheet for more information

About Quicktouch Technologies

Quicktouch Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/07/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900DL2013PLC329536 and registration number is 329536. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Jindal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Madhu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Divya Kwatra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ayushi Sikka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Aggarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arvind Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnan
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Quicktouch Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Quicktouch Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quicktouch Technologies is ₹32.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Quicktouch Technologies?

The Quicktouch Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quicktouch Technologies?

The market cap of Quicktouch Technologies is ₹41.40 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Quicktouch Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Quicktouch Technologies are ₹32.30 and ₹32.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quicktouch Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quicktouch Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quicktouch Technologies is ₹72.00 and 52-week low of Quicktouch Technologies is ₹27.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Quicktouch Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Quicktouch Technologies has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -9.9% for the past month, 11.38% over 3 months, -37.88% over 1 year, -30.59% across 3 years, and -19.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quicktouch Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quicktouch Technologies are -5.46 and 0.23 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Quicktouch Technologies News

