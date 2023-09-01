Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|12.65
|-6.63
|-35.41
|-14.88
|-3.40
|830.51
|2,252.86
|-3.50
|9.80
|8.93
|2.87
|10.85
|123.03
|6.88
|2.42
|26.02
|35.44
|81.09
|144.83
|791.64
|298.57
|-1.81
|-13.76
|-1.98
|22.56
|16.33
|-31.46
|62.01
|10.20
|-4.23
|-8.69
|-10.28
|-42.73
|80.01
|104.89
|26.44
|9.65
|15.24
|14.47
|-38.12
|42.60
|52.92
|5.11
|4.06
|49.93
|74.99
|20.79
|255.60
|-4.82
|6.71
|6.38
|1.42
|15.44
|-34.68
|55.19
|143.31
|7.74
|23.85
|68.99
|99.89
|53.18
|403.47
|464.44
|3.65
|0.43
|-7.43
|31.34
|36.40
|1.68
|-2.60
|-2.63
|2.92
|28.00
|70.67
|24.01
|6,208.16
|2,786.34
|12.46
|11.91
|21.11
|9.31
|-19.93
|186.02
|332.38
|6.92
|-7.30
|14.54
|45.21
|0.17
|295.29
|234.47
|4.12
|0.21
|-16.47
|15.84
|82.11
|260.05
|187.60
|2.88
|-12.12
|-14.21
|2.23
|-43.91
|50.09
|98.61
|-2.04
|7.55
|6.01
|11.39
|7.95
|7.95
|7.95
|-5.55
|-2.88
|20.66
|17.32
|-7.91
|145.26
|90.05
|1.55
|-0.64
|7.27
|20.54
|-30.82
|21.96
|-32.41
|-6.70
|-24.09
|-4.05
|71.28
|176.60
|2,335.41
|2,572.00
|9.83
|16.76
|94.05
|123.92
|37.96
|233.81
|193.34
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999MH1980PLC304763 and registration number is 008235. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. is ₹5.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. is 43.12 and PB ratio of Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. is -0.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. is ₹16.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. is ₹42.75 and 52-week low of Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. is ₹12.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.