Q3: Promotor share pledging within BSE200 at 8-year high

December quarter: Promoter share pledging within BSE200 at 8-yr high

Rising corporate governance issues across sectors seem to have hurt market sentiments in the past few months which led to a fall in the prices of stocks where promoters pledging is high.

Axis Capital, in its report on pledged shares, says that during the third quarter (October-December) of the current fiscal, aggregate pledging activity of promoters within BSE200 was at an 8-year high. The report also says total shares pledged are at approximately `1.49 lakh crore, which is 13% of promoter equity.

“When compared to market capitalisation, it is 7.1% of companies pledged and 1.3% of BSE200,” the report added. “Sectors where aggregate promoter pledge has soared during Dec’18 quarter are Consumer Durable (CG Consumer), Media (Zee), Metals (JSPL, JSW Steel) and Retail (Future Retail, Jubilant Food).”

Market participants say promoters often use shares owned by them as collateral for loans. Shares of companies with high pledging of promoter holding tend to witness volatility. However, stocks with more shares pledging witnessed significant fall in market capitalisation in the last one month.

READ ALSO | After RBI rap, YES Bank says a report released to comply with SEBI norms

Of the BSE 200 companies, promoters of nine companies have pledged more than 50% of their holding, with companies such as Reliance Infrastructure, GMR Infrastructure, Max Financial, Apollo Hospitals and Zee Entertainment, among others, as on quarter ending December 2018.

Among Nifty index, stocks such as Zee Entertainment, Adani Ports, JSW Steel and Indusind Bank have pledged more than 25% of promoter holding. Companies where promoter pledge has risen steadily in past few quarters includes, Emami, JSW Energy and Reliance Infra, says the report. While companies where promoter pledge has declined steadily in past few quarters are Adani Power, Asian Paints,Mahindra and Mahindra ( M&M).

In the last one year, stocks such as Zee Entertainment and Adani Ports are down with 21.2% and 13.6%, respectively. While JSW Steel is down by 11.9% and Indusind Bank have lost 9.2% in the last one year. While, Nifty index is up by 2.2% in the last one year.