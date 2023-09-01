Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Quality Foils (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

QUALITY FOILS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Steel - CR/HR Strips | Smallcap | NSE
₹113.00 Closed
-0.44-0.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Quality Foils (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹113.00₹113.00
₹113.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.00₹143.40
₹113.00
Open Price
₹113.00
Prev. Close
₹113.50
Volume
2,000

Quality Foils (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1113
  • R2113
  • R3113
  • Pivot
    113
  • S1113
  • S2113
  • S3113

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.54110.12
  • 109.77106.48
  • 204.88101.08
  • 501.9598.56
  • 1000.980
  • 2000.490

Quality Foils (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.7638.48-0.8815.6615.6615.6615.66
2.6334.7362.5046.64158.79563.58146.18

Quality Foils (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Quality Foils (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Quality Foils (India) Ltd.

Steel - CR/HR Strips

Management

  • Mr. Tejasvi Bhargava
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yashvir Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sumant Bhatnagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Kedia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Uma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Quality Foils (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Quality Foils (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Quality Foils (India) Ltd. is ₹32.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Quality Foils (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Quality Foils (India) Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Quality Foils (India) Ltd. is 1.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Quality Foils (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quality Foils (India) Ltd. is ₹113.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quality Foils (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quality Foils (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quality Foils (India) Ltd. is ₹143.40 and 52-week low of Quality Foils (India) Ltd. is ₹77.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data