Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.24
|-2.30
|7.54
|132.08
|216.28
|185.71
|-51.77
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Quasar India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/04/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190DL1979PLC009555 and registration number is 009555. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metal and non-metal waste and scrap. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.35 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Quasar India Ltd. is ₹10.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Quasar India Ltd. is 6.32 and PB ratio of Quasar India Ltd. is 1.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quasar India Ltd. is ₹20.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quasar India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quasar India Ltd. is ₹42.36 and 52-week low of Quasar India Ltd. is ₹6.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.