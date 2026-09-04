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Qualiance International Share Price

Sector
Textiles

Qualiance International has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 4, 2026 and will close on Sep 8, 2026. The price band has been set at 120.00-127.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Qualiance International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Qualiance International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Page Industries		0.28-10.7-4.4315.88-20.79-3.232.03
Pearl Global Industries		1.3210.5442.1850.1187.569.4371.47
Arvind Fashions		0.981.04-4.95.39-14.4411.8812.79
Gokaldas Exports		-0.94-6.028.9424.564.270.3631.1
Lux Industries		-2.47-7.04-15.7135.14-10.53-7.41-22.05
S P Apparels		11.887.8426.3451.1146.7423.1527.98
Kitex Garments		-4.67-15.4-23.64-23.52-34.522.3316.75
SBC Exports		4.663.3118.0736.85116.5864.5787.05
Monte Carlo Fashions		6.665.741.946.8-6.17-8.6910.18
IRIS Clothings		3.6612.262.9190.3986.5518.328.53
Swaraj Suiting		-3.15-0.2150.3820.2112.542.2668.1
Karnika Industries		1.87-1.85-13.975.83-42.3692.0447.92
Gretex Industries		-9.01-105.32-3.5117.8681.5790.95
Thomas Scott (India)		-6.12-15.66-2.09-5.93-19.5948.9771.1
Encompass Design India		1.031.253.17-3.4329.749.075.35
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		-2.4-2.13-0.27-9.21-41.64-17.02-10.59
CPS Shapers		1.6510.7112.743.4762.835.0619.76
Saraswati Saree Depot		-0.733.44-3.98-9.47-37.81-35.01-22.78
Zodiac Clothing Company		0.36-4.91-3.19-2.32-29.06-13.99-8.48

Source: Dion Global

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About Qualiance International

Qualiance International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299MH2006PTC164026 and registration number is 164026. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Textiles - Readymade Apparels
  • Address
    406 - B Wing, Knox Plaza, Next to Tangent Showroom, Mindspace, Ma Mumbai Maharashtra 400064
  • Contact
    info@qualiance.com
    www.qualiance.com

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vipul Badani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhoomin R Badani
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Ms. Krupa Rajesh Badani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Dharini Jatania
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Kadambari R Mehta
    Independent Director

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