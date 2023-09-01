Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Interim Dividend
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|18 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
QGO Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1993PLC302405 and registration number is 032070. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of QGO Finance Ltd. is ₹31.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of QGO Finance Ltd. is 19.67 and PB ratio of QGO Finance Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for QGO Finance Ltd. is ₹45.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which QGO Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of QGO Finance Ltd. is ₹56.71 and 52-week low of QGO Finance Ltd. is ₹21.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.