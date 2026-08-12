Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Q&T Foods Share Price

Sector
Food Processing

Q&T Foods has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 12, 2026 and will close on Aug 14, 2026. The price band has been set at 115.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Q&T Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Q&T Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nestle India		-1.764.641.6814.3836.8510.9910.45
Britannia Industries		2.94.664.95-8.264.877.479.08
Zydus Wellness		-4.58-14.6-0.1124.4930.3418.082.61
Bikaji Foods International		-4.68-3.67-5.83-5.27-13.938.2914.32
Orkla India		-2.81-6.08-13.17-0.32-22.23-8.04-4.9
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		13.0741.2528.2513.16-15.983.3324.66
Hindustan Foods		0.221.2110.7210.0611.550.278.91
Gopal Snacks		-0.532.21-13.04-9.9-25-9.02-5.52
ADF Foods		-1.39-16.9-0.1522.1316.166.811.61
Prataap Snacks		2.840.8723.8311.8935.1210.212.42
Tasty Bite Eatables		0.684.421.6517.87-10.22-19.65-10.82
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-8.811.7439.31.621.620.540.32
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		13.79-27.2556.3145.6954.2914.4545.66
HMA Agro Industries		6.680.78-7.7-26.79-30.57-29.32-17.75
Krishival Foods		3.710.69.118.812.6418.1157.21
Freshara Agro Exports		2.716.2680.9394.889.6440.8222.8
Hexagon Nutrition		-4.09-16.1826.0226.0226.028.014.73
Euro India Fresh Foods		9.96-10.5720.5323.5324.2128.0428.42
Proventus Agrocom		7.4111.7435.8451.6293.5424.1216.21

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Q&T Foods

Q&T Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/08/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U55101UP2018PLC107257 and registration number is 107257. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 54.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others
  • Address
    1/361, SF, Vaishali, Ghaziabad, Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh 201010
  • Contact
    cs@qtfoods.in
    www.qtfoods.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nishant Raj Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Khushbu Varshney
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Usha Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Pratibha Sabharwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Prachi Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

Q&T Foods News

More Q&T Foods News
Market Pulse