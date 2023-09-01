Quantum Build-Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1998PLC030071 and registration number is 030071. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.