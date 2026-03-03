Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

QMS Medical Allied Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

QMS MEDICAL ALLIED SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of QMS Medical Allied Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹86.00 Closed
0.35₹ 0.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:45 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

QMS Medical Allied Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹82.10₹86.00
₹86.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹73.02₹111.46
₹86.00
Open Price
₹82.10
Prev. Close
₹85.70
Volume
5,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of QMS Medical Allied Services has declined 8.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.53%.

QMS Medical Allied Services’s current P/E of 13.24x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

QMS Medical Allied Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
QMS Medical Allied Services		0.94-4.39-6.57-8.48-9.43-21.86-8.33
Poly Medicure		2.09-17.20-31.45-36.43-35.7611.0113.00
Fischer Medical Ventures		-7.37-3.31-22.87-65.51-52.19-21.81-13.72
Tarsons Products		4.45-5.13-16.42-39.09-35.71-31.59-25.04
Laxmi Dental		-1.12-11.80-25.49-44.34-42.80-30.42-19.56
Borosil Scientific		-2.31-8.04-16.68-29.30-15.23-13.10-8.08
Vasa Denticity		-4.51-24.55-24.17-25.90-22.4826.9715.40
Aprameya Engineering		-1.45-18.34-35.132.00137.1241.4623.13
Nureca		-6.031.84-5.8512.2419.83-7.53-15.17
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories		-3.89-7.53-20.83-23.59122.542.1115.45
Aakaar Medical Technologies		-5.9422.65-17.15-30.50-12.21-4.25-2.57
Mohini Health & Hygiene		0.65-2.40-11.03-25.65-36.71-7.9112.11
Galaxy Medicare		-6.86-14.66-17.68-68.23-68.23-31.76-20.49

Over the last one year, QMS Medical Allied Services has declined 9.43% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-35.76%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-52.19%), Tarsons Products (-35.71%). From a 5 year perspective, QMS Medical Allied Services has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (13.00%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (-13.72%).

QMS Medical Allied Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

QMS Medical Allied Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
586.8386.91
1088.9187.86
2088.0988.33
5089.4689.75
10094.4891.06
20089.993.18

QMS Medical Allied Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, QMS Medical Allied Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.12%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.60%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

QMS Medical Allied Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the QMS Medical Allied Services fact sheet for more information

About QMS Medical Allied Services

QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33309MH2017PLC299748 and registration number is 299748. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 144.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Pahalraj Makhija
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Deena Nath Pathak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Niken Ravin Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prajwal Jayasheela Poojari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Vijay Mahajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on QMS Medical Allied Services Share Price

What is the share price of QMS Medical Allied Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for QMS Medical Allied Services is ₹86.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is QMS Medical Allied Services?

The QMS Medical Allied Services is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of QMS Medical Allied Services?

The market cap of QMS Medical Allied Services is ₹166.30 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of QMS Medical Allied Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of QMS Medical Allied Services are ₹86.00 and ₹82.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of QMS Medical Allied Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which QMS Medical Allied Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of QMS Medical Allied Services is ₹111.46 and 52-week low of QMS Medical Allied Services is ₹73.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the QMS Medical Allied Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The QMS Medical Allied Services has shown returns of 0.35% over the past day, 3.55% for the past month, -10.97% over 3 months, -8.53% over 1 year, -18.85% across 3 years, and -8.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of QMS Medical Allied Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of QMS Medical Allied Services are 13.24 and 1.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

QMS Medical Allied Services News

More QMS Medical Allied Services News
icon
Market Pulse