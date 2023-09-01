Follow Us

QUADPRO ITES LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.95 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Quadpro ITeS Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹5.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.50₹7.80
₹5.95
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹5.95
Volume
0

Quadpro ITeS Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.97
  • R21.98
  • R33.97
  • Pivot
    1.98
  • S13.97
  • S21.98
  • S33.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.396.06
  • 106.726.03
  • 206.435.98
  • 505.755.85
  • 1005.425.74
  • 2006.045.8

Quadpro ITeS Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.65-6.30-0.8312.26-2.46-40.05-40.05
1.16-0.890.417.64-10.54148.71148.71
-0.1514.4125.2447.9159.42173.76121.28
1.782.096.8716.296.20139.04139.04
5.7518.5236.0931.6716.66-6.72-6.72
1.47-5.341.0615.1814.88251.55131.16
-0.79-4.78-11.35-23.42-32.41194.93134.40
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
0.6118.2542.4450.5719.43167.8623.39
-2.16-1.5225.2021.9513.73120.54151.79
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
-0.825.9112.8912.32-4.50-75.63-64.97
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
-1.71-0.46-7.384.57-21.8948.17-37.70
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53

Quadpro ITeS Ltd. Share Holdings

Quadpro ITeS Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Aug, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue
21 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Quadpro ITeS Ltd.

Quadpro ITeS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190KA2010PLC055750 and registration number is 055750. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeepkumar Vishwanath Agrawal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Nandira Biddappa Thimmaiah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Sandeepkumar Agrawal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhoomika Aditya Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Sampatji Dugar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Quadpro ITeS Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Quadpro ITeS Ltd.?

The market cap of Quadpro ITeS Ltd. is ₹30.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Quadpro ITeS Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Quadpro ITeS Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Quadpro ITeS Ltd. is 5.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Quadpro ITeS Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quadpro ITeS Ltd. is ₹5.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quadpro ITeS Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quadpro ITeS Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quadpro ITeS Ltd. is ₹7.80 and 52-week low of Quadpro ITeS Ltd. is ₹4.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

