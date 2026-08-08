Here's the live share price of Quality Foils (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Quality Foils (India)
|0
|3.20
|50.06
|7.53
|-5.35
|-10.62
|-8.46
|Pennar Industries
|-3.19
|-8.08
|-6.62
|-14.12
|-29.13
|23.41
|33.75
|Mahamaya Steel Industries
|4.50
|33.16
|24.97
|52.14
|186.81
|147.10
|58.62
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Quality Foils (India) has declined 5.35% compared to peers like Pennar Industries (-29.13%), Mahamaya Steel Industries (186.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Quality Foils (India) has underperformed peers relative to Pennar Industries (33.75%) and Mahamaya Steel Industries (58.62%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|61.98
|61.92
|10
|60.16
|60.13
|20
|55.96
|57.04
|50
|52.75
|55.85
|100
|60.21
|60.78
|200
|73.24
|71.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Quality Foils (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 40.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Quality Foils (India) fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Quality Foils (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/05/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27107HR1990PLC030929 and registration number is 030929. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 184.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quality Foils (India) is ₹62.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Quality Foils (India) is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Quality Foils (India) is ₹17.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Quality Foils (India) are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quality Foils (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quality Foils (India) is ₹77.00 and 52-week low of Quality Foils (India) is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Quality Foils (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 3.2% for the past month, 50.06% over 3 months, -5.35% over 1 year, -10.62% across 3 years, and -8.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quality Foils (India) are 12.19 and 0.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global