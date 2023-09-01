What is the Market Cap of Quasar India Ltd.? The market cap of Quasar India Ltd. is ₹10.92 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Quasar India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Quasar India Ltd. is 6.32 and PB ratio of Quasar India Ltd. is 1.72 as on .

What is the share price of Quasar India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quasar India Ltd. is ₹20.40 as on .