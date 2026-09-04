Qualiance International has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 4, 2026 and will close on Sep 8, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹120.00-127.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Page Industries
|0.28
|-10.7
|-4.43
|15.88
|-20.79
|-3.23
|2.03
|Pearl Global Industries
|1.32
|10.54
|42.18
|50.11
|87.5
|69.43
|71.47
|Arvind Fashions
|0.98
|1.04
|-4.9
|5.39
|-14.44
|11.88
|12.79
|Gokaldas Exports
|-0.94
|-6.02
|8.94
|24.56
|4.27
|0.36
|31.1
|Lux Industries
|-2.47
|-7.04
|-15.71
|35.14
|-10.53
|-7.41
|-22.05
|S P Apparels
|11.88
|7.84
|26.34
|51.11
|46.74
|23.15
|27.98
|Kitex Garments
|-4.67
|-15.4
|-23.64
|-23.52
|-34.5
|22.33
|16.75
|SBC Exports
|4.66
|3.31
|18.07
|36.85
|116.58
|64.57
|87.05
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|6.66
|5.74
|1.94
|6.8
|-6.17
|-8.69
|10.18
|IRIS Clothings
|3.66
|12.2
|62.91
|90.39
|86.55
|18.3
|28.53
|Swaraj Suiting
|-3.15
|-0.21
|50.38
|20.2
|112.5
|42.26
|68.1
|Karnika Industries
|1.87
|-1.85
|-13.97
|5.83
|-42.36
|92.04
|47.92
|Gretex Industries
|-9.01
|-10
|5.32
|-3.51
|17.86
|81.57
|90.95
|Thomas Scott (India)
|-6.12
|-15.66
|-2.09
|-5.93
|-19.59
|48.97
|71.1
|Encompass Design India
|1.03
|1.25
|3.17
|-3.43
|29.74
|9.07
|5.35
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|-2.4
|-2.13
|-0.27
|-9.21
|-41.64
|-17.02
|-10.59
|CPS Shapers
|1.65
|10.71
|12.74
|3.47
|62.8
|35.06
|19.76
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|-0.73
|3.44
|-3.98
|-9.47
|-37.81
|-35.01
|-22.78
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|0.36
|-4.91
|-3.19
|-2.32
|-29.06
|-13.99
|-8.48
Source: Dion Global
Qualiance International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17299MH2006PTC164026 and registration number is 164026. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 76.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global