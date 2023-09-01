What is the Market Cap of Quadpro ITeS Ltd.? The market cap of Quadpro ITeS Ltd. is ₹30.08 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Quadpro ITeS Ltd.? P/E ratio of Quadpro ITeS Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Quadpro ITeS Ltd. is 5.14 as on .

What is the share price of Quadpro ITeS Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quadpro ITeS Ltd. is ₹5.95 as on .