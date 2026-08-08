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Quadpro ITeS Share Price

NSE
BSE

QUADPRO ITES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Quadpro ITeS along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.40 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Quadpro ITeS Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.40₹2.40
₹2.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.85₹3.45
₹2.40
Open Price
₹2.40
Prev. Close
₹2.40
Volume
12,000

Source: Dion Global

Quadpro ITeS Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Quadpro ITeS		0020.009.09-25.00-25.27-24.72
L&T Technology Services		1.2211.72-4.62-7.75-14.45-5.32-0.53
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.01-8.082.482.397.05-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1816.7414.7955.69130.0777.1840.24
Sagility		0.625.382.01-10.46-5.7814.208.29
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3714.8118.99-4.47-24.3323.787.42
eClerx Services		-4.1417.8211.01-15.10-14.0126.1820.46
eMudhra		16.1122.450.446.04-30.106.6715.88
Route Mobile		-2.17-4.81-8.54-9.75-39.59-29.09-22.98
RPSG Ventures		-1.623.01-6.5518.073.8219.846.67
BLS E-Services		3.2916.2554.6585.4364.57-5.33-3.23
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		0.710.30-19.40-27.72-46.389.185.41
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.15-4.05-5.90-14.82-26.75-27.25-17.38
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.304.161.520.85-20.78-25.64-22.56
Aurum Proptech		2.771.2627.2127.1423.2116.9929.03
Creative Newtech		12.4543.0876.9860.3578.0828.0436.85
One Point One Solutions		4.998.511.3121.9028.6129.7060.75
Alldigi Tech		-0.29-0.31-2.49-10.24-24.3110.8713.01
Kellton Tech Solutions		-0.42-8.73-12.84-12.73-45.52-5.424.59
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.73-1.534.831.70-28.1237.7910.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Quadpro ITeS has declined 25.00% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.45%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.05%), Netweb Technologies India (130.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Quadpro ITeS has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.53%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

Quadpro ITeS Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Quadpro ITeS Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.42.39
102.322.34
202.232.27
502.182.29
1002.522.52
2003.033.04

Source: Dion Global

Quadpro ITeS Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Quadpro ITeS remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Quadpro ITeS Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Quadpro ITeS fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Quadpro ITeS

Quadpro ITeS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190KA2010PLC055750 and registration number is 055750. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeepkumar Vishwanath Agrawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Sandeepkumar Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Sampatji Dugar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhoomika Aditya Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Quadpro ITeS Share Price

What is the share price of Quadpro ITeS?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quadpro ITeS is ₹2.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Quadpro ITeS?

The Quadpro ITeS is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quadpro ITeS?

The market cap of Quadpro ITeS is ₹12.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Quadpro ITeS?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Quadpro ITeS are ₹2.40 and ₹2.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quadpro ITeS?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quadpro ITeS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quadpro ITeS is ₹3.45 and 52-week low of Quadpro ITeS is ₹1.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Quadpro ITeS performed historically in terms of returns?

The Quadpro ITeS has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 20.0% over 3 months, -25.0% over 1 year, -25.27% across 3 years, and -24.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quadpro ITeS?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quadpro ITeS are 59.11 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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