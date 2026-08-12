Q&T Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101UP2018PLC107257 and registration number is 107257. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.