What is the share price of Quality RO Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quality RO Industries is ₹36.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Quality RO Industries? The Quality RO Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quality RO Industries? The market cap of Quality RO Industries is ₹9.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Quality RO Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Quality RO Industries are ₹37.00 and ₹36.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quality RO Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quality RO Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quality RO Industries is ₹130.00 and 52-week low of Quality RO Industries is ₹36.90 as on .

How has the Quality RO Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Quality RO Industries has shown returns of -10.0% over the past day, -27.65% for the past month, -37.72% over 3 months, -71.62% over 1 year, -21.88% across 3 years, and -7.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quality RO Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quality RO Industries are -23.95 and 0.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global