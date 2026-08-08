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QGO Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

QGO FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of QGO Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.01 Closed
-2.26₹ -0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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QGO Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.00₹42.80
₹41.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.00₹53.45
₹41.01
Open Price
₹42.80
Prev. Close
₹41.96
Volume
770

Source: Dion Global

QGO Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
QGO Finance		-1.39-1.752.372.65-12.69-3.7211.36
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, QGO Finance has declined 12.69% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, QGO Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

QGO Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

QGO Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.2341.81
1042.5342.04
2042.6342.35
5042.9142.42
10041.6842.33
20042.7743.55

Source: Dion Global

QGO Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, QGO Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.53% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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QGO Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTQGO Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended Ju
Jul 29, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTQGO Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 16, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTQGO Finance - Redemption Of 100 Unlisted Unsecured RedeemableNon-Convertible Debentures (Ncds)
Jul 14, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTQGO Finance - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 13, 2026, 04:23 PM IST ISTQGO Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated July 13, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About QGO Finance

QGO Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1993PLC302405 and registration number is 032070. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Rear Adm. Vineet Bakshi
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Rachana Singi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Seema Pathak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Deepika Nath
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Virendra Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on QGO Finance Share Price

What is the share price of QGO Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for QGO Finance is ₹41.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is QGO Finance?

The QGO Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of QGO Finance?

The market cap of QGO Finance is ₹28.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of QGO Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of QGO Finance are ₹42.80 and ₹41.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of QGO Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which QGO Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of QGO Finance is ₹53.45 and 52-week low of QGO Finance is ₹35.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the QGO Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The QGO Finance has shown returns of -2.26% over the past day, -1.75% for the past month, 2.37% over 3 months, -12.69% over 1 year, -3.72% across 3 years, and 11.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of QGO Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of QGO Finance are 0.00 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.46 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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