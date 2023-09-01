Follow Us

Quality RO Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

QUALITY RO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹58.66 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Quality RO Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.66₹58.66
₹58.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.50₹117.20
₹58.66
Open Price
₹58.66
Prev. Close
₹58.66
Volume
0

Quality RO Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R158.66
  • R258.66
  • R358.66
  • Pivot
    58.66
  • S158.66
  • S258.66
  • S358.66

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 550.264.38
  • 1050.1567.81
  • 2049.6770.4
  • 5052.3673.49
  • 10039.7372.74
  • 20019.870

Quality RO Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.48-24.21-10.51-29.3319.719.249.24
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Quality RO Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Quality RO Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Feb, 2023Board MeetingPreferential Issue of shares
09 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
22 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Quality RO Industries Ltd.

Quality RO Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29308GJ2021PLC126004 and registration number is 126004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Dholiya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Damini Dholiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shirish Amrutlal Kotadia
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Ankit Jagdishbhai Kansara
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Pankil Anilbhai Gandhi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Quality RO Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Quality RO Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Quality RO Industries Ltd. is ₹14.96 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Quality RO Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Quality RO Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Quality RO Industries Ltd. is 3.3 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Quality RO Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quality RO Industries Ltd. is ₹58.66 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quality RO Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quality RO Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quality RO Industries Ltd. is ₹117.20 and 52-week low of Quality RO Industries Ltd. is ₹39.50 as on Aug 30, 2023.

