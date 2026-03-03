Here's the live share price of QMS Medical Allied Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of QMS Medical Allied Services has declined 8.33% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.53%.
QMS Medical Allied Services’s current P/E of 13.24x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|QMS Medical Allied Services
|0.94
|-4.39
|-6.57
|-8.48
|-9.43
|-21.86
|-8.33
|Poly Medicure
|2.09
|-17.20
|-31.45
|-36.43
|-35.76
|11.01
|13.00
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-7.37
|-3.31
|-22.87
|-65.51
|-52.19
|-21.81
|-13.72
|Tarsons Products
|4.45
|-5.13
|-16.42
|-39.09
|-35.71
|-31.59
|-25.04
|Laxmi Dental
|-1.12
|-11.80
|-25.49
|-44.34
|-42.80
|-30.42
|-19.56
|Borosil Scientific
|-2.31
|-8.04
|-16.68
|-29.30
|-15.23
|-13.10
|-8.08
|Vasa Denticity
|-4.51
|-24.55
|-24.17
|-25.90
|-22.48
|26.97
|15.40
|Aprameya Engineering
|-1.45
|-18.34
|-35.13
|2.00
|137.12
|41.46
|23.13
|Nureca
|-6.03
|1.84
|-5.85
|12.24
|19.83
|-7.53
|-15.17
|Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories
|-3.89
|-7.53
|-20.83
|-23.59
|122.54
|2.11
|15.45
|Aakaar Medical Technologies
|-5.94
|22.65
|-17.15
|-30.50
|-12.21
|-4.25
|-2.57
|Mohini Health & Hygiene
|0.65
|-2.40
|-11.03
|-25.65
|-36.71
|-7.91
|12.11
|Galaxy Medicare
|-6.86
|-14.66
|-17.68
|-68.23
|-68.23
|-31.76
|-20.49
Over the last one year, QMS Medical Allied Services has declined 9.43% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-35.76%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-52.19%), Tarsons Products (-35.71%). From a 5 year perspective, QMS Medical Allied Services has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (13.00%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (-13.72%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|86.83
|86.91
|10
|88.91
|87.86
|20
|88.09
|88.33
|50
|89.46
|89.75
|100
|94.48
|91.06
|200
|89.9
|93.18
In the latest quarter, QMS Medical Allied Services saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.12%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.60%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the QMS Medical Allied Services fact sheet for more information
QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/09/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U33309MH2017PLC299748 and registration number is 299748. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 144.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for QMS Medical Allied Services is ₹86.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The QMS Medical Allied Services is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of QMS Medical Allied Services is ₹166.30 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of QMS Medical Allied Services are ₹86.00 and ₹82.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which QMS Medical Allied Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of QMS Medical Allied Services is ₹111.46 and 52-week low of QMS Medical Allied Services is ₹73.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The QMS Medical Allied Services has shown returns of 0.35% over the past day, 3.55% for the past month, -10.97% over 3 months, -8.53% over 1 year, -18.85% across 3 years, and -8.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of QMS Medical Allied Services are 13.24 and 1.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.