Here's the live share price of QGO Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|QGO Finance
|-1.39
|-1.75
|2.37
|2.65
|-12.69
|-3.72
|11.36
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, QGO Finance has declined 12.69% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, QGO Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.23
|41.81
|10
|42.53
|42.04
|20
|42.63
|42.35
|50
|42.91
|42.42
|100
|41.68
|42.33
|200
|42.77
|43.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, QGO Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|QGO Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended Ju
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|QGO Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|QGO Finance - Redemption Of 100 Unlisted Unsecured RedeemableNon-Convertible Debentures (Ncds)
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|QGO Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 13, 2026, 04:23 PM IST IST
|QGO Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated July 13, 2026
Source: Dion Global
QGO Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1993PLC302405 and registration number is 032070. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for QGO Finance is ₹41.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The QGO Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of QGO Finance is ₹28.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of QGO Finance are ₹42.80 and ₹41.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which QGO Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of QGO Finance is ₹53.45 and 52-week low of QGO Finance is ₹35.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The QGO Finance has shown returns of -2.26% over the past day, -1.75% for the past month, 2.37% over 3 months, -12.69% over 1 year, -3.72% across 3 years, and 11.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of QGO Finance are 0.00 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.46 per annum.
Source: Dion Global