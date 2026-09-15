Quanto Agroworld has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 15, 2026 and will close on Sep 17, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹67.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|LT Foods
|-1.51
|2.67
|15.02
|12.33
|-5.34
|39.35
|46.78
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|-3.22
|-8.07
|5.61
|13.92
|-7.05
|9.82
|-2.35
|KRBL
|-0.21
|12.82
|14.79
|31.85
|-5.19
|-0.38
|10.33
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-2.82
|-1.38
|3.33
|25.09
|46.96
|5.76
|13.05
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-3.8
|-9.17
|-18.55
|-10.53
|-37.52
|8.37
|3.43
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|-5.26
|8.8
|11.97
|21.12
|-20.75
|11.71
|6.87
|Sanstar
|-0.7
|-1.24
|-5.11
|27.63
|14.96
|-1.33
|-0.8
|GRM Overseas
|-3.52
|-7.58
|-9.42
|-46.32
|-29.65
|8.37
|-11.79
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-1.79
|4.53
|-1.18
|18.81
|5.91
|14
|20.29
|AVT Natural Products
|-0.98
|28.28
|28.74
|47.54
|18.27
|4.6
|3.46
|Gulshan Polyols
|-6.01
|-7.93
|-15.29
|10.05
|8.23
|-6.7
|-3.47
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|-2.93
|-1.89
|-5.27
|5.23
|-34.73
|-27.83
|24.41
|Regaal Resources
|-5.42
|-4.54
|3.65
|-4.54
|-21.55
|-13.99
|-8.65
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|11.38
|9.76
|-3.53
|54.58
|5.1
|27.51
|25.55
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|1.22
|-1.11
|-7.67
|-8.15
|-8.02
|-8.15
|-5.84
|TBI Corn
|19.31
|49.87
|34.17
|40.96
|-9.3
|-24.99
|-15.85
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|0.98
|-2.78
|-12.26
|-21.5
|-46.33
|-35.58
|-23.19
|Sheel Biotech
|-0.97
|-4.69
|1.67
|11.93
|-36.16
|-13.89
|-8.58
|Kohinoor Foods
|-5.86
|33.38
|26.75
|26.43
|-9.56
|-4.35
|31.82
Source: Dion Global