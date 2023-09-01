Follow Us

Quest Softech (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

QUEST SOFTECH (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹48.01 Closed
-4.93-2.49
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Quest Softech (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.98₹51.00
₹48.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.90₹85.75
₹48.01
Open Price
₹50.50
Prev. Close
₹50.50
Volume
13,867

Quest Softech (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150.01
  • R252.02
  • R353.03
  • Pivot
    49
  • S146.99
  • S245.98
  • S343.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.2351.42
  • 1044.7351.59
  • 2041.9653.1
  • 5037.7157.48
  • 10027.0359.22
  • 20016.854.29

Quest Softech (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.68-15.09-36.82-16.2944.833,456.301,532.99
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.79-18.8524.6546.4434.27344.702,286.70
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Quest Softech (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Quest Softech (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingRight issue of Equity Shares
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue

About Quest Softech (India) Ltd.

Quest Softech (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2000PLC125359 and registration number is 125359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dhiren Kothary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Suresh Vishwasrao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Tejas Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Quest Softech (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Quest Softech (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Quest Softech (India) Ltd. is ₹48.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Quest Softech (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Quest Softech (India) Ltd. is -51.13 and PB ratio of Quest Softech (India) Ltd. is 14.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Quest Softech (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quest Softech (India) Ltd. is ₹48.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quest Softech (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quest Softech (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quest Softech (India) Ltd. is ₹85.75 and 52-week low of Quest Softech (India) Ltd. is ₹31.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

