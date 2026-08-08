What is the share price of Quasar India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quasar India is ₹0.28 as on .

What kind of stock is Quasar India? The Quasar India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quasar India? The market cap of Quasar India is ₹13.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Quasar India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Quasar India are ₹0.29 and ₹0.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quasar India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quasar India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quasar India is ₹2.45 and 52-week low of Quasar India is ₹0.27 as on .

How has the Quasar India performed historically in terms of returns? The Quasar India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.67% for the past month, -28.21% over 3 months, -79.76% over 1 year, -13.52% across 3 years, and -2.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quasar India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quasar India are -71.79 and 0.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global