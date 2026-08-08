What is the share price of QGO Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for QGO Finance is ₹41.01 as on .

What kind of stock is QGO Finance? The QGO Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of QGO Finance? The market cap of QGO Finance is ₹28.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of QGO Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of QGO Finance are ₹42.80 and ₹41.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of QGO Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which QGO Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of QGO Finance is ₹53.45 and 52-week low of QGO Finance is ₹35.00 as on .

How has the QGO Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The QGO Finance has shown returns of -2.26% over the past day, -1.75% for the past month, 2.37% over 3 months, -12.69% over 1 year, -3.72% across 3 years, and 11.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of QGO Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of QGO Finance are 0.00 and 1.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global