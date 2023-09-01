Follow Us

QUASAR INDIA LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.40 Closed
20.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Quasar India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.00₹20.40
₹20.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.37₹42.36
₹20.40
Open Price
₹20.00
Prev. Close
₹20.00
Volume
2,592

Quasar India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.53
  • R220.67
  • R320.93
  • Pivot
    20.27
  • S120.13
  • S219.87
  • S319.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.9220.13
  • 109.7820.19
  • 208.3120.31
  • 507.8621.02
  • 1008.4419.94
  • 2007.9618.53

Quasar India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.24-2.307.54132.08216.28185.71-51.77
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Quasar India Ltd. Share Holdings

Quasar India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Quasar India Ltd.

Quasar India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190DL1979PLC009555 and registration number is 009555. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metal and non-metal waste and scrap. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ish Sadana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Achal Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anju Sharma
    Director
  • Mr. Harish Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Quasar India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Quasar India Ltd.?

The market cap of Quasar India Ltd. is ₹10.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Quasar India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Quasar India Ltd. is 6.32 and PB ratio of Quasar India Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Quasar India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quasar India Ltd. is ₹20.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quasar India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quasar India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quasar India Ltd. is ₹42.36 and 52-week low of Quasar India Ltd. is ₹6.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

