Here's the live share price of Quadpro ITeS along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Quadpro ITeS
|0
|0
|20.00
|9.09
|-25.00
|-25.27
|-24.72
|L&T Technology Services
|1.22
|11.72
|-4.62
|-7.75
|-14.45
|-5.32
|-0.53
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.01
|-8.08
|2.48
|2.39
|7.05
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.18
|16.74
|14.79
|55.69
|130.07
|77.18
|40.24
|Sagility
|0.62
|5.38
|2.01
|-10.46
|-5.78
|14.20
|8.29
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.37
|14.81
|18.99
|-4.47
|-24.33
|23.78
|7.42
|eClerx Services
|-4.14
|17.82
|11.01
|-15.10
|-14.01
|26.18
|20.46
|eMudhra
|16.11
|22.45
|0.44
|6.04
|-30.10
|6.67
|15.88
|Route Mobile
|-2.17
|-4.81
|-8.54
|-9.75
|-39.59
|-29.09
|-22.98
|RPSG Ventures
|-1.62
|3.01
|-6.55
|18.07
|3.82
|19.84
|6.67
|BLS E-Services
|3.29
|16.25
|54.65
|85.43
|64.57
|-5.33
|-3.23
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|0.71
|0.30
|-19.40
|-27.72
|-46.38
|9.18
|5.41
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.15
|-4.05
|-5.90
|-14.82
|-26.75
|-27.25
|-17.38
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.30
|4.16
|1.52
|0.85
|-20.78
|-25.64
|-22.56
|Aurum Proptech
|2.77
|1.26
|27.21
|27.14
|23.21
|16.99
|29.03
|Creative Newtech
|12.45
|43.08
|76.98
|60.35
|78.08
|28.04
|36.85
|One Point One Solutions
|4.99
|8.51
|1.31
|21.90
|28.61
|29.70
|60.75
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.29
|-0.31
|-2.49
|-10.24
|-24.31
|10.87
|13.01
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-0.42
|-8.73
|-12.84
|-12.73
|-45.52
|-5.42
|4.59
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.73
|-1.53
|4.83
|1.70
|-28.12
|37.79
|10.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Quadpro ITeS has declined 25.00% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.45%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.05%), Netweb Technologies India (130.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Quadpro ITeS has underperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.53%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.4
|2.39
|10
|2.32
|2.34
|20
|2.23
|2.27
|50
|2.18
|2.29
|100
|2.52
|2.52
|200
|3.03
|3.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Quadpro ITeS remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 34.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Quadpro ITeS fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Quadpro ITeS Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/11/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190KA2010PLC055750 and registration number is 055750. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quadpro ITeS is ₹2.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Quadpro ITeS is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Quadpro ITeS is ₹12.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Quadpro ITeS are ₹2.40 and ₹2.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quadpro ITeS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quadpro ITeS is ₹3.45 and 52-week low of Quadpro ITeS is ₹1.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Quadpro ITeS has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 20.0% over 3 months, -25.0% over 1 year, -25.27% across 3 years, and -24.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quadpro ITeS are 59.11 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global