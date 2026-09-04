Qualiance International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299MH2006PTC164026 and registration number is 164026. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.