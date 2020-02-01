Q3 Earnings: SBI net surges 41% on retail loan, Essar recovery

The bank’s net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and expended — increased 22.4% y-o-y to Rs 27,779 crore.

State Bank of India reported a 41% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in its net profit during the December quarter to Rs 5,583 crore, which was driven by healthy income from retail loans and an `11,000-crore recovery from Essar Steel, following its sale to ArcelorMittal. Despite slowing credit growth, SBI reported a 17.5% growth in retail loans during the quarter, which gave its net interest income a boost. A 0.5% de-growth in the corporate loan portfolio was the one dim spot in what was otherwise a strong quarter, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and expended — increased 22.4% y-o-y to Rs 27,779 crore. Domestic net interest margin (NIM) rose 37 basis points (bps) sequentially to 3.59%, of which 22 bps came from the recovery in the Essar Steel account. Gross advances grew 6.8% y-o-y to `23.02 lakh crore at the end of December. Domestic term deposits grew 10.6% to `16.57 lakh crore, with the current account savings account (CASA) ratio falling 51 bps y-o-y to 44.72% at the end of December.

“The bank has seen a strong growth in deposits and retail advances — personal, agriculture, housing and small businesses. We have seen not-so-good growth in the corporate book. I think that would be the only discordant note as far as the performance of the bank is concerned in this quarter,” Kumar said, adding that the recovery from Essar Steel had also aided profitability.

Slippages shot up over 265% y-o-y to Rs 16,525 crore as a result of a large housing finance company, understood to be Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), turning bad during Q3FY20. The slippage ratio stood at 2.94%. Provisions rose 21% y-o-y to Rs 7,253 crore. The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved 25 basis points sequentially to 6.94%, even as the net NPA ratio inched up 27 basis points to 0.6%.

The management guided for slippages to be in the range of Rs 5,000-6,000 crore in the March quarter, with a maximum of Rs 1,200 crore coming from the corporate book. “In the March quarter, the provisioning requirements will come down substantially for two reasons,” Kumar said, adding, “Firstly, on the corporate side, slippages would be very nominal. Then, we have given you some analysis of our inter-creditor agreements (ICAs). The total provisions required under ICA even in the worst-case scenario is not going to exceed Rs 1,100 crore.”

Agricultural loans continue to be a pain point in geographies where loan waivers have been announced, Kumar said. He expects the credit quality in the agri space to improve in Q4 as a result of some interventions from the Reserve Bank of India.

SBI does not expect credit growth for the full year to clock double digits as the downturn in the economy continues to bite the bank. Asked what he would pray for now that recoveries have started to pick up, Kumar said, “If you now ask me, it will be the credit growth. It is on my wish list that we do better as far as the corporate credit growth is concerned. The demand revival in the economy, of course, from which the bank will benefit.”