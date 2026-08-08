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Quality RO Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

QUALITY RO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Quality RO Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.90 Closed
-10.00₹ -4.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Quality RO Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.90₹37.00
₹36.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.90₹130.00
₹36.90
Open Price
₹37.00
Prev. Close
₹41.00
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Quality RO Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Quality RO Industries		-10.00-27.65-37.72-64.54-71.62-21.88-7.23
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Quality RO Industries has declined 71.62% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Quality RO Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Quality RO Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Quality RO Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
546.0445.97
1054.2851.02
2058.1355.85
5065.9870.43
100100.2689.58
200119.15100.31

Source: Dion Global

Quality RO Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Quality RO Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Quality RO Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTQuality RO Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTQuality RO Ind. - Financial Results 31.03.2026
May 29, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTQuality RO Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Result As On 31St March, 2026
May 19, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTQuality RO Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Compa
Apr 27, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTQuality RO Ind. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR), 2015 Reply On Price Movement

Source: Dion Global

About Quality RO Industries

Quality RO Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29308GJ2021PLC126004 and registration number is 126004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Dholiya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Damini Dholiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shirish Amrutlal Kotadia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankit Jagdishbhai Kansara
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankil Anilbhai Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aayush Kumar Bharodiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Quality RO Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Quality RO Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quality RO Industries is ₹36.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Quality RO Industries?

The Quality RO Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quality RO Industries?

The market cap of Quality RO Industries is ₹9.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Quality RO Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Quality RO Industries are ₹37.00 and ₹36.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quality RO Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quality RO Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quality RO Industries is ₹130.00 and 52-week low of Quality RO Industries is ₹36.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Quality RO Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Quality RO Industries has shown returns of -10.0% over the past day, -27.65% for the past month, -37.72% over 3 months, -71.62% over 1 year, -21.88% across 3 years, and -7.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quality RO Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quality RO Industries are -23.95 and 0.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Quality RO Industries News

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