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Quasar India Share Price

NSE
BSE

QUASAR INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Service

Here's the live share price of Quasar India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.28 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Dec 02, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Quasar India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.27₹0.29
₹0.28
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.27₹2.45
₹0.28
Open Price
₹0.28
Prev. Close
₹0.28
Volume
11,12,878

Source: Dion Global

Quasar India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Quasar India		0-6.67-28.21-63.16-79.76-13.52-2.00
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Quasar India has declined 79.76% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Quasar India has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Quasar India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Quasar India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.280.28
100.280.28
200.290.29
500.310.32
1000.380.41
2000.620.58

Source: Dion Global

Quasar India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Quasar India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Quasar India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTQuasar India - Resignation Of Internal Auditor
Jun 09, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTQuasar India - Non-Applicability Of Large Corporate Clause
May 27, 2026, 01:10 AM IST ISTQuasar India - Integrated Filing (Finance) For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 27, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTQuasar India - Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company
May 27, 2026, 01:06 AM IST ISTQuasar India - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Quasar India

Quasar India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190DL1979PLC009555 and registration number is 009555. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metal and non-metal waste and scrap. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 47.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sureshkumar Mohanlal Prajapati
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijayrao More
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Namrata Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Lovish Kataria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Quasar India Share Price

What is the share price of Quasar India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quasar India is ₹0.28 as on Dec 02, 2025.

What kind of stock is Quasar India?

The Quasar India is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quasar India?

The market cap of Quasar India is ₹13.33 Cr as on Dec 02, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Quasar India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Quasar India are ₹0.29 and ₹0.27.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quasar India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quasar India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quasar India is ₹2.45 and 52-week low of Quasar India is ₹0.27 as on Dec 02, 2025.

How has the Quasar India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Quasar India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.67% for the past month, -28.21% over 3 months, -79.76% over 1 year, -13.52% across 3 years, and -2.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quasar India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quasar India are -71.79 and 0.24 on Dec 02, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Quasar India News

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