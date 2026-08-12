Q&T Foods has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 12, 2026 and will close on Aug 14, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹115.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nestle India
|-1.76
|4.64
|1.68
|14.38
|36.85
|10.99
|10.45
|Britannia Industries
|2.9
|4.66
|4.95
|-8.26
|4.87
|7.47
|9.08
|Zydus Wellness
|-4.58
|-14.6
|-0.11
|24.49
|30.34
|18.08
|2.61
|Bikaji Foods International
|-4.68
|-3.67
|-5.83
|-5.27
|-13.93
|8.29
|14.32
|Orkla India
|-2.81
|-6.08
|-13.17
|-0.32
|-22.23
|-8.04
|-4.9
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|13.07
|41.25
|28.25
|13.16
|-15.98
|3.33
|24.66
|Hindustan Foods
|0.22
|1.21
|10.72
|10.06
|11.55
|0.27
|8.91
|Gopal Snacks
|-0.53
|2.21
|-13.04
|-9.9
|-25
|-9.02
|-5.52
|ADF Foods
|-1.39
|-16.9
|-0.15
|22.13
|16.16
|6.8
|11.61
|Prataap Snacks
|2.84
|0.87
|23.83
|11.89
|35.12
|10.2
|12.42
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|0.68
|4.4
|21.65
|17.87
|-10.22
|-19.65
|-10.82
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-8.81
|1.74
|39.3
|1.62
|1.62
|0.54
|0.32
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|13.79
|-27.25
|56.31
|45.69
|54.29
|14.45
|45.66
|HMA Agro Industries
|6.68
|0.78
|-7.7
|-26.79
|-30.57
|-29.32
|-17.75
|Krishival Foods
|3.71
|0.6
|9.1
|18.8
|12.64
|18.11
|57.21
|Freshara Agro Exports
|2.7
|16.26
|80.93
|94.8
|89.64
|40.82
|22.8
|Hexagon Nutrition
|-4.09
|-16.18
|26.02
|26.02
|26.02
|8.01
|4.73
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|9.96
|-10.57
|20.53
|23.53
|24.21
|28.04
|28.42
|Proventus Agrocom
|7.41
|11.74
|35.84
|51.62
|93.54
|24.12
|16.21
Source: Dion Global
Q&T Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101UP2018PLC107257 and registration number is 107257. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global