What is the share price of Quadpro ITeS? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Quadpro ITeS is ₹2.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Quadpro ITeS? The Quadpro ITeS is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Quadpro ITeS? The market cap of Quadpro ITeS is ₹12.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Quadpro ITeS? Today’s highest and lowest price of Quadpro ITeS are ₹2.40 and ₹2.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Quadpro ITeS? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Quadpro ITeS stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Quadpro ITeS is ₹3.45 and 52-week low of Quadpro ITeS is ₹1.85 as on .

How has the Quadpro ITeS performed historically in terms of returns? The Quadpro ITeS has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 20.0% over 3 months, -25.0% over 1 year, -25.27% across 3 years, and -24.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Quadpro ITeS? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Quadpro ITeS are 59.11 and 0.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global