Here's the live share price of Quality RO Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Quality RO Industries
|-10.00
|-27.65
|-37.72
|-64.54
|-71.62
|-21.88
|-7.23
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Quality RO Industries has declined 71.62% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Quality RO Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46.04
|45.97
|10
|54.28
|51.02
|20
|58.13
|55.85
|50
|65.98
|70.43
|100
|100.26
|89.58
|200
|119.15
|100.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Quality RO Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|Quality RO Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Quality RO Ind. - Financial Results 31.03.2026
|May 29, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Quality RO Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Audited Financial Result As On 31St March, 2026
|May 19, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Quality RO Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Compa
|Apr 27, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|Quality RO Ind. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR), 2015 Reply On Price Movement
Source: Dion Global
Quality RO Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29308GJ2021PLC126004 and registration number is 126004. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quality RO Industries is ₹36.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Quality RO Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Quality RO Industries is ₹9.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Quality RO Industries are ₹37.00 and ₹36.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quality RO Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quality RO Industries is ₹130.00 and 52-week low of Quality RO Industries is ₹36.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Quality RO Industries has shown returns of -10.0% over the past day, -27.65% for the past month, -37.72% over 3 months, -71.62% over 1 year, -21.88% across 3 years, and -7.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quality RO Industries are -23.95 and 0.84 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global