Quick commerce company Zepto received approval for IPO from securities and exchange board of India (Sebi) after the regulator issued its observations on Friday. Zepto had filed a confidential DRHP in December 2025 with the regulator and is expected to raise $1.2 billion, predominantly through primary issuance.

Strengthening the War Chest

The final issue size and pricing are yet to be disclosed by the company. The listing is expected to be in the July – September quarter with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Axis Capital, HSBC, JM Financial, IIFL Securities, and Motilal Oswal as the investment bankers. Zepto plans to use the raised capital for expansion, scale up its dark-store infrastructure and achieve profitability.

The company refiled its prospectus with FY26 numbers and gauged interest from institutional investors during its testing the waters phase in April.

Rapid Rise of Zepto

Founded in 2020 as local grocery aggregator Kiranakart, Zepto transitioned to its current quick commerce model in 2021 and now competes with Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart in the segment.