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Quality Foils (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

QUALITY FOILS (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Quality Foils (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹62.80 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Quality Foils (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹62.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.00₹77.00
₹62.80
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹62.80

Source: Dion Global

Quality Foils (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Quality Foils (India)		03.2050.067.53-5.35-10.62-8.46
Pennar Industries		-3.19-8.08-6.62-14.12-29.1323.4133.75
Mahamaya Steel Industries		4.5033.1624.9752.14186.81147.1058.62

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Quality Foils (India) has declined 5.35% compared to peers like Pennar Industries (-29.13%), Mahamaya Steel Industries (186.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Quality Foils (India) has underperformed peers relative to Pennar Industries (33.75%) and Mahamaya Steel Industries (58.62%).

Quality Foils (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Quality Foils (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
561.9861.92
1060.1660.13
2055.9657.04
5052.7555.85
10060.2160.78
20073.2471.18

Source: Dion Global

Quality Foils (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Quality Foils (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Quality Foils (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Quality Foils (India) fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Quality Foils (India)

Quality Foils (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27107HR1990PLC030929 and registration number is 030929. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 184.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kuldip Bhargava
    Chairman & Director
  • Mr. Tejasvi Bhargava
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mohan Lal
    Director
  • Mr. Sumant Bhatnagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajinder Kedia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Uma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Quality Foils (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Quality Foils (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quality Foils (India) is ₹62.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Quality Foils (India)?

The Quality Foils (India) is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quality Foils (India)?

The market cap of Quality Foils (India) is ₹17.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Quality Foils (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Quality Foils (India) are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quality Foils (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quality Foils (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quality Foils (India) is ₹77.00 and 52-week low of Quality Foils (India) is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Quality Foils (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Quality Foils (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.2% for the past month, 50.06% over 3 months, -5.35% over 1 year, -10.62% across 3 years, and -8.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quality Foils (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quality Foils (India) are 12.19 and 0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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