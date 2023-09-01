Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

QGO Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

QGO FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹45.05 Closed
-2.04-0.94
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

QGO Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.00₹46.00
₹45.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.90₹56.71
₹45.05
Open Price
₹46.00
Prev. Close
₹45.99
Volume
1,977

QGO Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R146.03
  • R247.02
  • R348.03
  • Pivot
    45.02
  • S144.03
  • S243.02
  • S342.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.7145.6
  • 1031.4745.5
  • 2028.6145.52
  • 5026.0545.64
  • 10024.7844.72
  • 20024.6841.67

QGO Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.664.403.471.1989.29217.03243.37
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

QGO Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

QGO Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
18 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About QGO Finance Ltd.

QGO Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1993PLC302405 and registration number is 032070. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vineet Bakshi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Ms. Rachana Abhishek Singi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Virendra Narayanlal Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Seema Alok Pathak
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on QGO Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of QGO Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of QGO Finance Ltd. is ₹31.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of QGO Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of QGO Finance Ltd. is 19.67 and PB ratio of QGO Finance Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of QGO Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for QGO Finance Ltd. is ₹45.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of QGO Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which QGO Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of QGO Finance Ltd. is ₹56.71 and 52-week low of QGO Finance Ltd. is ₹21.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data