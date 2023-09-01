Follow Us

Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. Share Price

QUANTUM DIGITAL VISION (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.47 Closed
4.970.78
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.96₹16.47
₹16.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.88₹42.75
₹16.47
Open Price
₹16.47
Prev. Close
₹15.69
Volume
6,796

Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.97
  • R217.48
  • R318.48
  • Pivot
    15.97
  • S115.46
  • S214.46
  • S313.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.8715.08
  • 101715.23
  • 2019.9715.79
  • 5019.7117.59
  • 10012.4119.41
  • 2007.6719.88

Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
12.65-6.63-35.41-14.88-3.40830.512,252.86
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.81-13.76-1.9822.5616.33-31.4662.01
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.449.6515.2414.47-38.1242.6052.92
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
6.92-7.3014.5445.210.17295.29234.47
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd.

Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L35999MH1980PLC304763 and registration number is 008235. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Packaging & Containers
  • Address
    416, Hubtown Solaries, Mumbai Maharashtra 400069
  • Contact
    info@dassanigroup.com0

Management

  • Mr. Himalay Pannalal Dassani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shakuntla Panna Dassani
    Director
  • Mr. Akashdeep Manmohan Sabir
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajkishan Shamboonarayan Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shoaib Abdul Kader
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajeshwari Kiran Kulkarni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. is ₹5.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. is 43.12 and PB ratio of Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. is -0.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. is ₹16.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. is ₹42.75 and 52-week low of Quantum Digital Vision (India) Ltd. is ₹12.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

