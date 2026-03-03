Facebook Pixel Code
Quest Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

QUEST LABORATORIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Quest Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹114.75 Closed
-4.97₹ -6.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:46 PM IST
Quest Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.75₹118.80
₹114.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.15₹140.35
₹114.75
Open Price
₹114.75
Prev. Close
₹120.75
Volume
22,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Quest Laboratories has declined 4.88% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -16.39%.

Quest Laboratories’s current P/E of 11.11x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Quest Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Quest Laboratories		-11.7314.7528.9315.91-12.00-8.00-4.88
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.202.96-3.0011.0110.5621.9222.93
Divi's Laboratories		2.373.13-0.803.8915.5830.9712.43
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.658.0017.4221.1447.6543.0328.47
Cipla		1.882.18-10.37-14.37-3.9715.4410.71
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.454.781.072.5515.6113.407.53
Lupin		2.715.7311.1118.4518.3451.6416.85
Mankind Pharma		9.293.831.81-12.25-3.5716.449.56
Zydus Lifesciences		0.340.44-3.00-10.054.1924.2415.27
Aurobindo Pharma		3.95-1.280.1216.9613.9238.066.57
Alkem Laboratories		1.28-2.39-1.445.1820.9920.7814.39
Biocon		-0.724.20-5.387.3027.1819.81-0.74
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		3.148.658.015.9361.6972.1134.70
Laurus Labs		3.559.164.7721.76101.4050.5823.90
Abbott India		1.67-0.28-7.22-17.71-14.049.9612.90
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-3.274.000.54-8.800.5024.1110.69
Anthem Biosciences		-1.4513.173.57-16.54-5.88-2.00-1.20
Ipca Laboratories		-0.155.414.7911.9111.6523.619.05
Ajanta Pharma		0.643.0513.8516.0421.4336.1920.58
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.349.5817.8020.1629.9428.6728.12

Over the last one year, Quest Laboratories has declined 12.00% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Quest Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).

Quest Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Quest Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5127.61125.59
10127.37124.78
20117.5120.01
50107.75110.32
10097.93104.1
20097.08103.03

Quest Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Quest Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.37%, FII holding fell to 0.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Quest Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Quest Laboratories fact sheet for more information

About Quest Laboratories

Quest Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24232MP1998PLC012850 and registration number is 012850. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Sabarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Tejaswini Sabarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Sabarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Umendra Suthar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gautam Chand Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Ramesh Chandak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Basant Lal Menghwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Quest Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Quest Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quest Laboratories is ₹114.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Quest Laboratories?

The Quest Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quest Laboratories?

The market cap of Quest Laboratories is ₹188.04 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Quest Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Quest Laboratories are ₹118.80 and ₹114.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quest Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quest Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quest Laboratories is ₹140.35 and 52-week low of Quest Laboratories is ₹75.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Quest Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Quest Laboratories has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, 16.03% for the past month, 32.2% over 3 months, -16.39% over 1 year, -8.0% across 3 years, and -4.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quest Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quest Laboratories are 11.11 and 2.00 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Quest Laboratories News

