Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.48
|-24.21
|-10.51
|-29.33
|19.71
|9.24
|9.24
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.97
|8.39
|47.51
|67.83
|182.72
|659.40
|1,258.92
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.67
|-4.44
|31.51
|27.71
|24.88
|48.40
|-48.09
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|14.65
|22.14
|84.84
|119.08
|104.73
|1,824.82
|729.47
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.53
|6.03
|23.27
|26.67
|68.32
|573.29
|257.58
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential Issue of shares
|09 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|22 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Quality RO Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29308GJ2021PLC126004 and registration number is 126004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Quality RO Industries Ltd. is ₹14.96 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Quality RO Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Quality RO Industries Ltd. is 3.3 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quality RO Industries Ltd. is ₹58.66 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quality RO Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quality RO Industries Ltd. is ₹117.20 and 52-week low of Quality RO Industries Ltd. is ₹39.50 as on Aug 30, 2023.