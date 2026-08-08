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Quantum Digital Vision (India) Share Price

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BSE

QUANTUM DIGITAL VISION (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Packaging

Here's the live share price of Quantum Digital Vision (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.91 Closed
-1.26₹ -0.42
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Quantum Digital Vision (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.91₹33.33
₹32.91
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.24₹37.61
₹32.91
Open Price
₹33.00
Prev. Close
₹33.33
Volume
470

Source: Dion Global

Quantum Digital Vision (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Quantum Digital Vision (India)		-3.2940.0473.2167.6534.2225.1250.94
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Quantum Digital Vision (India) has gained 34.22% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Quantum Digital Vision (India) has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Quantum Digital Vision (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Quantum Digital Vision (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
534.0233.2
1032.132.31
2028.3530.12
5024.426.25
10021.8823.97
20022.3923.2

Source: Dion Global

Quantum Digital Vision (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Quantum Digital Vision (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.09%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Quantum Digital Vision (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 03:39 AM IST ISTQuantum Digital Vis. - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING
Jul 30, 2026, 03:34 AM IST ISTQuantum Digital Vis. - NEWSPAPER
Jul 28, 2026, 06:53 PM IST ISTQuantum Digital Vis. - INTIMATION OF EVOTING
Jul 28, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTQuantum Digital Vis. - BOOK CLOSURE FOR THE PURPOSE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Jul 28, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTQuantum Digital Vis. - BOOK CLOSURE FOR THE PURPOSE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Source: Dion Global

About Quantum Digital Vision (India)

Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999MH1980PLC304763 and registration number is 008235. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Himalay Pannalal Dassani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Md. Saddam Hussain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Imran Abdul Rehman Shaikh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Quantum Digital Vision (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Quantum Digital Vision (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quantum Digital Vision (India) is ₹32.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Quantum Digital Vision (India)?

The Quantum Digital Vision (India) is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quantum Digital Vision (India)?

The market cap of Quantum Digital Vision (India) is ₹9.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Quantum Digital Vision (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Quantum Digital Vision (India) are ₹33.33 and ₹32.91.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quantum Digital Vision (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quantum Digital Vision (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quantum Digital Vision (India) is ₹37.61 and 52-week low of Quantum Digital Vision (India) is ₹16.24 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Quantum Digital Vision (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Quantum Digital Vision (India) has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, 40.04% for the past month, 73.21% over 3 months, 34.22% over 1 year, 25.12% across 3 years, and 50.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quantum Digital Vision (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quantum Digital Vision (India) are -22.21 and -1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Quantum Digital Vision (India) News

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