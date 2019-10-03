Quantitative easing could bring higher capital flows

The only question is when the market participants will divert that liquidity towards risky assets such as emerging markets (EMs) or India.

With central banks cutting interest rates, quantitative easing is back and could lead to foreign inflows into India. Market participants also say that announcements made by the government on lowering corporate tax rate and rolling back of tax surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) would help India to attract higher flows.

“The good thing is that US Fed has started buying treasuries which clearly means that they are pumping in liquidity in the system. The only question is when the market participants will divert that liquidity towards risky assets such as emerging markets (EMs) or India. For that liquidity to come in India and other EMs, you need a little bit of stable situation as far as global macro like trade wars and tension in Saudi Arabia is concerned,”said Pramod Gubbi, founder at Marcellus Investment Managers. He also added liquidity situation is benign, if a couple of the risk factors abate then we will start seeing this liquidity flow into risk assets.

Last month, US Federal Reserve lowered the target range for its key interest rates by 25 basis points to between 1.75% and 2%. While the European Central Bank (ECB) in its monetary policy decision announced that net purchases will be restarted under the Governing Council’s asset purchase programme (APP) at a monthly pace of €20 billion as from 1 November. “The Governing Council expects them to run for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates, and to end shortly before it starts raising the key ECB interest rates,” said the ECB press release.

Foreign portfolio investors were on a selling spree from Indian markets after announcement of higher surcharge on taxable income of individuals in the Budget. Since the budget, FPIs had sold stocks worth around $4.5 billion from Indian markets till September 20, when it was announced to roll-back the increase in surcharge on capital gains from sales of equity shares or equity oriented funds. After the announcement was made by FM to roll-back the surcharge, FPIs have invested worth $1.85 billion in Indian markets.

Nilesh Shah, founder and CEO of Envision Capital says, measures like withdrawal of surcharge and lowering of corporate tax rates should bring back flows in India. “These two measures are very positive catalyst of flows to come into Indian in the much larger proportion than we have seen in the past. Some of the expected announcement we see around disinvestment and privatization will also play big role in attracting strong flows in India,” said Shah.