Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.65
|-6.30
|-0.83
|12.26
|-2.46
|-40.05
|-40.05
|1.16
|-0.89
|0.41
|7.64
|-10.54
|148.71
|148.71
|-0.15
|14.41
|25.24
|47.91
|59.42
|173.76
|121.28
|1.78
|2.09
|6.87
|16.29
|6.20
|139.04
|139.04
|5.75
|18.52
|36.09
|31.67
|16.66
|-6.72
|-6.72
|1.47
|-5.34
|1.06
|15.18
|14.88
|251.55
|131.16
|-0.79
|-4.78
|-11.35
|-23.42
|-32.41
|194.93
|134.40
|4.39
|17.66
|57.55
|85.68
|294.64
|781.89
|465.66
|0.61
|18.25
|42.44
|50.57
|19.43
|167.86
|23.39
|-2.16
|-1.52
|25.20
|21.95
|13.73
|120.54
|151.79
|7.91
|14.34
|35.24
|88.34
|176.58
|1,705.88
|740.34
|-0.82
|5.91
|12.89
|12.32
|-4.50
|-75.63
|-64.97
|0.68
|9.83
|37.96
|46.56
|15.50
|85.48
|-35.68
|23.83
|28.33
|50.78
|58.22
|40.85
|37.09
|37.09
|5.22
|10.85
|34.30
|38.49
|30.05
|-30.95
|-30.95
|-1.71
|-0.46
|-7.38
|4.57
|-21.89
|48.17
|-37.70
|2.03
|15.52
|213.54
|201.00
|261.68
|492.78
|141.66
|-2.20
|17.11
|18.67
|14.10
|-26.45
|-95.75
|-95.75
|-7.69
|-34.33
|70.49
|70.28
|62.09
|263.42
|120.61
|5.68
|2.87
|10.80
|17.68
|-16.39
|17.00
|-77.53
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|21 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Quadpro ITeS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190KA2010PLC055750 and registration number is 055750. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Quadpro ITeS Ltd. is ₹30.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Quadpro ITeS Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Quadpro ITeS Ltd. is 5.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quadpro ITeS Ltd. is ₹5.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quadpro ITeS Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quadpro ITeS Ltd. is ₹7.80 and 52-week low of Quadpro ITeS Ltd. is ₹4.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.