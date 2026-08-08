What is the share price of Quality Foils (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quality Foils (India) is ₹62.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Quality Foils (India)? The Quality Foils (India) is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quality Foils (India)? The market cap of Quality Foils (India) is ₹17.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Quality Foils (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Quality Foils (India) are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quality Foils (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quality Foils (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quality Foils (India) is ₹77.00 and 52-week low of Quality Foils (India) is ₹38.00 as on .

How has the Quality Foils (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Quality Foils (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.2% for the past month, 50.06% over 3 months, -5.35% over 1 year, -10.62% across 3 years, and -8.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quality Foils (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quality Foils (India) are 12.19 and 0.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global