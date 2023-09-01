Follow Us

QUANTUM BUILD-TECH LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.80 Closed
-4.76-0.14
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Quantum Build-Tech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.80₹3.08
₹2.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.38₹5.30
₹2.80
Open Price
₹3.08
Prev. Close
₹2.94
Volume
279

Quantum Build-Tech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.99
  • R23.17
  • R33.27
  • Pivot
    2.89
  • S12.71
  • S22.61
  • S32.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.062.92
  • 104.142.87
  • 204.142.8
  • 504.522.81
  • 1004.212.99
  • 2005.213.39

Quantum Build-Tech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.760.36-14.89-17.89-46.87-27.46-20.68
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Quantum Build-Tech Ltd. Share Holdings

Quantum Build-Tech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Quantum Build-Tech Ltd.

Quantum Build-Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/09/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1998PLC030071 and registration number is 030071. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Guduru Satyanarayana
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kodali Vijaya Rani
    Promoter Director
  • Mr. Kyatham Prabhakar Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sripathi Ram Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanduri Saraswathi Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Quantum Build-Tech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd.?

The market cap of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd. is ₹7.02 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd. is -17.61 and PB ratio of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd. is 2.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quantum Build-Tech Ltd. is ₹2.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quantum Build-Tech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd. is ₹5.30 and 52-week low of Quantum Build-Tech Ltd. is ₹2.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

