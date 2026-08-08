Here's the live share price of Quantum Digital Vision (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Quantum Digital Vision (India)
|-3.29
|40.04
|73.21
|67.65
|34.22
|25.12
|50.94
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Quantum Digital Vision (India) has gained 34.22% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Quantum Digital Vision (India) has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|34.02
|33.2
|10
|32.1
|32.31
|20
|28.35
|30.12
|50
|24.4
|26.25
|100
|21.88
|23.97
|200
|22.39
|23.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Quantum Digital Vision (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.09%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:39 AM IST IST
|Quantum Digital Vis. - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING
|Jul 30, 2026, 03:34 AM IST IST
|Quantum Digital Vis. - NEWSPAPER
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:53 PM IST IST
|Quantum Digital Vis. - INTIMATION OF EVOTING
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|Quantum Digital Vis. - BOOK CLOSURE FOR THE PURPOSE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Quantum Digital Vis. - BOOK CLOSURE FOR THE PURPOSE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Source: Dion Global
Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999MH1980PLC304763 and registration number is 008235. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quantum Digital Vision (India) is ₹32.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Quantum Digital Vision (India) is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Quantum Digital Vision (India) is ₹9.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Quantum Digital Vision (India) are ₹33.33 and ₹32.91.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quantum Digital Vision (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quantum Digital Vision (India) is ₹37.61 and 52-week low of Quantum Digital Vision (India) is ₹16.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Quantum Digital Vision (India) has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, 40.04% for the past month, 73.21% over 3 months, 34.22% over 1 year, 25.12% across 3 years, and 50.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quantum Digital Vision (India) are -22.21 and -1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global