Here's the live share price of Quasar India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Quasar India
|0
|-6.67
|-28.21
|-63.16
|-79.76
|-13.52
|-2.00
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Quasar India has declined 79.76% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Quasar India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.28
|0.28
|10
|0.28
|0.28
|20
|0.29
|0.29
|50
|0.31
|0.32
|100
|0.38
|0.41
|200
|0.62
|0.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Quasar India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|Quasar India - Resignation Of Internal Auditor
|Jun 09, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Quasar India - Non-Applicability Of Large Corporate Clause
|May 27, 2026, 01:10 AM IST IST
|Quasar India - Integrated Filing (Finance) For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 27, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Quasar India - Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company
|May 27, 2026, 01:06 AM IST IST
|Quasar India - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Quasar India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190DL1979PLC009555 and registration number is 009555. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metal and non-metal waste and scrap. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quasar India is ₹0.28 as on Dec 02, 2025.
The Quasar India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Quasar India is ₹13.33 Cr as on Dec 02, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Quasar India are ₹0.29 and ₹0.27.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quasar India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quasar India is ₹2.45 and 52-week low of Quasar India is ₹0.27 as on Dec 02, 2025.
The Quasar India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.67% for the past month, -28.21% over 3 months, -79.76% over 1 year, -13.52% across 3 years, and -2.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quasar India are -71.79 and 0.24 on Dec 02, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global